Tamagui for React Native: Create faster design systems

The React Native system is gradually progressing towards solutions for sharing code between React Native and React Native web applications.
One recent addition to the React Native ecosystem is Tamagui, a UI kit that includes a series of themes, media queries, and typed inline styles, as well as an optimizing compiler. Tamagui aims to close the gap between React Native and React Native web applications by covering the foundational elements of an app, like styling, theming, and providing cross-platform components, all while keeping the app’s performance in mind.
In this article, we’ll learn how to configure Tamagui in a React Native app and a React Native Web app, exploring the components it offers in its current state at the time of writing. Let’s get started!
Create a new React Native app
We’ll start by creating a new React Native project using Expo CLI, which enhances the developer experience with tools in the React Native ecosystem, for example, a variety of templates. Choosing one of these templates is a great starting point for the demo app we’ll build in this tutorial. Open up a terminal window and execute the following command:
npx expo init tamagui-app # after the project directory is created, navigate inside it cd tamagui-app
On running the command, you’ll be prompted to choose a template. Choose
blank (TypeScript), which will create a project with minimal TypeScript configuration.
Installing dependencies
After navigating inside the project directory, we’ll install the libraries required to configure Tamagui inside a React Native project First, run the following command from the terminal:
yarn add [email protected] @tamagui/[email protected]
Since Tamagui is still in its alpha release, I’m using specific package versions. However, when a more stable version is released in the future, you might not have to. Be sure to refer to the official documentation for the most up-to-date information on installing dependencies.
tamagui is the UI kit, and
@tamagui/babel-plugin is the Babel plugin that loads the design system properties defined inside another file called
tamagui.config.ts. You’ll need to create this file in the root of your project, but you can leave it blank for now. We’ll return to it later.
The
@unimodules/core dependency is required by the Tamagui UI kit to work with an Expo project. Open the terminal window and execute the following command:
expo install @unimodules/core
Next, we need to install dev dependencies to use Tamagui with Expo for web. Open the terminal window and execute the command below:
yarn add -D @expo/[email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]
As before, we’ve installed packages with specific versions. In the
package.json file, you’ll find the following summary of dependencies and dev dependencies that we installed:
{ "dependencies": { "@tamagui/babel-plugin": "^1.0.0-alpha.37", "@unimodules/core": "~7.2.0", "expo": "~43.0.2", "expo-status-bar": "~1.1.0", "react": "17.0.2", "react-dom": "17.0.2", "react-native": "0.64.3", "react-native-web": "0.17.5", "tamagui": "^1.0.0-alpha.37" }, "devDependencies": { "@babel/core": "^7.12.9", "@types/react": "~17.0.21", "@types/react-native": "~0.66.6", "typescript": "~4.5.2", "@expo/webpack-config": "^0.16.14", "esbuild-loader": "^2.17.0", "tamagui-loader": "^1.0.0-alpha.37", "thread-loader": "^3.0.4" } }
Now that our dependencies are installed, add
@tamagui/babel-plugin to the
babel.config.js file:
module.exports = function (api) { api.cache(true); return { presets: ['babel-preset-expo'], plugins: [ [ '@tamagui/babel-plugin', { components: ['tamagui'], config: './tamagui.config.ts' } ] ] }; };
In the code snippet above, ensure that the path defined for
config is the relative path to the Tamagui
config file.
components contains an array of npm modules containing Tamagui components. For this example app, we’re using Tamagui base components; therefore, we don’t need to add any further configuration.
Setting up Tamagui configuration
Tamagui lets you create themes, define tokens, add shorthands, and more. However, it requires you to describe all the properties and set up the foundation of a design system before you can dive into building the components for your React Native app.
To set up the required Tamagui configuration, we’ll use the
createTamagui function. We’ll need to define the following:
tokens: Generates variables in
themeand
app
media: Defines reusable responsive media queries
themes: Defines your design theme
shorthands: Allows you to define keys that expand the
style valueprops. For example, you can define
ffor flex,
aifor
alignItems,
jcfor
justifyContent, etc.
