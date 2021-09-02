Sharing code with React Native for Web

React Native for Web is an open source project that enables you to use React Native core components in React web applications. React Native for Web uses React DOM to render JavaScript code that is compatible with React Native in a web browser, making code sharing possible.
In this tutorial, we’ll set up a React web app using Parcel, build components using React Native core components, and finally, share these components between our mobile and web applications with React Native for Web.
Let’s get started!
Setting up React Native
First, we’ll create a new React Native app. For this demonstration, I’m using npx, but you can also use the
react-native-cli package if it is installed globally on your development environment.
Open up a new terminal window and execute the following command:
npx react-native init MyApp
MyApp is a placeholder for the name of your React Native project.
If you are using iOS Simulator, run
yarn run ios. If you’re using an emulator for Android, run
yarn run android. Once the build process is complete, you’ll see the default React Native app with the boilerplate code, which you can modify inside of
App.js.
As an example, I’ll render a simple text message inside of
App.js:
import React from 'react'; import { View, StyleSheet, Text } from 'react-native'; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ screenContainer: { flex: 1 }, text: { fontSize: 20, color: 'cornflowerblue', marginTop: 50, alignSelf: 'center' } }); const App = () => { return ( <View styles={styles.screenContainer}> <Text style={styles.text}>I'm a React Native component</Text> </View> ); }; export default App;
The output of the code above will look like the image below:
Setting up Parcel
We’ll use Parcel, a bundler that requires zero configuration, to easily set up a new web app in React. Setting up a React app using Parcel follows a similar paradigm to generating an app using Create React App.
Create a new directory inside of your React Native project called
web/. Inside, we’ll create the following files and add the respective boilerplate code.
Create a file called
index.html and add the following code:
<html> <body> <div id="root"></div> <script src="./index.js"></script> </body> </html>
Create an
App.js file and add the following code to render a text inside of the
h2 tag:
import React from 'react'; const WebAppTitle = () => { return ( <div> <h2 style={{ color: '#9400d3', fontSize: '32' }}> I'm a React app component. </h2> </div> ); }; const App = () => { return ( <> <WebAppTitle /> </> ); }; export default App;
Note that the
WebAppTitle is a custom web component. Now, we’ll create an
index.js file and add the following code:
import React from 'react'; import { render } from 'react-dom'; import App from './App'; render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
Next, we’ll initialize a React app with
yarn init, which will open an interactive session for you to create a
package.json file and add the required defaults. However, you can skip this session by running the shorthand
yarn init --yes.
After running
yarn init --yes, the
package.json file should look like the code below:
{ "name": "web", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT" }
Next, install the following dependencies inside of the
web directory:
yarn add react react-dom react-native-web yarn add -D parcel-bundler
Parcel can take any file as an entry point, but an HTML or a JavaScript file is recommended for a web app. Now, we’ll add the following
scripts to the
package.json file:
{ "scripts": { "start": "parcel serve ./index.html", "build": "parcel build ./index.html" } }
Bundling our web app with Parcel requires a custom setup. To configure Parcel to add an alias for the
react-native-web package, add the following code to
package.json:
{ "alias": { "react-native": "react-native-web" } }
The complete
package.json file should look like the following code block:
{ "name": "web", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT", "dependencies": { "react": "17.0.2", "react-dom": "17.0.2", "react-native-web": "0.17.1" }, "devDependencies": { "parcel-bundler": "1.12.5" }, "scripts": { "start": "parcel serve ./index.html", "build": "parcel build ./index.html" }, "alias": { "react-native": "react-native-web" } }
To start the development server for the web app, run
yarn start from the terminal window. Parcel will build the web app and serve it on
http://localhost:1234:
Creating a shared component
Now that we’ve set up a React Native app and a React web app, let’s create a shared component that we can use in both.
Inside the root directory of your project, create a new subdirectory called
shared. The subdirectory’s name indicates that anything inside of it is shared between the web and mobile apps. Inside of
shared, create another subdirectory called
components.
Let’s create a file called
Header.js, which will contain styles to display a header with a title. Add the following code to
Header.js:
import React from 'react'; import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ header: { paddingTop: 50, backgroundColor: 'blue' }, headerText: { fontSize: 22, color: 'white', fontWeight: 'bold', paddingHorizontal: 10 } }); const Header = () => { return ( <View style={styles.header}> <Text style={styles.headerText}>I'm a shared component.</Text> </View> ); }; export default Header;
Next, add the component to the
App.js file in the root directory of your project:
// add this after other import statements import Header from './shared/components/Header'; // Modify the JSX in App component const App = () => { return ( <View styles={styles.screenContainer}> <Header /> <Text style={styles.text}>I'm a React Native component</Text> </View> ); };
You’ll have to add a symbolic link to the
shared directory for the web app, which is used to reference the contents of a directory at a specific location. Make sure you are in the
web directory and run the following command in the terminal window:
ln -s /Users/<your-os-username>/<path-to-the-shared-directory>/shared
The command above will create a reference to the
shared directory inside of the
web directory. Now, you can import the
Header component inside the
web/App.js file the same way you imported the React Native app:
// web/App.js import React from 'react'; import Header from './shared/components/Header'; const WebAppTitle = () => { return ( <div> <h2 style={{ color: '#9400d3', fontSize: '32' }}> I'm a React app component. </h2> </div> ); }; const App = () => { return ( <> <Header /> <WebAppTitle /> </> ); }; export default App;
Run
yarn start to restart the development for the web app. The output of this command will look like the image below:
If you want to see how React Native for Web builds the DOM elements in the web browser, open up Developer Tools and navigate to the Elements tab. You can also right-click on the web page and select Inspect Element:
On closer look, you’ll see that React Native for Web converts React Native styles and components to DOM elements. When styling components, React Native uses JavaScript objects. React Native for Web implements the React Native style API.