Best no-code website builders for designers

Are no-code web builders a good solution for designers? Absolutely! Web builders are excellent tools for designers who have limited coding skills. With intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces and prebuilt solutions, web builders allow designers to focus on creativity rather than technical implementation.

No-code builders help to save a lot of time and make it possible to create a functional live website in a couple of days. Besides, websites built on no-code platforms are perfect for small businesses or those that have limited resources because the owners can easily update their website and make changes to it without the help of a designer.

By the end of this article, you will know the pros and cons of the most popular website builders, their pricing, functionality, and understand which no-code web builder works best for your next project.

What are no-code website builders and why do designers love them?

No-code website builders are user friendly, easy-to-use platforms that enable you to build fully functional websites without coding. Designers, individuals, and business owners choose them because they are intuitive and don’t require a high level of technical skills.

Most website builders have a variety of visually appealing templates as a starting point and drag-and-drop tools to easily edit or create designs from scratch.

Let’s explore the most popular no-code web builders and how you can benefit from using them, starting with how you even begin to choose one.

How to choose the right no-code website builder

Firstly, you have to think about your project and the problems you’re going to solve. Do you need a highly customizable site for a niche industry? No-code is probably a no. But if you’re looking for a site that seems familiar and easily navigable to users, that follows a lot of web design best practices, no-code may be an option.

The next step is to explore the functionality and features of the web builders you are going to use for your project. Let’s define the key characteristics that differentiate the most popular website builders. We’ll use them to evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of each platform.

Usability

Some platforms are simple, with drag-and-drop tools that require minimal time and technical skills to study their functionality, while others require more time and effort to get familiar with.

Features and functionality

No website builder has the same features. Some focus on simple website building, while others offer more advanced options like ecommerce, SEO tools, analytics, plugins, and app integrations.

Customization options

Some website builders allow users a lot of customization, give a diverse range of design elements, and allow users to create sophisticated designs. The others limit users to predesigned templates or layouts and have basic design tools and elements.

Pricing

Most platforms offer different plans depending on the website size and functionality. Some of them offer trials and basic features for free. The prices and conditions for each platform are unique, so you have to analyze the value proposition and find the one that meets your goals.

Customer support

One more important aspect of a website builder is customer support. Some builders offer quick and user friendly support through different channels, while others may have limited or less responsive customer service. It’s important to test customer service before you need it!

The most popular no-code website platforms

Squarespace

Squarespace is the best choice for beginners and those who appreciate simple, minimalist, and visually appealing design. It is the most intuitive, and easy-to-use platform.

Squarespace’s new editor, Fluid Engine, launched in July 2022, and it enables you to drag and drop blocks anywhere in a section.

Squarespace requires minimum time to understand the functionality and tools. It suggests starting your website from scratch or using creative and design-centric Squarespace templates as a starting point.

Besides its user friendly editor, Squarespace offers an all-in-one solution for website creation, hosting, and management. In addition, a supportive creative community and 24-hour customer support in case you have issues.

Usability: Easy to use, quick to study

Easy to use, quick to study Features and functionality: Over 200 free templates to choose from, tools for marketing and SEO

Over 200 free templates to choose from, tools for marketing and SEO Customization options: Squarespace offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to change fonts, colors, and images, and customize premade templates. If you need more advanced customization, you can also add custom code to your site

Squarespace offers a variety of customization options, allowing you to change fonts, colors, and images, and customize premade templates. If you need more advanced customization, you can also add custom code to your site Pricing: Free 14-day trial, prices ranging from $16.00 to $49.00 per month when paying annually

Free 14-day trial, prices ranging from $16.00 to $49.00 per month when paying annually Customer support: Real humans answering your questions 24/7 via Squarespace online support

Real humans answering your questions 24/7 via Squarespace online support Best for: Ideal for visual focused websites — blogs, creative portfolios, businesses, ecommerce websites

Wix

Wix is a flexible and visually appealing website builder. This platform allows you to move any element to any spot on a page, giving you plenty of freedom in your design. On the one hand, you can control everything, but on the other hand, there is room for a lot of mistakes if you are new to Wix.

