The Replay (12/10/25): Fixing AI code, over-engineering JavaScript, and more

TOON is a lightweight format designed to reduce token usage in LLM prompts. This post breaks down how it compares to JSON, where the savings come from, and when it actually helps.
Andrew Evans, principal engineer and tech lead at CarMax discusses five ways to fix AI-generated code and help you debug, test, and ship safely.
This tutorial walks through recreating Apple’s Liquid Glass UI on the web using SVG filters, CSS, and React. You’ll learn how to build refraction and reflection effects with custom displacement and specular maps, and how to balance performance and accessibility when using advanced filter pipelines.
tRPC solved type safety for full-stack TypeScript teams. oRPC borrowed the best parts and added interoperability. This article breaks down how both frameworks work and where each one fits best.
