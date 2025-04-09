An introduction to the TanStack Start framework

TanStack Start is a new full-stack React framework built on Vite, Nitro, and TanStack Router. The framework is packed with features like Server Side Rendering (SSR), Server functions, API routes, and so much more.

Although TanStack Start’s development is still in its early stages, the documentation shows it is already safe to use in production.

With the benefits it presents, TanStack Start might seem like the right framework for your next project. However, choosing it comes with some downsides, including a relatively small community and less comprehensive documentation, among a few others.

This post explains how TanStack Start works and features a tutorial on how to build a simple developer portfolio — styled with Tailwind CSS — in the framework. We’ll also summarize the pros and cons of choosing TanStack Start for a project. To follow along, you need knowledge of React and TypeScript.

Features of TanStack Start

Here are some notable features of TanStack Start:

Full stack type safety

Because TanStack Start is a full-stack framework, using it guarantees type safety on both the client and server sections of an application. This also makes it easy for both sections to have shared types (like form validation types).

Server functions

These are functions that can be invoked from either the client or the server, but will always run on the server. In TanStack Start, one can use server functions to fetch data for routes, query a database, or perform any other actions that should run on a server. It is important to note that TanStack Start allows server functions to be further extended with middleware.

API routes

With API routes, a developer can create backend APIs for applications. This means that there’s mostly no need for a separate backend server when working with TanStack Start. API routes use a file-based convention and are saved inside the /app/routes/api directory of a TanStack Start project.

Server Side Rendering (SSR)

TanStack Start can render applications using both SSR and static prerendering. SSR and prerendering lead to faster page loads, which can improve user experience and SEO.

Built on TanStack Router

TanStack Router (which is a popular alternative to React Router) handles the routing in TanStack Start. The routing library has important features such as typesafe navigation, data loading with SWR caching, and routing middleware, to mention but a few. Using TanStack Start means adopting these benefits as well.

Fast development server

Because Vite powers TanStack Start, the development server of the framework loads quickly. Similarly, the hot module replacement works instantly. With TanStack Start, the developer maximizes time spent building a project.

How to install TanStack Start

At the time of writing, there are two different ways of installing TanStack Start. You can either clone a template using degit , or set it up from scratch. This section of the article shows how to set up TanStack Start from scratch using its individual dependencies and files. In addition, it explains how the framework works with each dependency/file.

First, create a folder for the TanStack Start project, then cd into that folder:

mkdir tanstack-app cd tanstack-app

After that, initialize npm for the project:

npm init -y

The TanStack Start documentation highly recommends building with TypeScript, so install it as a dev dependency:

npm install --save-dev typescript

Create a configuration file for the TypeScript compiler ( tsconfig.json ) in the root folder of the project. The TanStack documentation suggests the configuration file has at least the following options:

//tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "jsx": "react-jsx", "moduleResolution": "Bundler", "module": "ESNext", "target": "ES2022", "skipLibCheck": true, "strictNullChecks": true, } }

Next, install the React and React DOM npm packages. They serve as the rendering engine for the user interface. Also, install their types for type safety while using the packages:

npm install react react-dom npm install --save-dev @types/react @types/react-dom

Next, install the Vite plugin for React, together with vite-tsconfig-paths . The latter is a Vite plugin that instantly resolves path aliases:

npm install --save-dev @vitejs/plugin-react vite-tsconfig-paths

To wrap up the installations, add npm packages for TanStack Start, TanStack Router, and Vinxi. Vinxi is a tool used to build full-stack web applications (and even opinionated full-stack frameworks) with Vite. It is an important foundation of the TanStack Start framework:

The TanStack Start team has promised to develop a custom Vite plugin to replace Vinxi in the future. However, TanStack Start still relies heavily on it for now.

After the installations, open the package.json file and add the following scripts:

// package.json { // ... "type": "module", "scripts": { "dev": "vinxi dev", "build": "vinxi build", "start": "vinxi start" } }

These scripts instruct the framework to use Vinxi for starting up a development server, bundling production builds, and serving the production build. Make sure to also set "type" to "module" so that Vite can properly transpile the React code for a browser.

