Data compression is an important component in many applications. Fortunately, the Rust community has a number of crates to deal with this.
Unlike my review of Rust serialization libraries, it doesn’t make sense to compare performance between different formats. For some formats, all we have are thin wrappers around C libraries. Here’s hoping most will be ported to Rust soon.
What do Rust compression libraries do?
There are two variants of compression utilities: stream compressors and archivers. A stream compressor takes a stream of bytes and emits a shorter stream of compressed bytes. An archiver enables you to serialize multiple files and directories. Some formats (such as the venerable .zip) can both collect and compress files.
For the web, there are only two stream formats that have achieved widespread implementation:
gzip/
deflate and Brotli. I list
gzip and
deflate under the same title because they implement the same underlying algorithm, and
gzip adds more checks and header information. Some clients also allow for bzip2 compression, but this isn’t as widespread anymore since
gzip can be made to get similar compression ratio with Zopfli (trading compression time), and you could use Brotli to go even smaller.
What are the best compression libraries for Rust?
Like any problem, there are myriad solutions that have different trade-offs in terms of runtime for compression and decompression, CPU and memory use vs. compression ratio, the capability to stream data, and safety measures such as checksums. We’ll focus only on lossless compression — no image, audio or video-related lossy compression formats.
For a somewhat realistic benchmark, I’ll use the following files to compress and decompress, ranging from very compressible to very hard to compress:
- A 100MB file of zeroes created with
cat /dev/zero | head -c $[1024 * 1024 * 100] > zeros.bin
- The concatenated markdown of my personal blog, small and text-heavy (creaated with
cat llogiq.github.io/_posts/*.md > blogs.txt)
- An image of my cat
- The x86_64 rustc binary of the current stable toolchain (1.47.0)
- A TV recording of the movie “Hackers,” which I happen to have lying around
- A 100MB file of pseudorandom numbers created with
cat /dev/urandom | head -c $[1024 * 1024 * 100] > randoms.bin
All compression and decompression will be from and into memory. My machine has a Ryzen 3550H four-core CPU running Linux 5.8.18_1.
Stream compression libraries for Rust
In the stream compressor department, the benchmark covers the following crates:
DEFLATE/
zlib
DEFLATE is an older algorithm that uses a dictionary and Huffman encoding. It has three variants: plain (without any headers),
gzip (with some headers, popularized by the UNIX compression utility of the same name), and
zlib (which is often used in other file formats and also by browsers). We will benchmark the plain variant.
yazi0.1.3 has a simple interface that will return its own
Vec, but there is a more complex interface we benchmark that allows us to supply our own. On the upside, we can choose the compression level
deflate0.8.6 does not allow supplying an output
Vec, so its runtime contains allocation
flate21.0.14 comes with three possible backends, two of which wrap a C implementation. This benchmark only uses the
defaultbackend because I wanted to avoid the setup effort — sorry
Snappy
Snappy is Google’s 2011 answer to LZ77, offering fast runtime with a fair compression ratio.
snap1.0.1
snappy_framed0.1.0
LZ4
Also released in 2011, LZ4 is another speed-focused algorithm in the LZ77 family. It does away with arithmetic and Huffman coding, relying solely on dictionary matching. This makes the decompressor very simple.
There is some variance in the implementations. Though all of them use basically the same algorithm, the resulting compression ratio may differ since some implementations choose defaults that maximize speed whereas others opt for a higher compression ratio.
lz4-compression0.7.0
lz4_flex0.3.6
lzzzz0.7.2
lz4-compress0.1.1
lz-fear0.1.1
ZStandard
The ZStandard (or ‘zstd’) algorithm, published in 2016 by Facebook, is meant for real-time applications. It offers very fast compression and decompression with
zlib-level or better compression ratios. It is also used in other cases where time is of the essence, e.g., in BTRFS file system compression.
zstd0.5.3 binds the standard C-based implementation. This needs
pkg-configand the
libzstdlibrary, including headers.
LZMA
Going in the other direction and trading runtime for higher compression, the LZMA algorithm extends the dictionary-based LZ algorithm class with Markov chains. This algorithm is quite asymmetric in that compression is far slower and requires much more memory than decompression. It is often used for Linux distribution’s package format to allow reduced network usage with agreeable decompression CPU and memory requirements.
