2025-01-07
#ui design
Chidera Nwankwagu
Jan 7, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read

Designing a smart ‘Complete Your Profile’ UI for apps

Chidera Nwankwagu I'm a UX designer and technical writer with an interest in Web3, AI, and how they relate to UX design.

User profiles are the backbone of personalized user experiences in apps. When users fill out their profiles, they unlock everything the platform has to offer. Complete user profiles not only boost user satisfaction but also help businesses tailor their services.

Designing A Smart 'Complete Your Profile' UI For Apps

But as designers and product people, we know it’s tough to get users to actually complete their profiles. That’s where smart, well-designed “Complete Your Profile” interactions come in. They can turn the chore into an engaging and rewarding experience.

This article will break down why profile completion matters, design principles that can encourage it, real-world examples, and strategies to overcome common challenges — all to equip you, designers, to create user-friendly solutions.

Why profile completion matters

Boosts user engagement

A completed user profile lets platforms offer personalized content, recommendations, and connections. It makes everything feel more relevant to users so they stay hooked.

Take social media apps, for example. If a user adds their location, they get region-specific content. On platforms like Facebook, adding education or work info unlocks “people you may know” suggestions, making for a more valuable and engaging UI.

Builds trust and credibility

A complete profile with a name, profile picture, and details feels more genuine than a blank or anonymous one. It’s all about a sense of authenticity and transparency.

From the platform’s side, completed profiles help with moderation and reduce the risk of fraud. Users who verify their email or phone number are less likely to be flagged as spammers. Plus, platforms that prioritize privacy and security earn users’ trust.

Drives platform success

Platforms thrive on active, connected communities. And profiles fuel these interactions, driving retention and even revenue. Think of Instagram and X. User profiles enable interactions such as follows, likes, and messaging — creating powerful network effects.

Design principles to use for profile completion

The Fogg Behavior Model — Motivation, Ability, and Prompt — provides a framework for understanding and influencing user actions. I’ll break these down:

Motivation

Users need compelling reasons to complete their profiles. Without clear benefits or emotional triggers, they may not feel motivated to take action.

  • Build trust and credibility — People won’t share information if they don’t trust the platform. Show you value their data with clear privacy policies and secure practices. Testimonials or social proof can help, too
ADPList Partnerships
ADPList builds credibility by showcasing partnerships with top companies, reassuring users they’re in good hands.
  • Communicate value — Make it clear how users benefit from completing their profiles. Spell it out for them
LinkedIn Complete Your Profile UI
LinkedIn tells users that a complete profile boosts visibility and opens doors to new opportunities. That’s a strong motivator.
  • Leverage FOMO (fear of missing out) — Tap into users’ natural aversion to missing out. Highlight what they’re not getting without a completed profile
Duolingo Interaction For Complete Your Profile In App UI
Duolingo nudges users with “Create a profile to save your progress,” making them fear losing their hard-earned learning streaks.
  • Gamify the process — Turn profile completion into a game. ADPList uses “Complete to Earn” buttons and rewards users with “karma points.” It’s fun and rewarding

Complete To Earn ADPList

Ability

Even motivated users won’t act if the process is too hard. Keep it simple. I’ll use ADPList as an example here:

ADPList Example Interaction For Complete Your Profile In App UI

  • Progressive disclosure — The platform displays only the information required at each step, keeping users focused on small, manageable actions without distractions. A progress bar further supports this by providing a clear visual indicator of how much is completed and what remains, reducing cognitive load and enhancing usability
  • Use personalized wordings — ADPList uses tailored, conversational language to make the process feel approachable and engaging. Instead of generic instructions, it personalizes prompts to the user’s context. For example, “Hello! What’s your origin story?” (encouraging users to share their name and personal details) and “Love it! Tell us more about what you do” (prompting users to describe their profession and expertise). These conversational prompts create a more human connection and help users feel that their input matters, making the process more enjoyable and relatable compared to generic messages like “Fill in your profile details”

Prompt

Timing is everything. Remind users to act when they’re most likely to respond.

  • Use progress indicators — Visual nudges, like progress bars, show users how close they are to finishing

Progress Indicators

  • Contextual prompts — Tie reminders to positive moments on the platform. For example, “You just made a new connection — add your skills to help others discover your expertise!”

Common challenges and solutions

User reluctance to share personal information

Some users hesitate to share personal info due to trust issues. Solutions:

  • Transparent data policies — Make sure you clearly communicate how the user data will be used and ensure the data usage is in compliance with data protection regulations
  • Optional fields — Allow users to skip non-critical fields to reduce pressure
  • Clear explanations — Demonstrate how user data improves their experience. An example could be, “Adding your location helps us recommend local events”

Lack of immediate value

If users don’t see the benefits, they won’t bother. Solutions:

  • Showcase benefits — Highlight quick wins, such as improved visibility or better recommendations
  • Make it easy to start — Name and profile picture first
  • Gamify it — Use badges, points, or rewards to make the process enjoyable

Complex or time-consuming processes

Nobody likes long forms or clunky workflows. Solutions:

  • Simplify forms — Use dynamic forms that adapt to the user’s context, asking only relevant questions
  • Save progress — Allow users to save their progress and return later
  • Instant feedback — Provide real-time validation for inputs to reduce errors

Closing thoughts

Let’s be honest. If given the choice, some users wouldn’t even create a profile. The thought of sharing personal information might seem unnecessary.

It’s your job as a designer to change their minds. Show them the value, keep the process simple, and use timely nudges to encourage action.

When done right, these strategies can make profile completion effortless and even enjoyable. And that’s a win for both users and platforms.

