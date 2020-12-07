Andre "llogiq" Bogus is a Rustacean (yes, that's his official title) for Storyscript, a Rust contributor, and Clippy maintainer. A musician turned programmer, he has worked in many fields, from voice acting, to programming, to teaching, to managing software projects. He enjoys learning new things and telling others about them.

Data compression is an important component in many applications. Fortunately, the Rust community has a number of crates to deal with this.

Unlike my review of Rust serialization libraries, it doesn’t make sense to compare performance between different formats. For some formats, all we have are thin wrappers around C libraries. Here’s hoping most will be ported to Rust soon.

We’ll cover the following in this guide:

What do Rust compression libraries do?

There are two variants of compression utilities: stream compressors and archivers. A stream compressor takes a stream of bytes and emits a shorter stream of compressed bytes. An archiver enables you to serialize multiple files and directories. Some formats (such as the venerable .zip) can both collect and compress files.

For the web, there are only two stream formats that have achieved widespread implementation: gzip / deflate and Brotli. I list gzip and deflate under the same title because they implement the same underlying algorithm, and gzip adds more checks and header information. Some clients also allow for bzip2 compression, but this isn’t as widespread anymore since gzip can be made to get similar compression ratio with Zopfli (trading compression time), and you could use Brotli to go even smaller.

What are the best compression libraries for Rust?

Like any problem, there are myriad solutions that have different trade-offs in terms of runtime for compression and decompression, CPU and memory use vs. compression ratio, the capability to stream data, and safety measures such as checksums. We’ll focus only on lossless compression — no image, audio or video-related lossy compression formats.

For a somewhat realistic benchmark, I’ll use the following files to compress and decompress, ranging from very compressible to very hard to compress:

A 100MB file of zeroes created with cat /dev/zero | head -c $[1024 * 1024 * 100] > zeros.bin

The concatenated markdown of my personal blog, small and text-heavy (creaated with cat llogiq.github.io/_posts/*.md > blogs.txt )

) An image of my cat

The x86_64 rustc binary of the current stable toolchain (1.47.0)

A TV recording of the movie “Hackers,” which I happen to have lying around

A 100MB file of pseudorandom numbers created with cat /dev/urandom | head -c $[1024 * 1024 * 100] > randoms.bin

All compression and decompression will be from and into memory. My machine has a Ryzen 3550H four-core CPU running Linux 5.8.18_1.

Stream compression libraries for Rust

In the stream compressor department, the benchmark covers the following crates:

DEFLATE/ zlib

DEFLATE is an older algorithm that uses a dictionary and Huffman encoding. It has three variants: plain (without any headers), gzip (with some headers, popularized by the UNIX compression utility of the same name), and zlib (which is often used in other file formats and also by browsers). We will benchmark the plain variant.

yazi 0.1.3 has a simple interface that will return its own Vec , but there is a more complex interface we benchmark that allows us to supply our own. On the upside, we can choose the compression level

0.1.3 has a simple interface that will return its own , but there is a more complex interface we benchmark that allows us to supply our own. On the upside, we can choose the compression level deflate 0.8.6 does not allow supplying an output Vec , so its runtime contains allocation

0.8.6 does not allow supplying an output , so its runtime contains allocation flate2 1.0.14 comes with three possible backends, two of which wrap a C implementation. This benchmark only uses the default backend because I wanted to avoid the setup effort — sorry

Snappy

Snappy is Google’s 2011 answer to LZ77, offering fast runtime with a fair compression ratio.

LZ4

Also released in 2011, LZ4 is another speed-focused algorithm in the LZ77 family. It does away with arithmetic and Huffman coding, relying solely on dictionary matching. This makes the decompressor very simple.

There is some variance in the implementations. Though all of them use basically the same algorithm, the resulting compression ratio may differ since some implementations choose defaults that maximize speed whereas others opt for a higher compression ratio.

ZStandard

The ZStandard (or ‘zstd’) algorithm, published in 2016 by Facebook, is meant for real-time applications. It offers very fast compression and decompression with zlib -level or better compression ratios. It is also used in other cases where time is of the essence, e.g., in BTRFS file system compression.

zstd 0.5.3 binds the standard C-based implementation. This needs pkg-config and the libzstd library, including headers.

LZMA

Going in the other direction and trading runtime for higher compression, the LZMA algorithm extends the dictionary-based LZ algorithm class with Markov chains. This algorithm is quite asymmetric in that compression is far slower and requires much more memory than decompression. It is often used for Linux distribution’s package format to allow reduced network usage with agreeable decompression CPU and memory requirements.