Zopfli
Zopfli is a
zlib-compatible compression algorithm that trades superior compression ratio for a long runtime. It is useful on the web, where
zlib decompression is widely implemented.
Though Zopfli takes more time to compress, this is an acceptable tradeoff for reducing network traffic. Since the format is DEFLATE-compatible, the crate only implements compression.
zopfli0.4.0
Brotli
Brotli, developed by the Google team that created Zopfli, extends the LZ77-based compression algorithm with second-order context modeling, which gives it an edge in compressing otherwise hard-to-compress data streams.
brotli3.3.0 is a rough translation of the original C++ source that has seen a good number of tweaks and optimization (as the high version number attests). The interface is somewhat unidiomatic, but works well enough.
Archiving libraries for Rust
For the archivers, the benchmark has the
tar 0.4.30,
zip 0.5.8, and
rar 0.2.0 crates.
zip is probably the most well-known format. Its initial release was in 1989, and it’s probably the most widely supported format of its kind.
tar, the venerable Tape ARchiver, is the oldest format, with an initial release in 1979. It actually has no compression of its own but, in typical UNIX fashion, delegates to stream archivers such as
gzip (DEFLATE),
bzip2 (LZW), and
xz (LZMA). The
rar format is somewhat younger than
zip and rose to popularity on file sharing services due to less file overhead and slightly better compression.
Interfaces
Regarding stream processors, there are three possible options to implement the API. T
he easiest approach is to take a
&[u8] slice of bytes and return a
Vec<u8> with the compressed data. An obvious optimization is to not return the compressed data, but take a
&mut Vec<u8> mutable reference to a
Vec in which to write the compressed data instead.
The most versatile interface is obviously a method that takes a
impl Read and
impl Write, reading from the former and writing into the latter. This may not be optimal for all formats, though, because sometimes you need to go back and fix block lengths in the written output. This interface would leave some performance on the table, unless the output also implements
Seek — which, for
Vecs, can be done with a
std::io::Cursor. On the other hand, it allows us to somewhat comfortably work with data that may not fit in memory.
In any event, for somewhat meaningful comparison, welll compress from RAM to RAM, preallocated where the API allows this. Exceptions are marked as such.
Some libraries allow you to set options to (de)activate certain features, such as checksums, and pick a certain size/runtime tradeoff. This benchmark takes the default configuration, sometimes variating compression level if this is readily available in the API.