Wix has lots of templates to use, but they aren’t all fully responsive. If the basic designs don’t work for you, Wix also provides a variety of blank layouts. They have no images, industry-specific titles, or text, so you’re free to create whatever design you like.

Usability: Learning Wix is not difficult, but it will take some time

Learning Wix is not difficult, but it will take some time Features and functionality: Wix has numerous features including forums, ticket sales, restaurant ordering, ecommerce, music distribution, appointment schedule, and more. There is also an app store with a huge selection of 500+ plugins in different categories and 800+ themes

Wix has numerous features including forums, ticket sales, restaurant ordering, ecommerce, music distribution, appointment schedule, and more. There is also an app store with a huge selection of 500+ plugins in different categories and 800+ themes Customization options: Wix does not provide highly advanced customization options or extensive coding possibilities

Wix does not provide highly advanced customization options or extensive coding possibilities Pricing: Wix has a free plan. The cheapest upgrade plan starts at $16/month, and the Business VIP plan at $159/month

Wix has a free plan. The cheapest upgrade plan starts at $16/month, and the Business VIP plan at $159/month Customer support: You might find an answer with the help of a chatbot, or you may request a callback

You might find an answer with the help of a chatbot, or you may request a callback Best for: Online portfolios, ecommerce stores, event websites, or small business sites

Webflow

Webflow is one of the most appreciated platforms for designers seeking maximum freedom and customization. It’s probably the only no-code builder that features a level of customization similar to writing code but without the necessity to write it.

Webflow allows you to create cool trending effects such as parallax scrolling, multi-step animations, and microinteractions.

However, Webflow is not an intuitive, easy-to-use website builder, and it can be complicated for beginners. Compared to other platforms, it requires more time to study, but you definitely have the benefits of full control over your design using Webflow. It would be great for designers who have previously used simpler platforms and now need more control over design.

Usability: Webflow can be difficult to use for newcomers and requires enough time to study

Webflow can be difficult to use for newcomers and requires enough time to study Features and functionality: Maximum customization with no coding. Webflow provides templates suitable for dynamic content. Webflow has integrations similar to apps and plugins on other platforms. It also offers ecommerce solutions and advanced SEO functionality

Maximum customization with no coding. Webflow provides templates suitable for dynamic content. Webflow has integrations similar to apps and plugins on other platforms. It also offers ecommerce solutions and advanced SEO functionality Customization options: Maximum customization with no code

Maximum customization with no code Pricing: Webflow has a free plan. Its starting price for websites is $14 per month, and its Advanced plan for e-commerce is $212 per month

Webflow has a free plan. Its starting price for websites is $14 per month, and its Advanced plan for e-commerce is $212 per month Customer support: You can contact Webflow through the “Support” option in the Webflow Dashboard. They also offer live phone support available for Enterprise customers

You can contact Webflow through the “Support” option in the Webflow Dashboard. They also offer live phone support available for Enterprise customers Best for: Dynamic websites, creative portfolios, sophisticated company websites

Framer

Framer is one of the best AI-generated website builders. It began as a prototyping tool, but in 2022, they launched a significant update, transforming Framer into an all-in-one solution for constructing and launching websites.

Framer is easier to learn than Webflow and has a lot of unique inbuilt features, such as Framer motion and live collaboration that enables designers to create advanced microinteractions and animations. Using the power of AI, it generates code from your text instructions, making website creation accessible and easy no matter which technical skills you have.

Usability: Framer is an intuitive interface, perfect for designers and teams. If you have a design background, you only need a couple weeks to learn it

Framer is an intuitive interface, perfect for designers and teams. If you have a design background, you only need a couple weeks to learn it Features and functionality: Framer has advanced animation and interactive component capabilities, allowing designers to create dynamic animations

Framer has advanced animation and interactive component capabilities, allowing designers to create dynamic animations Customization options: Limited integrations and resources, few basic templates to kick-start projects

Limited integrations and resources, few basic templates to kick-start projects Pricing: Framer offers free and paid plans from 5–30$ per month and a custom price for the Enterprise

Framer offers free and paid plans from 5–30$ per month and a custom price for the Enterprise Customer support: Framer has a search bar to check the FAQ, otherwise you can write an email to the team

Framer has a search bar to check the FAQ, otherwise you can write an email to the team Best for: Small website projects, landing pages, and prototypes

Shopify

You’ve probably heard the name. Shopify is the all-in-one ecommerce platform that helps you not only build a website but also run and grow a business. It combines sales integrations with simple and intuitive web design.

