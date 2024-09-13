A guide to the Law of Pragnanz

For when you’re stuck in a UX design rut next, bring in lateral thinking. Lateral thinking will take your designs in fresh directions, solving tricky problems with unexpected creativity.
Colors in UI aren’t just decoration. They’re the key to emotional impact, readability, and accessibility. This blog breaks down how to pick colors that don’t just look good — they work for your users.
To think outside the box means to come up with atypical ideas, usually by ideating in an non-traditional way.
It’s time to ditch those sneaky UX traps and actually connect with your users. In this blog, I talk all about transparency, informed consent, and why trust isn’t something you can fake as a UX designer.