Rust compression libraries: Benchmarks
Without further ado, here are the results, presented in six tables to avoid cluttering up your display:
|Benchmark
|Zeros ↘
|Bytes
|↗
|
uncompressed
|—
|104.857.600 b
|—
|
lz4-compression
|534.57 ms
|411.212 b
|250.75 ms
|
lz4_flex
|12.133 ms
|411.221 b
|5.1663 ns
|
lz_fear
|42.507 ms
|411.590 b
|75.312 ms
|
lzzzz
|7.5523 ms
|411.217 b
|7.6222 ns
|
zstd-level-1
|46.297 ms
|3.219 b
|319.60 ns
|
zstd-level-2
|41.283 ms
|3.219 b
|318.87 ns
|
zstd-level-3
|45.152 ms
|3.219 b
|320.39 ns
|
zstd-level-4
|45.303 ms
|3.219 b
|319.76 ns
|
zstd-level-5
|41.663 ms
|3.219 b
|318.42 ns
|
zstd-level-6
|41.643 ms
|3.219 b
|319.47 ns
|
zstd-level-7
|74.835 ms
|3.219 b
|319.74 ns
|
zstd-level-8
|83.107 ms
|3.219 b
|318.77 ns
|
zstd-level-9
|83.744 ms
|3.219 b
|318.72 ns
|
snap
|10.248 ms
|4.918.404 b
|59.678 ms
|
snappy-framed
|248.06 ms
|4.936.010 b
|98.975 ms
|
snappy-framed + crc
|—
|—
|329.12 ms
|
deflate-Fast
|348.57 ms
|101.771 b
|337.76 us
|
deflate-Default
|343.75 ms
|101.771 b
|338.96 us
|
deflate-Best
|346.68 ms
|101.771 b
|336.78 us
|
flate2-1
|34.910 ms
|477.265 b
|65.715 ms
|
flate2-2
|328.16 ms
|101.858 b
|248.58 ms
|
flate2-3
|323.74 ms
|101.858 b
|248.58 ms
|
flate2-4
|328.88 ms
|101.858 b
|248.11 ms
|
flate2-5
|329.99 ms
|101.858 b
|248.87 ms
|
flate2-6
|326.68 ms
|101.858 b
|248.06 ms
|
flate2-7
|328.83 ms
|101.858 b
|248.49 ms
|
flate2-8
|329.56 ms
|101.858 b
|248.67 ms
|
yazi-BestSpeed
|311.26 ms
|101.858 b
|16.389 ms
|
yazi-Default
|312.85 ms
|101.858 b
|16.377 ms
|
yazi-BestSize
|288.49 ms
|101.858 b
|16.400 ms
|
lzma-rs
|2.7938 s
|2.597.689 b
|6.2403 s
|
lzma-rs/2
|21.433 ms
|104.862.401 b
|25.898 ms
|
lzma-rs/xz
|21.526 ms
|104.862.456 b
|72.826 ms
|
zopfli
|1439.1 s
|103.092 b
|—
|
brotli
|3.5000 s
|172 b
|233.57 ms
|
tar
|22.649 ms
|104.859.136 b
|—
|
zip
|247.46 ms
|36.891 b
|128.42 ms
|Benchmark
|rustc ↘
|Bytes
|↗
|
uncompressed
|—
|3.073.592 b
|—
|
lz4-compression
|22.397 ms
|1.072.693 b
|7.3722 ms
|
lz4_flex
|7.7120 ms
|1.019.273 b
|5.0374 ns
|
lz_fear
|15.173 ms
|1.026.474 b
|7.7101 ms
|
lzzzz
|3.8930 ms
|1.026.455 b
|7.6107 ns
|
zstd-level-1
|6.4859 ms
|706.055 b
|158.86 us
|
zstd-level-2
|7.1234 ms
|686.448 b
|170.92 us
|
zstd-level-3
|9.1437 ms
|639.351 b
|180.71 us
|
zstd-level-4
|11.840 ms
|639.611 b
|181.17 us
|
zstd-level-5
|22.728 ms
|623.626 b
|182.62 us
|
zstd-level-6
|29.514 ms
|621.028 b
|181.72 us
|
zstd-level-7
|41.381 ms
|593.060 b
|178.92 us
|
zstd-level-8
|47.610 ms
|590.233 b
|176.81 us
|
zstd-level-9
|63.079 ms
|588.455 b
|175.78 us
|
snap
|4.2392 ms
|1.014.788 b
|1.9388 ms
|
snappy-framed
|11.879 ms
|1.015.311 b
|3.3883 ms
|
snappy-framed + crc
|—
|—
|10.219 ms
|
deflate-Fast
|26.446 ms
|803.395 b
|23.233 ms
|
deflate-Default
|113.61 ms
|670.302 b
|19.263 ms
|
deflate-Best
|423.49 ms
