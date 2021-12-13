Using FlutterGen code generator in Flutter

Ivy is a Flutter developer and technical writer who is interested in creating awesome developer experiences. She is currently a Program Assistant for the Google Africa Developer Scholarship (GADS), where she helps facilitate the learning of students across Africa.

Those who have built native Android apps might cringe when they try to work with assets in Flutter. As a Flutter developer, you have no choice but to refer to them using strings directly in your code. Working with images, for instance, is not easy because you have to refer to them by their path string.

The Android app development environment has a tool to help convert all your assets into type-safe variables that can be referenced anywhere in your code. This tool has a lot of benefits which include:

Reduced risk of misspellings when referring to your assets. If misspellings occur, they will be in one place, which is easier to debug

Ease in tracking where your asset is being used in your code

Ease in identifying unused assets in your code

And more!

Flutter does not offer such a tool out of the box. Fortunately, there’s FlutterGen, a Flutter code generator for your assets that help remove all string-based APIs in your app.

In this article, you will learn how to use FlutterGen in your Flutter apps.

Introduction

An asset is any file bundled and deployed with your application for accessing at runtime. Assets can be in the following forms:

Images

Animations

Fonts

Configuration files

Static data for example text or JSON files

To load assets in your Flutter app, you have to reference the asset using path strings, which is not safe. The FlutterGen package helps remove all string-based APIs in your app by generating code for all your assets.

Working with FlutterGen is super easy:

You declare assets in your pubspec.yaml file as you would normally do; no other configuration is needed FlutterGen will then generate the related Dart files under the lib/gen directory by default You can then load your assets using the classes generated

The following are available parsers you can configure:

Assets — this configuration generates the assets.gen.dart file under lib/gen

file under Fonts — this configuration generates the fonts.gen.dart file under lib/gen

file under Colors — this configuration generates the colors.gen.dart file under lib/gen

When working with assets such as animations, FlutterGen offers the following integrations:

flutter_svg — allows you to load .svg files

flare_flutter — allows you to load .flr files

rive — allows you to load .riv files

Let’s try it out!

Getting started

To follow along, you can get the starter app here. The app has the following assets added under the assets folder in the root directory:

animations — .riv file

file fonts — .ttf file

file images — .png and .svg files

and files JSON — .json file

file video — .mp4

It is good practice to group your assets based on type as shown in the folder structure.

Below is the folder structure and app look:

The assets have been loaded in the app but with path strings. You will generate the code for the assets and access them using static variables instead. You can find the final app with the generated code in the FlutterGen branch.

Learn how to get started with FlutterGen next.

Setting up FlutterGen

To set up FlutterGen in your app:

Install FlutterGen

You can install FlutterGen in several ways:

Using Homebrew

Adding it globally

As part of build_runner

We will install it as part of build_runner .

Add build_runner and flutter_gen as part of your dev_dependencies in the pubspec.yaml file:

dev_dependencies: build_runner: flutter_gen_runner:

Run the command below in your root app directory to install FlutterGen:

$ flutter pub get

Use FlutterGen

Specify assets in your pubspec.yaml file as shown:

flutter: uses-material-design: true assets: - assets/images/ - assets/video/ - assets/animations/ - assets/json/ fonts: - family: RobotoMono fonts: - asset: assets/fonts/RobotoMono-Regular.ttf - asset: assets/fonts/RobotoMono-Bold.ttf weight: 700 - asset: assets/fonts/RobotoMono-Italic.ttf style: italic

Note the types of parsers used, assets , and fonts . The starter app contains the assets and fonts.

Generate code for assets

Run flutter packages pub run build_runner build in your root app directory. This command will generate the files for related assets in the lib/gen folder. In this case, since two parsers are specified, assets and fonts , two files are generated for each:

assets.gen.dart — contains generated code for your image, video, animation, and JSON assets

— contains generated code for your image, video, animation, and JSON assets fonts.gen.dart — contains generated code for your font assets

Use the generated code

You will have to add the file imports to the relevant layout files:

import '../gen/assets.gen.dart'; import '../gen/fonts.gen.dart';

Depending on how you named your asset files, a class will be created to read its path string.

