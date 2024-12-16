Automotive UX: Looking into driver-vehicle UIs and more

In the early days, vehicles featured basic analog gauges for speed, fuel, and engine temperature. But it’s no longer just about driving. The evolution of automotive UX has dramatically reshaped how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles.
Modern automotive UX focuses on enhancing usability, safety, and personalization through intuitive interfaces. This shift is part of a broader user-centric trend in the automotive industry.
Well, in this blog, I’ll explore the newest and oldest things to know about automotive UX, the role of UI/UX in the driving experience, and everything else related to car user interface design.
|Category
|Traditional automotive UIs
|Modern automotive UIs
|Technology
|Analog systems with gauges and knobs for basic information (speed, fuel, temperature)
|Digital systems with high-resolution touchscreens, voice recognition, and driver assistance systems
|Functionality
|Limited to essential information, simple and straightforward
|Complex functionalities, including real-time navigation, GPS, entertainment, and vehicle diagnostics
|UX
|Basic and minimal user interaction
|Cohesive, intuitive, and interactive user experience with advanced features
|Impact of smartphones
|N/A
|Smartphones set expectations for simplicity, functionality, and connectivity, including navigation and entertainment
|Intuitive design
|Limited to essential features
|Designed to mirror smartphones with easy access to frequently used features
|Connectivity
|No integration with personal devices
|Seamless sync of music, navigation, and communications across devices for an enhanced driving experience
|Voice control
|Manual controls for all functions
|Increased reliance on voice commands for hands-free operation, improving safety and reducing distractions
Good UX design in vehicles is more than just a nice-to-have — it’s essential. Here’s why.
During a talk, Paul Woods, award-winning designer and CEO of Edenspiekermann, recently shared some valuable insights into the evolution of automotive user experience (UX) design. I’ll quote him directly, and I’ll do that often in this blog:
Design is needed more than ever. You’re not just designing buttons inside cars. You’re designing cities, mobility, and the future of transportation itself.
For UX designers, this creates an ideal environment to influence the direction of tech in cars — and even urban design at large.
Modern interfaces are no longer confined to physical controls. With touchscreens, voice recognition, and even gesture-based interactions, designers are tasked with creating seamless, intuitive experiences that prioritize both driver convenience and safety.
So, a well-designed automotive UX enhances driver satisfaction and overall safety. A well-designed experience improves safety, reduces distractions, and ultimately strengthens brand perception. Whether it’s the feel of the steering wheel, the sound of the engine, or the smoothness of the infotainment system, every detail should align with the brand’s identity to reinforce the desired emotional response.
When integrating multiple functions — like navigation, entertainment, and communication — automotive UX designers face the challenge of maintaining clarity and simplicity.
And it’s super tricky to integrate all those functions while keeping the UI intuitive.
In his talk, Woods highlighted a case study where assumptions about technology led to a suboptimal solution.
Working with Dutch Railways, Woods’ team was tasked with improving efficiency on train platforms. The original idea was to create an app to help passengers identify the least crowded train cars.
However, after prototyping and user testing, they found that a simple LED sign system — displaying green for empty and red for crowded cars — was far more effective.
The lesson?
“Get stuff in front of users quickly, validate your assumptions, and make decisions based on their feedback,” says Woods.
This philosophy also extends to setting a clear “North Star” for design projects.
Woods notes that understanding your brand’s core values and goals is essential to creating meaningful user experiences. Whether working on a project for luxury automaker Mercedes or the adventurous brand Rivian, defining the key user needs and ensuring the features align with the brand’s vision is critical.
An automotive UX designer will need to prioritize features that reduce distraction and enhance situational awareness so the driver can focus on the road. Designers must balance functionality with safety through thoughtful strategies:
A good car user interface design would ensure intuitive, easy-to-use interfaces that require minimal cognitive load.
And now, automotive UX design is about more than just the in-car experience. It’s about considering the user’s entire journey, from the moment they decide to purchase a car to the time they’re driving it. Designers need to think about everything that happens in between, including how users interact with their vehicles outside of driving, such as through mobile apps, GPS integration, and the connection to smart homes or cities.
By applying user-centered design principles and research, designers can create systems that enhance the driving experience. Key strategies include:
Car UI should ideally allow drivers to customize the UX to their liking. To create accessible and personalized automotive experiences, designers must prioritize inclusivity and adaptability. Key considerations include:
Accessibility is essential not only for regulatory compliance but also for creating a user-friendly, inclusive driving experience for all. Prioritizing thoughtful design and user research ensures safety and satisfaction across diverse drivers and passengers.
Automotive UX is now, more than ever before, about integrating vehicles with smartphones and other devices for a cohesive UX. Key strategies include smartphone mirroring, data synchronization, real-time updates, and unified authentication.
The goal is to make the car an extension of the user’s digital life, enabling features like remote vehicle monitoring, seamless navigation transfer from phone to vehicle, and contextual notifications, enhancing convenience and personalization for drivers.
Automotive UX comprises various elements that come together to enhance the interaction between drivers and vehicles. The goal is to create a safe, intuitive, and enjoyable experience — all while incorporating features like driver assistance displays, control layouts, ergonomics, voice commands, and infotainment systems.
Here’s how you can approach and optimize these components:
Driver assistance systems are crucial for safety. They help drivers make informed decisions while on the road. They provide real-time information on vehicle performance and operational status. Keep in mind:
The layout and ergonomics of vehicle controls are essential for ease of use, comfort, and safety. These factors directly impact the driving experience and include:
Voice commands are becoming increasingly integrated into automotive UX. Drivers can now interact with their vehicles without taking their hands off the steering wheel or road. Best practices would be to:
Infotainment systems have become central to the modern automotive UX, combining entertainment, navigation, and communication in one interface. Key elements include:
Woods shared his thoughts on the future of in-car technology. He predicted that the car’s interior could transform into a “living room on wheels,” with advanced personalization options.
As vehicles become more autonomous, users will expect seamless connectivity, customizations that make the driving environment more comfortable, and even AI-powered systems that learn the user’s preferences. He also mentioned that integrating augmented reality (AR) might change how drivers receive navigational information, making it more interactive and engaging.
The future of UX, particularly in industries like automotive, is clearly exciting. And the potential for designers to shape these changes is enormous!
