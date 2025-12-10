Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-12-10
156
#replay
Matt MacCormack
210234
116
Dec 10, 2025 ⋅ 33 sec read

The Replay (12/10/25): Fixing AI code, over-engineering JavaScript, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter

The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

12/10/25

🩹 Andrew Evans, principal engineer and tech lead at CarMax, walks through some common issues that arise with AI-generated code – and then provides a set of patterns he uses with his team to fix them.

⚛️ Shruti Kapoor joined PodRocket to discuss all things React 19.2, including new features like Activity, View Transitions, useEffectEvent.

🧩 Chizaram Ken discusses why frontend devs should stop using JavaScript to solve CSS problems.

🔙 Can the oldest programming language outsmart the newest AI? This PhD thinks so.

🤦‍♂️ Dev leaders share their struggles with the modern hiring process.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today or check out past issues of The Replay.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

How to use TOON to reduce your token usage by 60%

TOON is a lightweight format designed to reduce token usage in LLM prompts. This post breaks down how it compares to JSON, where the savings come from, and when it actually helps.

Rosario De Chiara
Dec 10, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read
Fixing AI Generated Code

Fixing AI-generated code: 5 ways to debug, test, and ship safely

Andrew Evans, principal engineer and tech lead at CarMax discusses five ways to fix AI-generated code and help you debug, test, and ship safely.

Andrew Evans
Dec 10, 2025 ⋅ 9 min read
Apple Liquid Glass LogRocket

How to create Liquid Glass effects with CSS and SVG

This tutorial walks through recreating Apple’s Liquid Glass UI on the web using SVG filters, CSS, and React. You’ll learn how to build refraction and reflection effects with custom displacement and specular maps, and how to balance performance and accessibility when using advanced filter pipelines.

Rahul Chhodde
Dec 8, 2025 ⋅ 10 min read
tRPC vs ORPC: Which is better for your next TypeScript project, and why?

tRPC vs oRPC: Which is better for your next TypeScript project, and why?

tRPC solved type safety for full-stack TypeScript teams. oRPC borrowed the best parts and added interoperability. This article breaks down how both frameworks work and where each one fits best.

Temitope Oyedele
Dec 8, 2025 ⋅ 22 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply

Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now