Shopify has drag-and-drop functionality that allows you to easily move website elements, such as images, text blocks, buttons, and videos, by simply dragging and dropping them into place. It gives you a lot of freedom with customization — you can change colors, fonts, page layouts, and more. This website builder prioritizes responsiveness, so webpages automatically adapt to different screen sizes.

Shopify is the top choice for ecommerce projects because its functionality allows you to create a website and also sell, ship products, and accept payments online. It also integrates with social media, and all changes you make to your Shopify store will automatically reflect on your social media.

Usability: Easy-to-use, intuitive, and doesn’t take much time to study unless you use coding

Easy-to-use, intuitive, and doesn’t take much time to study unless you use coding Features and functionality: Shopify offers a range of apps in its App Store. These apps enable you to add functionality to your website such as marketing and sales tools, customer support, analytics, and much more. Shopify provides free and paid online store templates, numerous payment options, and automatic tax calculations. One of Shopify’s top features is social media selling. Shopify has advanced SEO

Shopify offers a range of apps in its App Store. These apps enable you to add functionality to your website such as marketing and sales tools, customer support, analytics, and much more. Shopify provides free and paid online store templates, numerous payment options, and automatic tax calculations. One of Shopify’s top features is social media selling. Shopify has advanced SEO Customization options: Shopify allows a lot of customization, plus easy access to HTML and CSS which gives maximum customization for more advanced users

Shopify allows a lot of customization, plus easy access to HTML and CSS which gives maximum customization for more advanced users Pricing: The basic plan starts at $29 and goes up to $299 per month for the Advanced plan. The Enterprise plan is $2,000 per month

The basic plan starts at $29 and goes up to $299 per month for the Advanced plan. The Enterprise plan is $2,000 per month Customer support: The Shopify support team is available 24/7, and they have a community where you can ask a question or find a solution

The Shopify support team is available 24/7, and they have a community where you can ask a question or find a solution Best for: Ecommerce websites of any complexity

WordPress

This is another no-code platform that needs no introduction. According to Hostinger, 43 percent of existing websites were built using WordPress. It’s not an all-in-one solution but rather a content management system. It’s highly flexible, easy to customize, and scalable.

WordPress allows you to create almost any type of website, from a small personal blog to a large corporate website. It offers a huge number of free templates and provides plugins to add functionality. To create a website on WordPress without coding, you can use drag-and-drop page builders — for example, Elementor.

Usability: WordPress requires some level of technical skills and time for learning. Many WordPress themes come bundled with page builder plugins that offer drag-and-drop functionality

WordPress requires some level of technical skills and time for learning. Many WordPress themes come bundled with page builder plugins that offer drag-and-drop functionality Features and functionality: WordPress is a powerful content management system with over 55,000 plugins that allow for SEO optimization, ecommerce functionality, and more, along with thousands of free and premium themes

WordPress is a powerful content management system with over 55,000 plugins that allow for SEO optimization, ecommerce functionality, and more, along with thousands of free and premium themes Customization options: You can customize your site’s header, footer, menus, widgets, and other elements. WordPress also allows you to add custom CSS

You can customize your site’s header, footer, menus, widgets, and other elements. WordPress also allows you to add custom CSS Pricing: WordPress is free to use

WordPress is free to use Customer support: WordPress has a large community where you can ask questions and find solutions to your queries

WordPress has a large community where you can ask questions and find solutions to your queries Best for: Blogs, content creators, personal and business websites, and ecommerce

Conclusion

Most no-code website builders can significantly save you time. When choosing a website builder for your project, it’s important to consider your project goals, your skills, and the functionality of the website builder. Think about the problems you are going to solve, and you’ll find the best tool created for your specific needs. With the right choice, you can build a professional, visually appealing, and functional website.