You can start setting up the configuration with the
size and
space properties. We’ll also need to set the
defaultFont using the
createFont function with a configuration object that contains values for font
family,
size,
lineHeight,
fontWeight, and
letter spacing.
All of the values above are used inside of the
createTokens function, which allows you to create tokens, or the variables mapped to CSS variables at build time. The
createTokens function requires the
size,
space,
font,
color,
radius, and
zIndex properties in its configuration object.
The code block below contains a minimal configuration that I’ve created for the demo app with all of the required properties:
import { createFont, createTokens, createTamagui } from 'tamagui'; const size = { 0: 0, 1: 4, 2: 8 }; const space = { ...size, '-0': -0, '-1': -5 }; const defaultFont = createFont({ family: 'Arial', size: { 1: 14, 2: 18, 3: 22 }, lineHeight: { 1: 15, 2: 20 }, weight: { 4: '300', 7: '600' }, letterSpacing: { 4: 0, 7: -1 } }); const tokens = createTokens({ size, space, font: { title: defaultFont, body: defaultFont }, color: { lightPurple: '#EDD2F3', darkPurple: '#544179' }, radius: { 0: 0, 1: 3, 2: 5, 3: 10, 4: 15, 5: 20 }, zIndex: { 0: 0, 1: 100, 2: 200, 3: 300, 4: 400, 5: 500 } }); const shorthands = { ai: 'alignItems', bg: 'backgroundColor', br: 'borderRadius', f: 'flex', h: 'height', jc: 'justifyContent', m: 'margin', p: 'padding', w: 'width', lh: 'lineHeight', ta: 'textAlign' } as const; const media = { xs: { maxWidth: 660 }, gtXs: { minWidth: 660 + 1 }, sm: { maxWidth: 860 }, gtSm: { minWidth: 860 + 1 }, md: { minWidth: 980 }, gtMd: { minWidth: 980 + 1 }, lg: { minWidth: 1120 }, gtLg: { minWidth: 1120 + 1 }, xl: { minWidth: 1280 }, xxl: { minWidth: 1420 }, short: { maxHeight: 820 }, tall: { minHeight: 820 }, hoverNone: { hover: 'none' }, pointerCoarse: { pointer: 'coarse' } }; const config = createTamagui({ defaultTheme: 'light', shorthands, media, tokens, themes: { light: { bg: tokens.color.lightPurple } } }); type Conf = typeof config; declare module 'tamagui' { interface TamaguiCustomConfig extends Conf {} } export default config;
Using
Tamagui.Provider
Tamagui configuration provides a
Tamagui.Provider component that wraps all the other components inside your app:
import React from 'react'; import Tamagui from './tamagui.config'; export default function App() { return <Tamagui.Provider>{/* The rest of your app here */}</Tamagui.Provider>; }
Tamagui views, utility props, and shorthands
In Tamagui, stacks are the core view elements for creating flex-based layouts. There are three different types of stacks available,
XStack,
YStack, and
ZStack, and each implies a different axis.
In the example below, the
defaultTheme takes the value of the theme you’ve defined in the
config file. The
XStack uses several shorthands, for example,
f stands for
flex,
ai for
alignItems,
jc for
justifyContent, and
bg for
backgroundColor.
The value of the
$bg prop is also coming from the
config file, where we’ve explicitly defined that the
bg property for the
light theme should have a particular color value. The value of
space on the
YStack is set to
$2 from the
config file itself:
import { StatusBar } from 'expo-status-bar'; import React from 'react'; import { YStack, Text, XStack } from 'tamagui'; import Tamagui from './tamagui.config'; export default function App() { return ( <Tamagui.Provider defaultTheme='light'> <StatusBar style='dark' /> <XStack f={1} ai='center' jc='center' bg='$bg'> <YStack space='$2'> <Text fontSize={20} marginBottom={20}> Tamagui </Text> <Text fontSize={20}>Tamagui</Text> </YStack> </XStack> </Tamagui.Provider> ); }
You can further define shorthands for properties like
margin,
marginBottom, and
padding and use them as utility props in components, giving you more control over your styles and themes, as seen in the following example
![[ss1]].
