A guide to using Convex for state management

Modern-day frontend frameworks like React have made state management easier for developers, but using solutions like Convex for state management are making it even easier. In React, the state of a component dictates how the UI will look, and while managing an application’s state has become relatively simple, the global state concept is still a pain for developers.
Consider, for example, applications keeping track of financial transactions that work with a global state all clients can change and observe in real-time. Such applications are hard to develop because developers need to sync the state between applications and take care of ACID properties.
Convex aims to solve this problem by providing a full-stack solution including data storage, retrieval, and mutations, all built into an SDK for global state management. Its serverless approach is efficient and makes for a highly scalable platform. Convex is a developer-first platform, with a reactive architecture that aligns well with React, and the SDK additionally has support for features like optimistic updates and subscriptions.
In this tutorial, we will build a full-stack Next.js application with Convex for global state management. We’ll also implement Convex functions to query and update the data. By the end of this tutorial, we will have deployed the final application to Vercel — feel free to follow along with this walkthrough using this GitHub repository.
- Set up a Next.js project
- Set up Convex
- Add state management using Convex
- Secure the application
- Deploy to Vercel
Prerequisites
You’ll need Node.js, npm, or yarn, and a code editor like VS Code installed on your computer. You’ll also need a GitHub account to use with Convex.
Set up a Next.js project
The application will allow users to see a list of existing posts and submit new blog posts. A blog post will contain a title, body, and the author’s name.
To get started, run the following command to set up a new Next.js project:
npx [email protected] convex-example --typescript
Open the project inside the code editor and update the
pages/index.tsx file to display a form in order to create a blog post:
// pages/index.tsx import type { NextPage } from 'next' import Head from 'next/head' import styles from '../styles/Home.module.css' import { useCallback, useState } from 'react' const Home: NextPage = () => { const [author, setAuthor] = useState('') const [title, setTitle] = useState('') const [body, setBody] = useState('') const createPost = async () => { // TODO: create a new post inside database console.log({ author, title, body }) // reset the inputs after submission setAuthor('') setBody('') setTitle('') } return ( <div className={styles.container}> <Head> <title>Next.js with Convex</title> <meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" /> <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" /> </Head> <main className={styles.main}> <h1 className={styles.title}> Welcome to <a href="https://nextjs.org">Next.js</a> with{' '} <a href="https://convex.dev">Convex</a> </h1> <input type={'text'} value={title} placeholder={'Title'} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setTitle(event.target.value)} /> <input type={'text'} value={author} placeholder={'Author'} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setAuthor(event.target.value)} /> <textarea value={body} rows={5} placeholder={'Post body '} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setBody(event.target.value)} /> <button className={styles.button} onClick={createPost}> Create post </button> </main> </div> ) } export default Home
Update the
styles/Home.module.css to the following:
/* styles/Home.module.css */ .container { padding: 0 2rem; display: flex; flex-direction: column; } .main { padding: 4rem 0; flex: 10; display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .button { font-size: 1rem; font-weight: 800; cursor: pointer; margin: 0.5rem; padding: 0.5rem; text-decoration: none; border: 1px solid #eaeaea; border-radius: 10px; transition: color 0.15s ease, border-color 0.15s ease; width: 200px; } .button:hover, .button:focus, .button:active { color: #0070f3; border-color: #0070f3; } .inputStyles { width: 300px; margin: 10px auto; }
Run
npm run dev to start the application, then open
http://localhost:3000/ in a web browser.
The form for creating new posts is ready. Now, you have to implement the logic to save and read the data using Convex.
Set up Convex
Convex provides a JavaScript SDK that you can use in your project.
- Run
npm i convexto install the Convex package
- Inside the project run
npx convex login, this will open a page in the browser to log in to Convex using your GitHub account
- After login, run
npx convex initto initialize the Convex project with a
convex.jsonand
.env.localfor configuration. This command will also create a
convex/directory to write functions into
N.B., this command will prompt you for a project name.
Finally, update the
pages/_app.tsx to add
ConvexProvider to the complete application. The
ConvexProvider will allow you to use React hooks provided by Convex across the application.
// pages/_app.tsx import '../styles/globals.css' import type { AppProps } from 'next/app' import { ConvexProvider, ConvexReactClient } from 'convex/react' import convexConfig from '../convex.json' const convex = new ConvexReactClient(convexConfig.origin) function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }: AppProps) { return ( <ConvexProvider client={convex}> <Component {...pageProps} /> </ConvexProvider> ) } export default MyApp
Add state management using Convex
With Convex set up in the project, it’s time to create a data model and connect the frontend with the database.