In the root directory, create a file app.config.ts . This config file is for initializing installed Vite plugins. Use the file to initialize the vite-tsconfig-paths plugin:

// app.config.ts import { defineConfig } from '@tanstack/react-start/config'; import tsConfigPaths from 'vite-tsconfig-paths'; export default defineConfig({ vite: { plugins: [ tsConfigPaths({ projects: ['./tsconfig.json'], }), ], }, })

With the app config done, set up the framework’s file structure. Use the file tree below as a map to create files in appropriate locations:

. ├── app/ │ ├── routes/ │ │ └── `__root.tsx` │ ├── `client.tsx` │ ├── `router.tsx` │ ├── `routeTree.gen.ts` │ └── `ssr.tsx` ├── `.gitignore` ├── `app.config.ts` ├── `package.json` └── `tsconfig.json`

The app/router.tsx file configures TanStack Router. It imports a route tree (which is automatically generated) and allows control for options like scroll restoration. Add the following to the file and save it:

// app/router.tsx import { createRouter as createTanStackRouter } from '@tanstack/react-router'; import { routeTree } from './routeTree.gen'; export function createRouter() { const router = createTanStackRouter({ routeTree, scrollRestoration: true, }); return router; } declare module '@tanstack/react-router' { interface Register { router: ReturnType<typeof createRouter>; } }

In the app/ssr.tsx file, import the newly created createRouter function, alongside other server utilities from @tanstack/react-start . This file allows the framework to handle SSR, and properly serve to the client whatever route a user requests:

// app/ssr.tsx import { createStartHandler, defaultStreamHandler, } from '@tanstack/react-start/server'; import { getRouterManifest } from '@tanstack/react-start/router-manifest'; import { createRouter } from './router'; export default createStartHandler({ createRouter, getRouterManifest, })(defaultStreamHandler);

Likewise, import the createRouter function into the app/client.tsx . This file is the client entry point and handles any functionality related to client-side routing. It is responsible for hydrating the client-side after the user gets a resolved route from the server:

// app/client.tsx /// <reference types="vinxi/types/client" /> import { hydrateRoot } from 'react-dom/client'; import { StartClient } from '@tanstack/react-start'; import { createRouter } from './router'; const router = createRouter(); hydrateRoot(document, <StartClient router={router} />);

With all of that done, open the __root.tsx file to set up the root route of the application. This is a route that is always rendered, so it’s a good place to set up global client configurations like default HTML meta tags, and importing a Tailwind CSS compiled file. Add the following to the file:

// app/routes/__root.tsx import { Outlet, createRootRoute, HeadContent, Scripts, } from '@tanstack/react-router'; import type { ReactNode } from 'react'; export const Route = createRootRoute({ head: () => ({ meta: [ { charSet: 'utf-8', }, { name: 'viewport', content: 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1', }, { title: 'TanStack Start Starter', }, ], }), component: RootComponent, }); function RootComponent() { return ( <RootDocument> <Outlet /> </RootDocument> ); } function RootDocument({ children }: Readonly<{ children: ReactNode }>) { return ( <html> <head> <HeadContent /> </head> <body> {children} <Scripts /> </body> </html> ); }

Next, create an index route using the createFileRoute function. Because TanStack Router works with file-based routing, every route needs a new file (inside the app/rooute directory).

Create the file app/routes/index.ts as your first route. For the purpose of illustration, this route will display a h1 that says “Hello, World!”:

// app/routes/index.tsx import { createFileRoute } from '@tanstack/react-router'; export const Route = createFileRoute('/')({ component: Home, }); function Home() { return <h1>Hello, World!</h1>; }

Finally, start the development server from the CLI:

npm run dev

This starts a localhost server with the address: http://localhost:3000 . Open that URL in the browser. If you followed the above steps accurately, you should have this output:

With that, you have created a TanStack Start project from scratch. You imported the necessary libraries and now have a better idea of how the framework uses them.

Make sure to exclude node_modules and any .env files from being tracked by Git:

# .gitignore node_modules/ .env

Building with TanStack Start

This section is a tutorial that shows how to build a project with TanStack Start. The project is a simple developer portfolio. It showcases the use cases of TanStack Start’s features such as routing, SSR, data loading with route loaders, client-side navigation, and server functions. The final source code of the project can be found here on GitHub.