Making Tamagui work on the web
Now, we’ll take advantage of the
@expo/webpack-config package that we installed earlier, which is used to create a custom webpack configuration. When running the
expo start --web command, the Expo CLI checks whether the project has a custom webpack configuration in the root directory. If the project does not have a custom webpack configuration, Expo uses the default configuration.
To create our custom webpack configuration, we’ll first run the following command from a terminal window, which will create a
config file for you to customize the webpack configuration. When you run this command, you’ll be prompted to choose from several options. Select the
webpack.config.js option:
expo customize:web
Next, add the custom configuration to the
webpack.config.js file, as recommend by the Tamagui documentation. The configuration will allow us to run
tamagui-loader on the web:
const createExpoWebpackConfigAsync = require('@expo/webpack-config'); module.exports = async function (env, argv) { const config = await createExpoWebpackConfigAsync(env, argv); // Customize the config before returning it. // add TAMAGUI_TARGET = web to defines const DefinePlugin = config.plugins.find( x => x.constructor.name === 'DefinePlugin' ); DefinePlugin.definitions\['process.env'\]['TAMAGUI_TARGET'] = `"web"`; // replace babel-loader with our snackui + esbuild loaders const rules = config.module.rules[1].oneOf; const ruleIndex = rules.findIndex(x => x.use?.loader?.includes('babel-loader') ); rules[ruleIndex] = { test: /\.(mjs|[jt]sx?)$/, use: [ 'thread-loader', { loader: require.resolve('esbuild-loader'), options: { loader: 'tsx', target: 'es2019', keepNames: true } }, { loader: require.resolve('tamagui-loader'), options: { config: './tamagui.config.ts', components: ['tamagui'] } } ] }; return config; };
After adding the configuration, execute the command
yarn web or
expo start --web. You’ll get the following output at
http://localhost:19006/
![[ss2]()].
Responsive styles using media queries
You can incorporate media queries directly in the UI elements of your app. After defining your media queries in the
tamagui.config.ts file, you’ll use a Hook called
useMedia provided by the library:
import { YStack, Text, XStack, useMedia } from 'tamagui';
Now, let’s add a background color to
YStack. Using the media query
md: { minWidth: 980 }, the color value will change on the screen’s minimum width. In the code snippet below, the
backgroundColor value is set to
yellow if the screen width is less than
980, otherwise, it’s set to
red:
export default function App() { const media = useMedia(); return ( <Tamagui.Provider defaultTheme='light'> <StatusBar style='dark' /> <XStack f={1} ai='center' jc='center' bg='$bg'> <YStack space='$2' width={200} height={100} p={10} bg={media.md ? 'red' : 'yellow'} > <Text fontSize={media.md ? 32 : 18} marginBottom={20}> Tamagui </Text> <Text fontSize={20}>React Native</Text> </YStack> </XStack> </Tamagui.Provider> ); }
You can see a visual demonstration of this in the following example
![[ss3]]. Similarly, the
fontSize property also changes based on the media query, as seen in the example
![=[ss4]()].
Conclusion
Although Tamagui is still in its alpha release, it provides benchmarks over other UI kits in the React Native space. In this tutorial, we took a first look at Tamagui, learning the best way to configure it for possible different use cases.
As a developer, I’ll be keeping a close eye on Tamagui’s development and growth. The idea of creating a custom design system from scratch to support both native and web platforms is both fascinating and useful. I hope you enjoyed this tutorial!
LogRocket: Instantly recreate issues in your React Native apps.
LogRocket is a React Native monitoring solution that helps you reproduce issues instantly, prioritize bugs, and understand performance in your React Native apps.
LogRocket also helps you increase conversion rates and product usage by showing you exactly how users are interacting with your app. LogRocket's product analytics features surface the reasons why users don't complete a particular flow or don't adopt a new feature.
Start proactively monitoring your React Native apps — try LogRocket for free.