For example, if we added a video in the format below, a string class is created and can be accessed:

// getter String get bee => 'assets/video/bee.mp4'; // static variable static const String robotoMono = 'RobotoMono';

Now that you have the generated code for your assets, say goodbye to typos and use the static variables generated in your code.

You’ll learn how to work with the generated code in your layout files next.

Working with images

If the format of the image added is supported by Flutter, an Image class is generated.

For your case, the image path is assets/images/add_color.png . You can load your image in the following formats:

Assets.images.addcolor — implements the AssetImage class

— implements the class Assets.images.addcolor.image(...) — return Image class

— return class Assets.images.addcolor.path — return path string

In the starter code, replace the image path with the generated path:

// with string APIs Image.asset( "assets/images/add_color.png", height: 400, width: 400, ), // with generated path - option 1 Image.asset( Assets.images.addColor.path, height: 400, width: 400, ), // with generated image class- option 2 Assets.images.addColor.image(width: 400, height: 400),

You can also use .svg image files. The svg class is also created in this case. You will implement the flutter_svg integration to load your .svg files:

Enable the integration in your pubspec.yaml file

The FlutterGen integrations are set to false by default. To use them, you have to set their values to true .

flutter_gen: integrations: flutter_svg: true flutter:

Run the code below whenever you make changes to pubspec.yaml :

flutter pub get flutter packages pub run build_runner build

To finish, add an SVG image to the app:

// with string APIs SvgPicture.asset( "assets/images/book_lover.svg", height: 300, width:300, ), // with generated SVG class Assets.images.bookLover.svg(width: 300, height: 300),

Working with videos

For videos, the path string can be read from the string class created:

// with string APIs _videoController = VideoPlayerController.asset("assets/video/bee.mp4"); // with generated path string _videoController = VideoPlayerController.asset(Assets.video.bee);

Working with animations

For animations as well as images, a class is created: rive , in this case, as we are using a .rive file. You will have to enable the rive integration as well:

flutter_gen: integrations: flutter_svg: true rive: true

You can access the animations the same way you accessed images:

// with string APIs RiveAnimation.asset( "assets/animations/vehicles.riv", controllers: [_animationController], animations: const ['idle', 'curves'], ), // with generated path - option 1 RiveAnimation.asset( Assets.animations.vehicles.path, controllers: [_animationController], animations: const ['idle', 'curves'], ), // with generated rive class - option 2 Assets.animations.vehicles.rive( controllers: [_animationController], animations: const ['idle', 'curves'], ), ),

Working with fonts

The generated font name is assigned to a static variable in a FontFamily class that can be accessed throught your app:

// with string APIs const Text( "This is RobotoMono font - medium", style: TextStyle(fontFamily: 'RobotoMono'), ), // with generated variable const Text( "This is RobotoMono font - medium", style: TextStyle(fontFamily: FontFamily.robotoMono),

Working with static data

The path to static data such as texts and JSON are assigned to getters, which can be read from your app:

// with string APIs final String response = await rootBundle.loadString("assets/json/assets_tye.json"); final data = await json.decode(response); // with generated path final String response = await rootBundle.loadString(Assets.json.assetsTye); final data = await json.decode(response);

Changing code generation style

By default, the FlutterGen package generates code for your assets using the dot-delimiter style:

Assets.video.bee . Other styles of code generation are supported. These include:

snake-case — asset accessed as Assets.video_bee

— asset accessed as camel-case — asset accessed as Assets.videoBee

To change the code generation style, you have to specify the style in your pubspec.yaml file:

flutter_gen: integrations: flutter_svg: true rive: true assets: enabled: true # Avaliable values: # - camel-case # - snake-case # - dot-delimiter style: dot-delimiter

Conclusion

You have gone through the type of assets and how they are accessed in Flutter using string paths. You are now able to install and use FlutterGen to:

Remove string references to assets throughout your app

Generate asset classes and static variables

Load your assets in a type-safe way

Customize the style of asset generation

You can check out FlutterGen on GitHub. We hope you enjoyed this tutorial!