|665.004 b
|19.036 ms
|
flate2-1
|16.404 ms
|824.766 b
|8.5569 ms
|
flate2-2
|26.995 ms
|739.278 b
|8.0576 ms
|
flate2-3
|41.239 ms
|696.783 b
|7.3871 ms
|
flate2-4
|43.110 ms
|689.711 b
|7.0275 ms
|
flate2-5
|54.547 ms
|681.710 b
|6.8921 ms
|
flate2-6
|101.56 ms
|671.268 b
|6.6581 ms
|
flate2-7
|141.11 ms
|669.221 b
|6.6104 ms
|
flate2-8
|196.86 ms
|667.594 b
|6.6025 ms
|
yazi-BestSpeed
|26.101 ms
|800.811 b
|5.1297 ms
|
yazi-Default
|102.21 ms
|671.268 b
|3.7144 ms
|
yazi-BestSize
|241.17 ms
|666.850 b
|3.6536 ms
|
lzma-rs
|106.78 ms
|1.144.897 b
|219.78 ms
|
lzma-rs/2
|609.44 us
|3.073.734 b
|738.66 us
|
lzma-rs/xz
|612.10 us
|3.073.788 b
|1.3475 ms
|
zopfli
|48.024 s
|629.016 b
|—
|
brotli
|7.8461 s
|484.325 b
|12.057 ms
|
tar
|617.67 us
|3.075.584 b
|—
|
zip
|5.3830 ms
|51.698 b
|1.2537 ms
|Benchmark
|Random ↘
|Bytes
|↗
|
uncompressed
|—
|104.857.600 b
|—
|
lz4-compression
|613.63 ms
|105.268.751 b
|18.354 ms
|
lz4_flex
|11.659 ms
|105.268.808 b
|227.96 us
|
lz_fear
|58.994 ms
|104.857.715 b
|101.70 ms
|
lzzzz
|11.181 ms
|105.268.808 b
|7.6146 ns
|
zstd-level-1
|66.156 ms
|104.860.010 b
|261.53 ns
|
zstd-level-2
|63.836 ms
|104.860.010 b
|261.11 ns
|
zstd-level-3
|74.826 ms
|104.860.010 b
|260.97 ns
|
zstd-level-4
|87.513 ms
|104.860.010 b
|261.40 ns
|
zstd-level-5
|491.55 ms
|104.860.010 b
|260.48 ns
|
zstd-level-6
|523.36 ms
|104.860.010 b
|261.69 ns
|
zstd-level-7
|514.91 ms
|104.860.010 b
|261.05 ns
|
zstd-level-8
|497.62 ms
|104.860.010 b
|261.43 ns
|
zstd-level-9
|1.0245 s
|104.860.010 b
|260.90 ns
|
snap
|21.522 ms
|104.862.404 b
|18.317 ms
|
snappy-framed
|260.33 ms
|104.880.010 b
|54.911 ms
|
snappy-framed + crc
|—
|—
|291.15 ms
|
deflate-Fast
|1.3782 s
|104.874.105 b
|2.5896 s
|
deflate-Default
|2.5970 s
|104.874.100 b
|2.6155 s
|
deflate-Best
|2.6049 s
|104.874.100 b
|2.6091 s
|
flate2-1
|946.49 ms
|104.954.697 b
|291.14 ms
|
flate2-2
|3.5573 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.063 ms
|
flate2-3
|3.5889 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.672 ms
|
flate2-4
|3.5880 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.543 ms
|
flate2-5
|3.4368 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.635 ms
|
flate2-6
|3.4375 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.508 ms
|
flate2-7
|3.4407 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.543 ms
|
flate2-8
|3.4426 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.523 ms
|
yazi-BestSpeed
|3.3840 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.507 ms
|
yazi-Default
|3.6724 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.576 ms
|
yazi-BestSize
|3.6633 s
|104.874.120 b
|18.490 ms
|
lzma-rs
|5.8391 s
|106.343.548 b
|10.366 s
|
lzma-rs/2
|22.027 ms
|104.862.401 b
|25.880 ms
|
lzma-rs/xz
|22.259 ms
|104.862.456 b