Zopfli

Zopfli is a zlib -compatible compression algorithm that trades superior compression ratio for a long runtime. It is useful on the web, where zlib decompression is widely implemented.

Though Zopfli takes more time to compress, this is an acceptable tradeoff for reducing network traffic. Since the format is DEFLATE-compatible, the crate only implements compression.

Brotli

Brotli, developed by the Google team that created Zopfli, extends the LZ77-based compression algorithm with second-order context modeling, which gives it an edge in compressing otherwise hard-to-compress data streams.

brotli 3.3.0 is a rough translation of the original C++ source that has seen a good number of tweaks and optimization (as the high version number attests). The interface is somewhat unidiomatic, but works well enough.

Archiving libraries for Rust

For the archivers, the benchmark has the tar 0.4.30, zip 0.5.8, and rar 0.2.0 crates.

zip is probably the most well-known format. Its initial release was in 1989, and it’s probably the most widely supported format of its kind. tar , the venerable Tape ARchiver, is the oldest format, with an initial release in 1979. It actually has no compression of its own but, in typical UNIX fashion, delegates to stream archivers such as gzip (DEFLATE), bzip2 (LZW), and xz (LZMA). The rar format is somewhat younger than zip and rose to popularity on file sharing services due to less file overhead and slightly better compression.

Interfaces

Regarding stream processors, there are three possible options to implement the API. T

he easiest approach is to take a &[u8] slice of bytes and return a Vec<u8> with the compressed data. An obvious optimization is to not return the compressed data, but take a &mut Vec<u8> mutable reference to a Vec in which to write the compressed data instead.

The most versatile interface is obviously a method that takes a impl Read and impl Write , reading from the former and writing into the latter. This may not be optimal for all formats, though, because sometimes you need to go back and fix block lengths in the written output. This interface would leave some performance on the table, unless the output also implements Seek — which, for Vec s, can be done with a std::io::Cursor . On the other hand, it allows us to somewhat comfortably work with data that may not fit in memory.

In any event, for somewhat meaningful comparison, welll compress from RAM to RAM, preallocated where the API allows this. Exceptions are marked as such.

Some libraries allow you to set options to (de)activate certain features, such as checksums, and pick a certain size/runtime tradeoff. This benchmark takes the default configuration, sometimes variating compression level if this is readily available in the API.

Rust compression libraries: Benchmarks

Without further ado, here are the results, presented in six tables to avoid cluttering up your display:

Benchmark Zeros ↘ Bytes ↗ uncompressed — 104.857.600 b — lz4-compression 534.57 ms 411.212 b 250.75 ms lz4_flex 12.133 ms 411.221 b 5.1663 ns lz_fear 42.507 ms 411.590 b 75.312 ms lzzzz 7.5523 ms 411.217 b 7.6222 ns zstd-level-1 46.297 ms 3.219 b 319.60 ns zstd-level-2 41.283 ms 3.219 b 318.87 ns zstd-level-3 45.152 ms 3.219 b 320.39 ns zstd-level-4 45.303 ms 3.219 b 319.76 ns zstd-level-5 41.663 ms 3.219 b 318.42 ns zstd-level-6 41.643 ms 3.219 b 319.47 ns zstd-level-7 74.835 ms 3.219 b 319.74 ns zstd-level-8 83.107 ms 3.219 b 318.77 ns zstd-level-9 83.744 ms 3.219 b 318.72 ns snap 10.248 ms 4.918.404 b 59.678 ms snappy-framed 248.06 ms 4.936.010 b 98.975 ms snappy-framed + crc — — 329.12 ms deflate-Fast 348.57 ms 101.771 b 337.76 us deflate-Default 343.75 ms 101.771 b 338.96 us deflate-Best 346.68 ms 101.771 b 336.78 us flate2-1 34.910 ms 477.265 b 65.715 ms flate2-2 328.16 ms 101.858 b 248.58 ms flate2-3 323.74 ms 101.858 b 248.58 ms flate2-4 328.88 ms 101.858 b 248.11 ms flate2-5 329.99 ms 101.858 b 248.87 ms flate2-6 326.68 ms 101.858 b 248.06 ms flate2-7 328.83 ms 101.858 b 248.49 ms flate2-8 329.56 ms 101.858 b 248.67 ms yazi-BestSpeed 311.26 ms 101.858 b 16.389 ms yazi-Default 312.85 ms 101.858 b 16.377 ms yazi-BestSize 288.49 ms 101.858 b 16.400 ms lzma-rs 2.7938 s 2.597.689 b 6.2403 s lzma-rs/2 21.433 ms 104.862.401 b 25.898 ms lzma-rs/xz 21.526 ms 104.862.456 b 72.826 ms zopfli 1439.1 s 103.092 b — brotli 3.5000 s 172 b 233.57 ms tar 22.649 ms 104.859.136 b — zip 247.46 ms 36.891 b 128.42 ms