How to install Tailwind CSS in TanStack Start

To use Tailwind CSS to style a TanStack Start project, install Tailwind and its Vite plugin:

npm install tailwindcss @tailwindcss/vite

Initialize the plugin in app.config.ts (the application’s config file):

// ... import tailwindcss from '@tailwindcss/vite'; export default defineConfig({ vite: { // ... tailwindcss(), ], }, });

Next, create a file app/styles/app.css . This file will be the main stylesheet of the application. Vite will send compiled Tailwind styles of the project into this file. Inside the file, add the following:

/* app/styles/app.css */ @import 'tailwindcss';

Finally, import the CSS file into the root route of the application. Link to the stylesheet in the head tag of the application. That way, every part of the application will have access to the compiled Tailwind styles:

//... import appCSS from '../styles/app.css?url'; export const Route = createRootRoute({ head: () => ({ // ... links: [{ rel: 'stylesheet', href: appCSS }], }) // ... }) // ...

Now, you can use Tailwind classes in the project.

Creating a home page

This project uses a couple of icons from the React Icons library, so install the react-icons npm package:

npm install react-icons

Create a new folder app/components for storing components of the application. The first component to create is a header that will be present in every route of the application. Create a file Header.tsx and add the following:

// app/components/Header.tsx import { Link } from '@tanstack/react-router'; const Header = () => { return ( <header className='bg-gray-100 flex justify-between px-8 py-3 items-center'> <h1 className='text-2xl'> <Link to='/'>Portfolio</Link> </h1> <ul className='flex gap-5 text-blue-900'> <li> <Link to='/'>Home</Link> </li> <li> <Link to='/projects'>Projects</Link> </li> <li> <Link to='/contact'>Contact</Link> </li> </ul> </header> ); }; export default Header;

Notice how the above snippet uses the <Link> component from TanStack Router. <Link> is used to create internal links in a TanStack Start project. Because the Header component should be present in every route, import it into the root route app/routes/__root.tsx . Notice the <main> tag and a few Tailwind styles added to the root component for styling and semantic purposes:

// app/routes/__root.tsx // ... import Header from '../components/Header'; // ... function RootComponent() { return ( <RootDocument> <Header /> <main className='max-w-4xl mx-auto pt-10'> <Outlet /> </main> </RootDocument> ); } // ...

Create a new file inside the component folder called Hero.tsx . The file will contain a hero component for the home page of the portfolio website:

// app/components/Hero.tsx import { FaXTwitter, FaLinkedinIn, FaGithub } from 'react-icons/fa6'; const Hero = () => { return ( <div className='bg-blue-900 text-gray-50 py-10 px-15 flex gap-15 rounded-2xl items-center'> <div> <img src='https://avatars.githubusercontent.com/u/58449038?v=4' alt='Profile Picture' className='h-50 rounded-full' /> </div> <div> <span className='text-3xl mb-3 block'>Amazing Enyichi Agu</span> <p className='mb-5'>generic and easily forgettable developer bio</p> <div className='text-2xl flex gap-3'> <a href='#'> <FaGithub /> </a> <a href='#'> <FaXTwitter /> </a> <a href='#'> <FaLinkedinIn /> </a> </div> </div> </div> ); }; export default Hero;

Create another component file SkillBox.tsx . Inside the file, add the following:

// app/components/SkillBox.tsx interface SkillBoxProps { children?: React.ReactNode; } const SkillBox = ({ children }: SkillBoxProps) => { return ( <span className='px-4 py-2 text-blue-800 bg-blue-50 rounded'> {children} </span> ); }; export default SkillBox;

After you have created those components, navigate to the index route ( index.tsx ) and add the following markup:

// app/routes/index.tsx import { createFileRoute } from '@tanstack/react-router'; import Hero from '../components/Hero'; import SkillBox from '../components/SkillBox'; export const Route = createFileRoute('/')({ component: Home, }); function Home() { return ( <> <Hero /> <div className='mt-10'> <h2 className='text-2xl'>Languages</h2> <div className='mt-2.5 flex gap-3'> <SkillBox>HTML</SkillBox> <SkillBox>CSS</SkillBox> <SkillBox>JavaScript</SkillBox> <SkillBox>TypeScript</SkillBox> </div> </div> <div className='mt-10'> <h2 className='text-2xl'>Tools</h2> <div className='mt-2.5 flex gap-3'> <SkillBox>React</SkillBox> <SkillBox>GraphQL</SkillBox> <SkillBox>Node.js</SkillBox> <SkillBox>Socket.io</SkillBox> <SkillBox>Next.js/Remix</SkillBox> </div> </div> </> ); }

This creates a simple introduction page with a hero and lists a few developer skills. After saving all the files, the output on the browser should look like this:

Creating a projects page

The projects page is a simple page that displays some projects of the owner of the portfolio. It will make use of TanStack Start’s server function and TanStack Router’s loader. The loader displays public GitHub repositories of the author.