Define the schema
Inside the
convex/ folder, create a new file
schema.ts to define the schema for blog posts. The
defineTable function will create a
posts table inside Convex.
// convex/schema.ts import { defineSchema, defineTable, s } from 'convex/schema' export default defineSchema({ posts: defineTable({ title: s.string(), author: s.string(), body: s.string(), }), })
Now run
npx convex codegen to generate type definitions for the
posts schema to improve code completions. This will allow you to reference posts as
Document<'posts'>.
Implement Convex functions
Convex functions allow the frontend to communicate with the database in two ways: queries and mutation. These functions are exported from files within the
convex directory and they are deployed as serverless functions to execute database interactions.
The frontend needs to read the available posts. For that, create a new file
convex/getPosts.ts. This file exports a query function that returns all available
posts from the database.
// convex/getPosts.ts import { query } from './_generated/server' import { Document } from './_generated/dataModel' export default query(async ({ db }): Promise<Document<'posts'>[]> => { return await db.table('posts').collect() })
Inside the
convex/ folder, create a new file called
addPost.ts. This file exports a mutation function to allow users to add a new post to the database. The function accepts a
post object as an argument.
// convex/addPost.ts import { mutation } from './_generated/server' export default mutation( async ( { db }, post: { author: string; body: string; title: string } ) => { await db.insert('posts', post) } )
Run
npx convex push to generate the type definitions and deploy the functions to Convex.
Connect the component with Convex functions
Convex provides
useQuery and
useMutation hooks to interact with the database using the functions implemented above.
Add the
useMutation hook to the
Home component and update the
createPost function to call the
addPost mutation function with the post data.
// pages/index.tsx import type { NextPage } from 'next' import Head from 'next/head' import styles from '../styles/Home.module.css' import { useCallback, useState } from 'react' import {useMutation} from "../convex/_generated/react"; const Home: NextPage = () => { const addPost = useMutation('addPost') const [author, setAuthor] = useState('') const [title, setTitle] = useState('') const [body, setBody] = useState('') const createPost = async () => { await addPost({ body, author, title}); // reset the inputs after submission setAuthor('') setBody('') setTitle('') } return ( // return the component ) } export default Home
Add the
useQuery hook to fetch and display the list of posts from the database. The
useQuery hook will return
undefined while loading data, and a list of posts afterwards.
// pages/index.tsx import type { NextPage } from 'next' import Head from 'next/head' import styles from '../styles/Home.module.css' import { useCallback, useState } from 'react' import {useMutation, useQuery} from "../convex/_generated/react"; const Home: NextPage = () => { const posts = useQuery('getPosts') const addPost = useMutation('addPost') const [author, setAuthor] = useState('') const [title, setTitle] = useState('') const [body, setBody] = useState('') const createPost = async () => { await addPost({ body, author, title}); // reset the inputs after submission setAuthor('') setBody('') setTitle('') } return ( <div className={styles.container}> <Head> <title>Next.js with Convex</title> <meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" /> <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" /> </Head> <main className={styles.main}> <h1 className={styles.title}> Welcome to <a href="https://nextjs.org">Next.js</a> with{' '} <a href="https://convex.dev">Convex</a> </h1> {posts ? ( <> <p className={styles.description}> {'Total posts:'} {posts.length} </p> <ul> {posts.map((post) => ( <li key={post._id.toString()}>{post.title}</li> ))} </ul> </> ) : ( 'Loading posts...' )} <input type={'text'} value={title} placeholder={'Title'} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setTitle(event.target.value)} /> <input type={'text'} value={author} placeholder={'Author'} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setAuthor(event.target.value)} /> <textarea value={body} rows={5} placeholder={'Post body '} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setBody(event.target.value)} /> <button className={styles.button} onClick={createPost}> Create post </button> </main> </div> ) } export default Home
Your application is ready now! Open
http://localhost:3000 to see it in action:
You’ll notice that the list of posts gets updated automatically whenever you create a new post.
This behavior is possible due to the end-to-end reactivity of the Convex global state; every component using the query gets updated whenever the data changes.
Managing Convex
Run
npx convex dashboard to log in to the Convex dashboard to manage your application data, view logs, and see the metrics for function execution and read/writes.
Secure the application
Keeping the application data secure is crucial, and Convex simplifies protecting your data using identity providers. Convex comes with first-class support for Auth0 out of the box, and you can set it up in no time.
Create an Auth0 application
Log into your Auth0 dashboard and create a new Single Page Web Application. You can sign up for a free account on Auth0 if you don’t have an account already.
Copy the Domain and Client ID from the settings page of this new application and save them for later.