Benchmark rustc ↘ Bytes ↗ uncompressed — 3.073.592 b — lz4-compression 22.397 ms 1.072.693 b 7.3722 ms lz4_flex 7.7120 ms 1.019.273 b 5.0374 ns lz_fear 15.173 ms 1.026.474 b 7.7101 ms lzzzz 3.8930 ms 1.026.455 b 7.6107 ns zstd-level-1 6.4859 ms 706.055 b 158.86 us zstd-level-2 7.1234 ms 686.448 b 170.92 us zstd-level-3 9.1437 ms 639.351 b 180.71 us zstd-level-4 11.840 ms 639.611 b 181.17 us zstd-level-5 22.728 ms 623.626 b 182.62 us zstd-level-6 29.514 ms 621.028 b 181.72 us zstd-level-7 41.381 ms 593.060 b 178.92 us zstd-level-8 47.610 ms 590.233 b 176.81 us zstd-level-9 63.079 ms 588.455 b 175.78 us snap 4.2392 ms 1.014.788 b 1.9388 ms snappy-framed 11.879 ms 1.015.311 b 3.3883 ms snappy-framed + crc — — 10.219 ms deflate-Fast 26.446 ms 803.395 b 23.233 ms deflate-Default 113.61 ms 670.302 b 19.263 ms deflate-Best 423.49 ms 665.004 b 19.036 ms flate2-1 16.404 ms 824.766 b 8.5569 ms flate2-2 26.995 ms 739.278 b 8.0576 ms flate2-3 41.239 ms 696.783 b 7.3871 ms flate2-4 43.110 ms 689.711 b 7.0275 ms flate2-5 54.547 ms 681.710 b 6.8921 ms flate2-6 101.56 ms 671.268 b 6.6581 ms flate2-7 141.11 ms 669.221 b 6.6104 ms flate2-8 196.86 ms 667.594 b 6.6025 ms yazi-BestSpeed 26.101 ms 800.811 b 5.1297 ms yazi-Default 102.21 ms 671.268 b 3.7144 ms yazi-BestSize 241.17 ms 666.850 b 3.6536 ms lzma-rs 106.78 ms 1.144.897 b 219.78 ms lzma-rs/2 609.44 us 3.073.734 b 738.66 us lzma-rs/xz 612.10 us 3.073.788 b 1.3475 ms zopfli 48.024 s 629.016 b — brotli 7.8461 s 484.325 b 12.057 ms tar 617.67 us 3.075.584 b — zip 5.3830 ms 51.698 b 1.2537 ms

Benchmark Random ↘ Bytes ↗ uncompressed — 104.857.600 b — lz4-compression 613.63 ms 105.268.751 b 18.354 ms lz4_flex 11.659 ms 105.268.808 b 227.96 us lz_fear 58.994 ms 104.857.715 b 101.70 ms lzzzz 11.181 ms 105.268.808 b 7.6146 ns zstd-level-1 66.156 ms 104.860.010 b 261.53 ns zstd-level-2 63.836 ms 104.860.010 b 261.11 ns zstd-level-3 74.826 ms 104.860.010 b 260.97 ns zstd-level-4 87.513 ms 104.860.010 b 261.40 ns zstd-level-5 491.55 ms 104.860.010 b 260.48 ns zstd-level-6 523.36 ms 104.860.010 b 261.69 ns zstd-level-7 514.91 ms 104.860.010 b 261.05 ns zstd-level-8 497.62 ms 104.860.010 b 261.43 ns zstd-level-9 1.0245 s 104.860.010 b 260.90 ns snap 21.522 ms 104.862.404 b 18.317 ms snappy-framed 260.33 ms 104.880.010 b 54.911 ms snappy-framed + crc — — 291.15 ms deflate-Fast 1.3782 s 104.874.105 b 2.5896 s deflate-Default 2.5970 s 104.874.100 b 2.6155 s deflate-Best 2.6049 s 104.874.100 b 2.6091 s flate2-1 946.49 ms 104.954.697 b 291.14 ms flate2-2 3.5573 s 104.874.120 b 18.063 ms flate2-3 3.5889 s 104.874.120 b 18.672 ms flate2-4 3.5880 s 104.874.120 b 18.543 ms flate2-5 3.4368 s 104.874.120 b 18.635 ms flate2-6 3.4375 s 104.874.120 b 18.508 ms flate2-7 3.4407 s 104.874.120 b 18.543 ms flate2-8 3.4426 s 104.874.120 b 18.523 ms yazi-BestSpeed 3.3840 s 104.874.120 b 18.507 ms yazi-Default 3.6724 s 104.874.120 b 18.576 ms yazi-BestSize 3.6633 s 104.874.120 b 18.490 ms lzma-rs 5.8391 s 106.343.548 b 10.366 s lzma-rs/2 22.027 ms 104.862.401 b 25.880 ms lzma-rs/xz 22.259 ms 104.862.456 b 71.666 ms zopfli 172.84 s 104.866.010 b — brotli 117.48 s 104.857.921 b 105.17 ms tar 22.866 ms 104.859.136 b — zip 1.8068 ms 63.868 b 28.779 ms

