The Replay (10/29/25): Tiny AI agents, Next.js 16, and more

Promise.all still relevant in 2025?
In 2025, async JavaScript looks very different. With tools like Promise.any, Promise.allSettled, and Array.fromAsync, many developers wonder if Promise.all is still worth it. The short answer is yes — but only if you know when and why to use it.
Learn about the new features in the Next.js 16 release: why they matter, how they impact your workflow, and how to start using them.
Test out Meta’s AI model, Llama, on a real CRUD frontend projects, compare it with competing models, and walk through the setup process.
Rosario De Chiara discusses why small language models (SLMs) may outperform giants in specific real-world AI systems.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now