2025-10-29
Matt MacCormack
Oct 29, 2025 ⋅ 34 sec read

The Replay (10/29/25): Tiny AI agents, Next.js 16, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

10/29/25

🔬 Rosario De Chiara, a computer science Ph.D and innovation manager, discusses why small language models (SLMs) may outperform giants in specific real-world AI systems.

🌀 Dominic Gannaway joins PodRocket to talk about Ripple.js, a new TypeScript-first UI framework built with its own templating language and a focus on clarity and reactivity.

🧩 Abiola Farounbi, software engineer at Goldman Sachs, breaks down the newest features in Next.js 16, and how they affect dev leaders and teams.

🧑‍💻 John Wang, CTO of Assembled, shares why CTOs should still code.

🔔 The bell curve meme, but for frontend frameworks.

….and much more.

Recent posts:

Understanding Promise.all in JavaScript

Is Promise.all still relevant in 2025?

In 2025, async JavaScript looks very different. With tools like Promise.any, Promise.allSettled, and Array.fromAsync, many developers wonder if Promise.all is still worth it. The short answer is yes — but only if you know when and why to use it.

Leonardo Maldonado
Oct 29, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
next js 16 is here

Next.js 16: What’s new, and what it means for frontend devs

Learn about the new features in the Next.js 16 release: why they matter, how they impact your workflow, and how to start using them.

Abiola Farounbi
Oct 29, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read
is Llama really as bad as people say? I put Meta’s AI to the test

Is Llama really as bad as people say? I put Meta’s AI to the test

Test out Meta’s AI model, Llama, on a real CRUD frontend projects, compare it with competing models, and walk through the setup process.

Chizaram Ken
Oct 29, 2025 ⋅ 11 min read
the future of ai agents might be SLMs

Small language models: Why the future of AI agents might be tiny

Rosario De Chiara discusses why small language models (SLMs) may outperform giants in specific real-world AI systems.

Rosario De Chiara
Oct 29, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read