Benchmark “Hackers” ↘ Bytes ↗ uncompressed — 650.614.271 b — lz4-compression 3.7924 s 651.414.695 b 134.52 ms lz4_flex 79.247 ms 651.569.348 b 5.3418 ns lz_fear 377.18 ms 648.771.012 b 603.13 ms lzzzz 66.877 ms 651.305.354 b 7.6412 ns zstd-level-1 449.00 ms 648.460.210 b 126.98 us zstd-level-2 452.69 ms 648.418.687 b 135.16 us zstd-level-3 563.92 ms 648.368.005 b 43.486 us zstd-level-4 677.53 ms 648.365.753 b 43.531 us zstd-level-5 4.0090 s 648.337.897 b 30.599 us zstd-level-6 5.8443 s 648.333.101 b 26.159 us zstd-level-7 5.8827 s 648.343.325 b 25.908 us zstd-level-8 5.8743 s 648.341.113 b 25.035 us zstd-level-9 9.0696 s 648.335.649 b 22.197 us snap 134.79 ms 648.918.453 b 113.92 ms snappy-framed 1.6162 s 649.027.666 b 340.79 ms snappy-framed + crc — — 1.7871 s deflate-Fast 8.5896 s 648.538.656 b 16.336 s deflate-Default 16.538 s 648.426.143 b 16.161 s deflate-Best 17.238 s 648.400.325 b 16.166 s flate2-1 5.2535 s 648.842.015 b 2.1024 s flate2-2 21.185 s 648.514.794 b 535.98 ms flate2-3 21.407 s 648.473.313 b 587.44 ms flate2-4 21.420 s 648.487.896 b 595.80 ms flate2-5 21.457 s 648.472.324 b 606.96 ms flate2-6 21.279 s 648.430.184 b 608.38 ms flate2-7 21.398 s 648.406.714 b 607.90 ms flate2-8 21.518 s 648.404.739 b 614.26 ms yazi-BestSpeed 21.212 s 648.532.301 b 227.69 ms yazi-Default 23.065 s 648.430.184 b 341.61 ms yazi-BestSize 23.409 s 648.404.238 b 342.85 ms lzma-rs 36.597 s 657.469.682 b 64.731 s lzma-rs/2 134.35 ms 650.644.056 b 159.07 ms lzma-rs/xz 132.92 ms 650.644.108 b 453.15 ms zopfli 1161.3 s 648.028.632 b — brotli 1028.3 s 648.143.053 b 726.43 ms tar 137.58 ms 650.615.808 b — zip 12.464 ms 51.569 b 166.97 ms

