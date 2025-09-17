Empty states in UX done right: 4 inspiring examples

In UX, an empty state refers to moments when there’s little or no content to display, such as a new account with no data, zero search results, an empty dashboard, or cleared notifications. Too often, these states are treated as simple placeholders rather than strategic engagement opportunities.
Too often, empty states are missed opportunities for a meaningful touchpoint with users. We’ll go through four examples of brands that use empty states to educate, inspire, and convert users, and what you can learn from them to turn a blank screen into a moment of value. At the end, we’ll share a checklist you can use to design empty states in a more effective and meaningful way.
Empty states have a distinct psychological impact on users. For first-time visitors, they can spark either anxiety or motivation, depending on how they’re presented. When results are “empty,” loss aversion can make users feel as though they’re missing out on something they should have. At the same time, well-crafted empty states can trigger curiosity and leverage perceived affordances, subtly inviting users to explore and take action.
Early-stage abandonment often occurs when users are met with an empty screen and no clear direction. An effective empty state guides them toward the next step, reducing confusion and encouraging engagement. By offering context, actionable suggestions, or even a touch of personality, empty states can transform a potential drop-off point into an opportunity for retention.
A common missed opportunity in UX is treating empty states as dead ends. Instead of simply displaying “No items found,” designers can use this moment to guide users with helpful suggestions, actions, or educational cues. Done well, an empty state becomes less of a void and more of a stepping stone toward meaningful interaction.
Before Slack redesigned its onboarding, new workspaces opened to a blank screen with only minimal hints. While technically functional, this left new users without guidance or a sense of direction. For many, the absence of cues created hesitation: What should I do first? Is this tool right for me? That uncertainty often translated into early abandonment, as users failed to see immediate value.
Slack’s updated approach transformed that empty moment into an inviting experience. Playful illustrations set a welcoming tone, while embedded guides and lightweight prompts, like the suggestion to “say hi to yourself,” gave users something simple yet meaningful to do right away. Templates highlighted common use cases and suggested first actions, helping people imagine how Slack could fit into their workflow:
The impact was easy to see. Instead of staring at a blank screen, new users were welcomed with personality, clear direction, and small actions that built confidence. The playful prompts and ready-to-use templates helped people find their footing quickly, making the first experience feel inviting rather than confusing. By turning an empty moment into one filled with guidance and possibility, Slack transformed a potential drop-off point into a spark for deeper engagement.
Before Pinterest refined its onboarding, new accounts opened to a blank board. Users had to manually search, pin, and organize content before seeing any real value. For many, the empty start created friction, as the platform’s purpose wasn’t immediately clear without content to engage with.
Pinterest flipped this experience by introducing a simple but powerful change: during signup, new users were asked about their interests. Based on those choices, Pinterest automatically populated its boards with relevant pins and suggested boards to follow. Instead of facing an empty canvas, users instantly saw a personalized space filled with content that felt like “their Pinterest.” Have a look:
This approach created a sense of immediate value. New users weren’t just told what Pinterest could do – they experienced it firsthand within seconds. With personalized boards ready to explore, people had clear paths for engagement, from pinning to following communities aligned with their tastes. By transforming the first interaction into a moment of discovery rather than effort, Pinterest turned a blank start into an inviting launchpad for deeper engagement.
Before Dropbox refined its design, opening an empty folder meant staring at a stark white screen with a plain message: “This folder is empty.” While accurate, it did little to help users take the next step. The emptiness left people uncertain about how to get started, turning a critical moment of engagement into a flat experience.
Dropbox reimagined this state by making it both functional and inviting. A large, clearly marked drag-and-drop area encouraged interaction, while a friendly illustration softened the emptiness and added personality. Most importantly, a prominent “Upload your first file” button provided an immediate, low-effort action that nudged users forward:
This shift turned a passive message into an active invitation. By combining clarity, encouragement, and a touch of playfulness, Dropbox gave users a clear first step and a reason to engage right away. What was once a dead end became a launch point, making it far easier for new users to start building value in their very first session.
Before the Duolingo app refined its empty states, reaching the end of available lessons, or taking a short break, meant seeing a simple message: “No lessons right now.” While accurate, this left users without direction, creating a pause that could easily turn into disengagement. The moment of completion became a moment of uncertainty, rather than an opportunity to keep users motivated.
The redesign transformed these empty moments into engaging touchpoints. Motivational quotes celebrated progress, streak counts highlighted accomplishments, and bonus exercises offered immediate ways to continue learning:
The introduction of “Daily Quests” provided structured, bite-sized goals to keep users returning even when new lessons weren’t available. By replacing a passive message with actionable and encouraging content, the app turned downtime into a chance for continued engagement:
Users were no longer left waiting. They had clear ways to interact, maintain their streaks, and feel a sense of progress, keeping the learning experience fluid and rewarding.
1. Identify empty states:
2. Classify each empty state:
3. Define the emotional goal:
4. Design guidance:
5. Test and iterate:
6. Review and maintain:
Empty states aren’t “nothing” — they’re an underused opportunity to guide, delight, and connect with users at a critical moment. As Slack’s playful illustrations, Pinterest’s personalized suggestions, Dropbox’s friendly onboarding, and Duolingo’s gamified encouragement show, thoughtful design in these moments can boost engagement, reduce churn, and build loyalty.
The difference between a dead-end and a delightful step forward often comes down to a few well-crafted words, visuals, or interactions. Take a fresh look at your own product this week: pick one empty state, and redesign it with the same care you’d give a homepage or feature launch. The payoff might surprise you.