|71.666 ms
|
zopfli
|172.84 s
|104.866.010 b
|—
|
brotli
|117.48 s
|104.857.921 b
|105.17 ms
|
tar
|22.866 ms
|104.859.136 b
|—
|
zip
|1.8068 ms
|63.868 b
|28.779 ms
|Benchmark
|“Hackers” ↘
|Bytes
|↗
|
uncompressed
|—
|650.614.271 b
|—
|
lz4-compression
|3.7924 s
|651.414.695 b
|134.52 ms
|
lz4_flex
|79.247 ms
|651.569.348 b
|5.3418 ns
|
lz_fear
|377.18 ms
|648.771.012 b
|603.13 ms
|
lzzzz
|66.877 ms
|651.305.354 b
|7.6412 ns
|
zstd-level-1
|449.00 ms
|648.460.210 b
|126.98 us
|
zstd-level-2
|452.69 ms
|648.418.687 b
|135.16 us
|
zstd-level-3
|563.92 ms
|648.368.005 b
|43.486 us
|
zstd-level-4
|677.53 ms
|648.365.753 b
|43.531 us
|
zstd-level-5
|4.0090 s
|648.337.897 b
|30.599 us
|
zstd-level-6
|5.8443 s
|648.333.101 b
|26.159 us
|
zstd-level-7
|5.8827 s
|648.343.325 b
|25.908 us
|
zstd-level-8
|5.8743 s
|648.341.113 b
|25.035 us
|
zstd-level-9
|9.0696 s
|648.335.649 b
|22.197 us
|
snap
|134.79 ms
|648.918.453 b
|113.92 ms
|
snappy-framed
|1.6162 s
|649.027.666 b
|340.79 ms
|
snappy-framed + crc
|—
|—
|1.7871 s
|
deflate-Fast
|8.5896 s
|648.538.656 b
|16.336 s
|
deflate-Default
|16.538 s
|648.426.143 b
|16.161 s
|
deflate-Best
|17.238 s
|648.400.325 b
|16.166 s
|
flate2-1
|5.2535 s
|648.842.015 b
|2.1024 s
|
flate2-2
|21.185 s
|648.514.794 b
|535.98 ms
|
flate2-3
|21.407 s
|648.473.313 b
|587.44 ms
|
flate2-4
|21.420 s
|648.487.896 b
|595.80 ms
|
flate2-5
|21.457 s
|648.472.324 b
|606.96 ms
|
flate2-6
|21.279 s
|648.430.184 b
|608.38 ms
|
flate2-7
|21.398 s
|648.406.714 b
|607.90 ms
|
flate2-8
|21.518 s
|648.404.739 b
|614.26 ms
|
yazi-BestSpeed
|21.212 s
|648.532.301 b
|227.69 ms
|
yazi-Default
|23.065 s
|648.430.184 b
|341.61 ms
|
yazi-BestSize
|23.409 s
|648.404.238 b
|342.85 ms
|
lzma-rs
|36.597 s
|657.469.682 b
|64.731 s
|
lzma-rs/2
|134.35 ms
|650.644.056 b
|159.07 ms
|
lzma-rs/xz
|132.92 ms
|650.644.108 b
|453.15 ms
|
zopfli
|1161.3 s
|648.028.632 b
|—
|
brotli
|1028.3 s
|648.143.053 b
|726.43 ms
|
tar
|137.58 ms
|650.615.808 b
|—
|
zip
|12.464 ms
|51.569 b
|166.97 ms
|Benchmark
|Cat ↘
|Bytes
|↗
|
uncompressed
|—
|5.996.972 b
|—
|
lz4-compression
|34.855 ms
|6.019.432 b
|1.0849 ms
|
lz4_flex
|1.3296 ms
|6.019.537 b
|5.3487 ns
|
lz_fear
|4.5978 ms
|5.996.995 b
|9.2212 ms
|
lzzzz
|1.3323 ms
|6.019.558 b
|7.6344 ns
|
zstd-level-1
|5.5214 ms
|5.997.120 b
|261.98 ns
|
zstd-level-2
|5.3568 ms
|5.997.120 b
|265.23 ns
|
zstd-level-3
|5.8659 ms
|5.997.120 b
|261.99 ns
|
zstd-level-4
|6.6498 ms
|5.997.120 b
|262.45 ns
|
zstd-level-5
|26.146 ms
|5.997.120 b
|261.04 ns
|
zstd-level-6
|31.743 ms
|5.997.120 b
|261.24 ns
|
zstd-level-7
|30.799 ms
|5.997.120 b
|260.83 ns
|
zstd-level-8
|31.127 ms
|5.997.120 b
|262.02 ns
|
zstd-level-9
|60.834 ms
|5.997.120 b
|262.36 ns
|
snap
|1.2006 ms
|5.996.786 b
|1.0492 ms
|
snappy-framed
|14.901 ms
|5.997.804 b