But first, create a component called ProjectCard.tsx . This component is a card for every listed project in the portfolio:

// app/components/ProjectCard.tsx import { FaCodeFork, FaRegStar } from 'react-icons/fa6'; interface ProjectCardProps { url: string; projectName: string; language: string; stars: number; forks: number; } const ProjectCard = (props: ProjectCardProps) => { return ( <a className='px-6 py-4 rounded-md bg-green-50 shadow mb-5 block' href={props.url} > <div className='flex justify-between mb-2'> <span>{props.projectName}</span> <div className='flex gap-3'> <span> {props.stars} <FaRegStar className='inline' /> </span> <span> {props.forks} <FaCodeFork className='inline' /> </span> </div> </div> <div> <span className='text-sm bg-blue-800 text-gray-50 px-1 py-0.5'> {props.language} </span> </div> </a> ); }; export default ProjectCard;

Next, create the project route with a server function. The route will load with whatever data the server function returns:

// app/routes/projects.tsx import { createServerFn } from '@tanstack/react-start'; import { createFileRoute } from '@tanstack/react-router'; import ProjectCard from '../components/ProjectCard'; interface Project { full_name: string; html_url: string; language: string; stargazers_count: number; forks: number; } const getProjects = createServerFn({ method: 'GET', }).handler(async () => { const res = await fetch( 'https://api.github.com/users/enyichiaagu/repos?sort=updated&per_page=5', { headers: { 'X-GitHub-Api-Version': '2022-11-28', accept: 'application/vnd.github+json', }, } ); return res.json(); }); export const Route = createFileRoute('/projects')({ component: Projects, loader: () => getProjects(), }); function Projects() { const projects: Project[] = Route.useLoaderData(); return ( <> <h2 className='text-2xl'>Projects</h2> <div className='mt-2.5'> {projects.map( ( { full_name, html_url, language, stargazers_count, forks }, index ) => ( <ProjectCard projectName={full_name} url={html_url} language={language} stars={stargazers_count} forks={forks} key={index} /> ) )} </div> </> ); }

Now, if the client navigates to /projects , the result should look like this:

Using Server functions means that the fetch() operation happens in the server, which potentially leads to faster load times.

The final route of the project is a contact page. This page features a form that a visitor of the portfolio website can use to send the owner an email. This route uses TanStack Start’s server function to send the email with the help of Nodemailer.

In order to implement this functionality properly, you first need to install the Nodemailer library. Nodemailer allows a Node.js program to send an email:

npm install nodemailer npm install --save-dev @types/nodemailer

After installing nodemailer , set up your credentials for sending the email with Nodemailer. Here is a useful resource to quickly set it up.

Next, create a .env file to store those credentials as environment variables. You mostly only need an email and a password. Prefix the variables with VITE_ as that is the convention when working with Vite. Here is an example:

# .env VITE_EMAIL_ADDRESS=XXXXXX VITE_EMAIL_PASSWORD=XXXXXX

Finally, set up the contact page:

// app/routes/contact.tsx // Imports import { useState } from 'react'; import { createServerFn } from '@tanstack/react-start'; import { createFileRoute } from '@tanstack/react-router'; import nodemailer from 'nodemailer'; import { FaCheck } from 'react-icons/fa'; // Defining the contact route export const Route = createFileRoute('/contact')({ component: Contact, }); // Creating the transporter object for nodemailer const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ host: 'smtp.gmail.com', secure: true, port: 465, auth: { user: import.meta.env.VITE_EMAIL_ADDRESS, pass: import.meta.env.VITE_EMAIL_PASSWORD, }, }); // Function that uses the nodemailer transporter to send the email const sendEmailMessage = async ({ email, message }) => { const res = await transporter.sendMail({ from: import.meta.env.VITE_EMAIL_ADDRESS, to: import.meta.env.VITE_EMAIL_ADDRESS, subject: `Message from ${email}, sent from Portfolio Website`, text: message, replyTo: email, }); return res; }; // Server function that calls that validates the input and calls the `sendEmailMessage` function const submitForm = createServerFn({ method: 'POST' }) .validator((data: FormData) => { const email = data.get('email'); const message = data.get('message'); if (!email || !message) { throw new Error('Email and Message are required'); } return { email: email.toString(), message: message.toString() }; }) .handler(async (ctx) => { return await sendEmailMessage(ctx.data); }); // JSX for contact page function Contact() { const [isSuccess, setIsSuccess] = useState<boolean>(false); return ( <> <p className='text-2xl'>Contact Me</p> {isSuccess && ( <div className='bg-green-50 text-green-900 px-6 py-3 rounded w-md mt-5'> <FaCheck className='inline' /> Email Sent Successfully </div> )} <form method='post' className='mt-5' onSubmit={async (event: React.FormEvent<HTMLFormElement>) => { event.preventDefault(); const form: HTMLFormElement = event.currentTarget; const formData = new FormData(form); await submitForm({ data: formData }); setIsSuccess(true); return form.reset(); }} > <div className='mb-2'> <label htmlFor='email'>Email</label> <br /> <input type='email' name='email' id='email' required className='border border-gray-400 w-md px-3 py-1.5' /> </div> <div className='mb-2'> <label htmlFor='message'>Message</label> <br /> <textarea name='message' id='message' placeholder='Write me a message' required className='border border-gray-400 w-md px-3 py-1.5 h-50' ></textarea> </div> <button className='bg-blue-900 text-gray-50 px-4 py-2 rounded'> Send </button> </form> </> ); }

Now, one can send emails from the portfolio’s contact page:

Pros and cons of TanStack Start

There is no doubt that TanStack Start is a promising new framework — and paradigm — for building full-stack React apps. It has many features and a strong team that has worked on other robust libraries behind it.

However, there are also a few downsides to using this framework, especially in its current state. Listed below are the pros and cons of the Tanstack Start framework.

Pros of TanStack Start

Powered by TanStack Router — TanStack Start gives developers the opportunity to utilize the benefits of TanStack Router (typesafe navigation, data loading with SWR caching, and routing middleware, etc.)

TanStack Start gives developers the opportunity to utilize the benefits of TanStack Router (typesafe navigation, data loading with SWR caching, and routing middleware, etc.) SSR and static prerendering support — The framework is sufficient for any SSR or SSG needs. It even includes Static Server Functions, which are server functions that are run in build-time, with cached results. With Static Server Functions, there is no need for the server to run a function when it is invoked in production

The framework is sufficient for any SSR or SSG needs. It even includes Static Server Functions, which are server functions that are run in build-time, with cached results. With Static Server Functions, there is no need for the server to run a function when it is invoked in production Extra features — TanStack Start makes sure to include as much functionality as needed to build a fast and robust full-stack application

Cons of TanStack Start

Requires familiarity with TanStack Router — In order to take full advantage of the framework, you need to be familiar with the TanStack Router APIs (using loaders, handling navigation, etc)

In order to take full advantage of the framework, you need to be familiar with the TanStack Router APIs (using loaders, handling navigation, etc) Non-trivial learning curve — While the learning curve of TanStack Start is not too steep, it still requires effort to understand and practice with it

While the learning curve of TanStack Start is not too steep, it still requires effort to understand and practice with it Does not support Single Page Applications (SPAs) — For now, one cannot build SPAs with the framework. This is something that might change in the future

For now, one cannot build SPAs with the framework. This is something that might change in the future Documentation needs improvement — While the documentation of the framework is sufficient to build a project, it still needs improvement. There are some features of TanStack Start that the documentation does not properly demonstrate yet

While the documentation of the framework is sufficient to build a project, it still needs improvement. There are some features of TanStack Start that the documentation does not properly demonstrate yet Still in a heavy development phase — This implies that some of the tooling might be incomplete (for example, it does not have a CLI for scaffolding a new project), or some features might change over time

This implies that some of the tooling might be incomplete (for example, it does not have a CLI for scaffolding a new project), or some features might change over time Smaller community — Because TanStack Start is still new, it has a relatively smaller community. This means that if a beginner runs into problems, there are not a lot of resources offering help yet

Regardless, TanStack Start is a great framework, and most of the cons exist because the framework is still new to the landscape.

Wrapping Up

This article is just an introduction to the TanStack framework. The documentation goes into detail in explaining the numerous capabilities of the framework. But with this, you should have a good understanding of how the framework works and how to use it.

As mentioned earlier, Tanstack Start will roll out new features in the future and has huge potential. With what the team has accomplished so far, it has no doubt earned a spot as a strong alternative to Next.js and Remix/React Router.