In the application settings page, add
http://localhost:3000 in the Allowed Callback URLs field as shown below. This will enable
http://localhost:3000 to use Auth0 for login during development.
Set up Auth0
Start by running
npm i @auth0/auth0-react to install Auth0 in your project.
Then, run
npx convex auth add to add Auth0 as identity provider to Convex. This command will prompt you for the Domain and Client ID copied earlier.
Create a new folder called
components/ at the root of the project and add a new file called
Login.tsx for the Login component that has a button to prompt users for login.
// components/Login.tsx import { useAuth0 } from '@auth0/auth0-react' export function Login() { const { isLoading, loginWithRedirect } = useAuth0() if (isLoading) { return <button className="btn btn-primary">Loading...</button> } return ( <main className="py-4"> <h1 className="text-center">Convex Chat</h1> <div className="text-center"> <span> <button className="btn btn-primary" onClick={loginWithRedirect}> Log in </button> </span> </div> </main> ) }
Update the
pages/_app.tsx to replace the
ConvexProvider with
ConvexProviderWithAuth0.
import '../styles/globals.css' import { ConvexProviderWithAuth0 } from 'convex/react-auth0' import { ConvexReactClient } from 'convex/react' import convexConfig from '../convex.json' import { AppProps } from 'next/app' import { Login } from '../components/Login' const convex = new ConvexReactClient(convexConfig.origin) const authInfo = convexConfig.authInfo[0] function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }: AppProps) { return ( <ConvexProviderWithAuth0 client={convex} authInfo={authInfo} loggedOut={<Login />} > <Component {...pageProps} /> </ConvexProviderWithAuth0> ) } export default MyApp
Now, when you open the application
http://localhost:3000, you’ll see a login button instead of the post form.
Integrate Auth0 with Convex
Now, that you have Auth0 configured, you can secure the mutation function. The
mutation function provides the authentication information as the
auth object. The
addPost mutation will now reject any unauthenticated requests.
// convex/addPost.ts import { mutation } from './_generated/server' export default mutation( async ( { db, auth }, post: { author: string; body: string; title: string } ) => { const identity = await auth.getUserIdentity() if (!identity) { throw new Error('Called addPosts without authentication present!') } await db.insert('posts', post) } )
You can also update the code on the frontend to use the logged-in user’s name as the author field.
// pages/index.tsx import type { NextPage } from 'next' import Head from 'next/head' import styles from '../styles/Home.module.css' import { useCallback, useState } from 'react' import {useMutation, useQuery} from "../convex/_generated/react"; import {useAuth0} from "@auth0/auth0-react"; const Home: NextPage = () => { const {user} = useAuth0() const posts = useQuery('getPosts') const addPost = useMutation('addPost') const [title, setTitle] = useState('') const [body, setBody] = useState('') const createPost = async () => { if(user?.name) { await addPost({ body, author: user.name, title}); } // reset the inputs after submission setBody('') setTitle('') } return ( <div className={styles.container}> <Head> <title>Next.js with Convex</title> <meta name="description" content="Generated by create next app" /> <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" /> </Head> <main className={styles.main}> <h1 className={styles.title}> Welcome to <a href="https://nextjs.org">Next.js</a> with{' '} <a href="https://convex.dev">Convex</a> </h1> {posts ? ( <> <p className={styles.description}> {'Total posts:'} {posts.length} </p> <ul> {posts.map((post) => ( <li key={post._id.toString()}>{post.title}</li> ))} </ul> </> ) : ( 'Loading posts...' )} <input type={'text'} value={title} placeholder={'Title'} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setTitle(event.target.value)} /> <textarea value={body} rows={5} placeholder={'Post body '} className={styles.inputStyles} onChange={(event) => setBody(event.target.value)} /> <button className={styles.button} onClick={createPost}> Create post </button> </main> </div> ) } export default Home
Deploy to Vercel
To deploy the application, push your code (including
convex.json) to a repository on GitHub and link it to your Vercel account:
Replace the build command with
npx convex push && next build to push the latest functions to Convex while deploying, and add the
CONVEX_ADMIN_KEY environment variable from the
.env.local:
Once the application is deployed, copy the deployment URL (
.vercel.app):
Add the URL to the Allowed Callback URLs list alongside the
http://localhost:3000 in the Auth0 application settings.
Conclusion
Your application is now deployed on Vercel. In this tutorial, we learned about global state management and how to deploy a Next.js application with state management using Convex. We also learned about securing the application with Auth0 and deploying it to Vercel. You can extend the above application to use advanced features like optimistic updates and indexes to make it even faster.
You can try Convex for free today and read more in their documentation.