|3.3198 ms
|
snappy-framed + crc
|—
|—
|17.096 ms
|
deflate-Fast
|101.71 ms
|5.988.904 b
|149.54 ms
|
deflate-Default
|174.25 ms
|5.988.712 b
|148.63 ms
|
deflate-Best
|174.20 ms
|5.988.712 b
|149.66 ms
|
flate2-1
|49.052 ms
|5.985.064 b
|19.715 ms
|
flate2-2
|188.39 ms
|5.988.765 b
|17.387 ms
|
flate2-3
|190.28 ms
|5.988.740 b
|17.384 ms
|
flate2-4
|189.77 ms
|5.988.733 b
|17.389 ms
|
flate2-5
|189.42 ms
|5.988.723 b
|17.394 ms
|
flate2-6
|190.22 ms
|5.988.720 b
|17.446 ms
|
flate2-7
|190.06 ms
|5.988.720 b
|17.389 ms
|
flate2-8
|190.20 ms
|5.988.720 b
|17.386 ms
|
yazi-BestSpeed
|178.29 ms
|5.988.773 b
|19.420 ms
|
yazi-Default
|196.21 ms
|5.988.720 b
|20.066 ms
|
yazi-BestSize
|197.18 ms
|5.988.720 b
|19.774 ms
|
lzma-rs
|331.80 ms
|6.035.262 b
|605.60 ms
|
lzma-rs/2
|1.2307 ms
|5.997.249 b
|1.4755 ms
|
lzma-rs/xz
|1.2379 ms
|5.997.304 b
|2.5975 ms
|
zopfli
|10.203 s
|5.979.994 b
|—
|
brotli
|6.1992 s
|5.996.992 b
|6.4902 ms
|
tar
|1.3199 ms
|5.998.592 b
|—
|
zip
|1.4999 ms
|58.599 b
|1.8836 ms
|Benchmark
|Blog ↘
|Bytes
|↗
|
uncompressed
|—
|593.820 b
|—
|
lz4-compression
|4.3841 ms
|372.750 b
|1.6665 ms
|
lz4_flex
|2.6260 ms
|348.565 b
|5.3493 ns
|
lz_fear
|4.6734 ms
|363.218 b
|1.8585 ms
|
lzzzz
|1.4091 ms
|363.199 b
|7.6726 ns
|
zstd-level-1
|2.1500 ms
|251.788 b
|145.04 us
|
zstd-level-2
|2.8256 ms
|232.463 b
|168.25 us
|
zstd-level-3
|3.8089 ms
|221.977 b
|181.98 us
|
zstd-level-4
|4.0523 ms
|219.929 b
|183.45 us
|
zstd-level-5
|7.3008 ms
|217.398 b
|188.38 us
|
zstd-level-6
|10.361 ms
|214.030 b
|184.34 us
|
zstd-level-7
|14.230 ms
|208.353 b
|177.03 us
|
zstd-level-8
|17.578 ms
|206.645 b
|172.90 us
|
zstd-level-9
|26.941 ms
|204.924 b
|171.21 us
|
snap
|1.7752 ms
|355.779 b
|646.95 us
|
snappy-framed
|3.3265 ms
|355.895 b
|746.22 us
|
snappy-framed + crc
|—
|—
|2.0668 ms
|
deflate-Fast
|8.2178 ms
|274.956 b
|6.8213 ms
|
deflate-Default
|32.059 ms
|225.712 b
|5.5766 ms
|
deflate-Best
|36.605 ms
|225.374 b
|5.5798 ms
|
flate2-1
|6.3202 ms
|303.492 b
|3.1088 ms
|
flate2-2
|7.8168 ms
|254.046 b
|2.3917 ms
|
flate2-3
|12.464 ms
|235.389 b
|2.0628 ms
|
flate2-4
|14.616 ms
|231.861 b
|2.1238 ms
|
flate2-5
|18.557 ms
|228.565 b
|2.0738 ms
|
flate2-6
|26.938 ms
|225.937 b
|2.0406 ms
|
flate2-7
|29.607 ms
|225.669 b
|2.0335 ms
|
flate2-8
|30.875 ms
|225.595 b
|2.0283 ms
|
yazi-BestSpeed
|7.6967 ms
|274.155 b
|1.5191 ms
|
yazi-Default
|27.400 ms
|225.937 b
|1.2321 ms
|
yazi-BestSize
|31.470 ms
|225.595 b
|1.2312 ms
|
lzma-rs
|23.524 ms
|345.651 b
|44.452 ms
|
lzma-rs/2
|41.398 us
|593.851 b
|61.487 us
|
lzma-rs/xz
|45.199 us
|593.900 b
|99.797 us
|
zopfli
|1.9318 s
|216.931 b
|—
|
brotli
|1.2151 s
|184.232 b
|2.9604 ms
|
tar
|33.759 us
|595.456 b
|—
|
zip
|5.1390 ms
|49.059 b
|527.39 us
As usual, my benchmarks are available on GitHub.