Benchmark Cat ↘ Bytes ↗ uncompressed — 5.996.972 b — lz4-compression 34.855 ms 6.019.432 b 1.0849 ms lz4_flex 1.3296 ms 6.019.537 b 5.3487 ns lz_fear 4.5978 ms 5.996.995 b 9.2212 ms lzzzz 1.3323 ms 6.019.558 b 7.6344 ns zstd-level-1 5.5214 ms 5.997.120 b 261.98 ns zstd-level-2 5.3568 ms 5.997.120 b 265.23 ns zstd-level-3 5.8659 ms 5.997.120 b 261.99 ns zstd-level-4 6.6498 ms 5.997.120 b 262.45 ns zstd-level-5 26.146 ms 5.997.120 b 261.04 ns zstd-level-6 31.743 ms 5.997.120 b 261.24 ns zstd-level-7 30.799 ms 5.997.120 b 260.83 ns zstd-level-8 31.127 ms 5.997.120 b 262.02 ns zstd-level-9 60.834 ms 5.997.120 b 262.36 ns snap 1.2006 ms 5.996.786 b 1.0492 ms snappy-framed 14.901 ms 5.997.804 b 3.3198 ms snappy-framed + crc — — 17.096 ms deflate-Fast 101.71 ms 5.988.904 b 149.54 ms deflate-Default 174.25 ms 5.988.712 b 148.63 ms deflate-Best 174.20 ms 5.988.712 b 149.66 ms flate2-1 49.052 ms 5.985.064 b 19.715 ms flate2-2 188.39 ms 5.988.765 b 17.387 ms flate2-3 190.28 ms 5.988.740 b 17.384 ms flate2-4 189.77 ms 5.988.733 b 17.389 ms flate2-5 189.42 ms 5.988.723 b 17.394 ms flate2-6 190.22 ms 5.988.720 b 17.446 ms flate2-7 190.06 ms 5.988.720 b 17.389 ms flate2-8 190.20 ms 5.988.720 b 17.386 ms yazi-BestSpeed 178.29 ms 5.988.773 b 19.420 ms yazi-Default 196.21 ms 5.988.720 b 20.066 ms yazi-BestSize 197.18 ms 5.988.720 b 19.774 ms lzma-rs 331.80 ms 6.035.262 b 605.60 ms lzma-rs/2 1.2307 ms 5.997.249 b 1.4755 ms lzma-rs/xz 1.2379 ms 5.997.304 b 2.5975 ms zopfli 10.203 s 5.979.994 b — brotli 6.1992 s 5.996.992 b 6.4902 ms tar 1.3199 ms 5.998.592 b — zip 1.4999 ms 58.599 b 1.8836 ms

Benchmark Blog ↘ Bytes ↗ uncompressed — 593.820 b — lz4-compression 4.3841 ms 372.750 b 1.6665 ms lz4_flex 2.6260 ms 348.565 b 5.3493 ns lz_fear 4.6734 ms 363.218 b 1.8585 ms lzzzz 1.4091 ms 363.199 b 7.6726 ns zstd-level-1 2.1500 ms 251.788 b 145.04 us zstd-level-2 2.8256 ms 232.463 b 168.25 us zstd-level-3 3.8089 ms 221.977 b 181.98 us zstd-level-4 4.0523 ms 219.929 b 183.45 us zstd-level-5 7.3008 ms 217.398 b 188.38 us zstd-level-6 10.361 ms 214.030 b 184.34 us zstd-level-7 14.230 ms 208.353 b 177.03 us zstd-level-8 17.578 ms 206.645 b 172.90 us zstd-level-9 26.941 ms 204.924 b 171.21 us snap 1.7752 ms 355.779 b 646.95 us snappy-framed 3.3265 ms 355.895 b 746.22 us snappy-framed + crc — — 2.0668 ms deflate-Fast 8.2178 ms 274.956 b 6.8213 ms deflate-Default 32.059 ms 225.712 b 5.5766 ms deflate-Best 36.605 ms 225.374 b 5.5798 ms flate2-1 6.3202 ms 303.492 b 3.1088 ms flate2-2 7.8168 ms 254.046 b 2.3917 ms flate2-3 12.464 ms 235.389 b 2.0628 ms flate2-4 14.616 ms 231.861 b 2.1238 ms flate2-5 18.557 ms 228.565 b 2.0738 ms flate2-6 26.938 ms 225.937 b 2.0406 ms flate2-7 29.607 ms 225.669 b 2.0335 ms flate2-8 30.875 ms 225.595 b 2.0283 ms yazi-BestSpeed 7.6967 ms 274.155 b 1.5191 ms yazi-Default 27.400 ms 225.937 b 1.2321 ms yazi-BestSize 31.470 ms 225.595 b 1.2312 ms lzma-rs 23.524 ms 345.651 b 44.452 ms lzma-rs/2 41.398 us 593.851 b 61.487 us lzma-rs/xz 45.199 us 593.900 b 99.797 us zopfli 1.9318 s 216.931 b — brotli 1.2151 s 184.232 b 2.9604 ms tar 33.759 us 595.456 b — zip 5.1390 ms 49.059 b 527.39 us

As usual, my benchmarks are available on GitHub.

