React Native list components: FlashList, FlatList, and more

In mobile development, it is crucial to be able to efficiently display lists of data. As React Native developers, we have access to several powerful tools for its purpose. Whether we’re using the Scrollview , SectionList , or FlatList components, React Native provides a suite of options for handling data display.

However, as datasets grow more complex and performance demands increase, the need for a better-optimized solution becomes essential. Enter Shopify’s FlashList — a game-changer that offers significant improvements over traditional list components.

In this article, we’ll explore the evolution of list components in React Native, examining the limitations of ScrollView and the advancements brought by FlatList , SectionList , and most recently, FlashList , which enhances both performance and the development experience.

The evolution of list components in React Native

ScrollView

The ScrollView component is a simple but limited option for rendering or displaying lists of data. It renders all the child components — i.e., the entire list of data — at once, regardless of its size.

See the code below:

import { StyleSheet, Text, ScrollView } from 'react-native'; import { SafeAreaView, SafeAreaProvider } from 'react-native-safe-area-context'; const data = [ 'Alice', 'Bob', 'Charlie', 'Diana', 'Edward', 'Fiona', 'George', 'Hannah', 'Ian', 'Jasmine', 'Kevin', 'Liam', 'Mia', 'Nathan', 'Olivia', 'Patrick', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', ]; const App = () => { return ( <SafeAreaProvider> <SafeAreaView style={styles.container} edges={['top']}> <ScrollView> {data.map((item, idx) => ( <Text key={idx} style={styles.item}> {item} </Text> ))} </ScrollView> </SafeAreaView> </SafeAreaProvider> ); }; export default App; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, paddingTop: 22, }, item: { padding: 10, fontSize: 18, height: 44, }, });

The code’s output would look like this:

This is a typical approach for rendering lists of data using ScrollView . However, it can cause performance issues when handling large datasets. Rendering a large dataset all at once consumes excessive memory because ScrollView lacks virtualization or lazy loading capabilities, which results in slow data rendering.

FlatList

To solve the above performance bottleneck, React Native introduced the FlatList component, which optimizes rendering performance by using virtualization. This means that FlatList renders items lazily — only items visible on the screen are rendered and items that are not on the screen viewport are removed. By doing so, this component saves memory and processing time, making FlatList the better option for rendering long lists or large datasets.

FlatList ‘s main features include:

Optional horizontal mode

Header support

Footer support

Separator support

Pull to refresh

Scroll loading

ScrollToIndex support

support Multiple column support

See the code below:

import { StyleSheet, Text, FlatList } from 'react-native'; import { SafeAreaView, SafeAreaProvider } from 'react-native-safe-area-context'; const data = [ 'Alice', 'Bob', 'Charlie', 'Diana', 'Edward', 'Fiona', 'George', 'Hannah', 'Ian', 'Jasmine', 'Kevin', 'Liam', 'Mia', 'Nathan', 'Olivia', 'Patrick', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', ]; const App = () => { return ( <SafeAreaProvider> <SafeAreaView style={styles.container} edges={['top']}> <FlatList data={data} keyExtractor={(_: string, index: { toString: () => string }) => index.toString() } renderItem={({ item }: { item: string }) => ( <Text style={styles.item}>{item}</Text> )} /> </SafeAreaView> </SafeAreaProvider> ); }; export default App; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, paddingVertical: 22, }, item: { padding: 10, fontSize: 18, height: 44, }, });

Unlike ScrollView , FlatList does the mapping for you. It has a keyExtractor , which is used to extract a unique key for your dataset.

SectionList

SectionList is similar to FlatList , as it is built on top of FlatList with added support for section headers. It is specifically designed for grouped or categorized data. However, it also inherits the limitations and performance bottlenecks of FlatList .

SectionList ‘s main features include:

Optional horizontal mode

List header support

List footer support

Separator support

Section header support

Pull to refresh

Scroll loading

ScrollToIndex support

support Multiple column support

See the code below:

import { StyleSheet, Text, SectionList, View } from 'react-native'; import { SafeAreaView, SafeAreaProvider } from 'react-native-safe-area-context'; const data = [ { title: 'Main dishes', data: ['Pizza', 'Burger', 'Risotto'], }, { title: 'Sides', data: ['French Fries', 'Onion Rings', 'Fried Shrimps'], }, { title: 'Drinks', data: ['Water', 'Coke', 'Beer'], }, { title: 'Desserts', data: ['Cheese Cake', 'Ice Cream'], }, { title: 'Sides', data: ['French Fries', 'Onion Rings', 'Fried Shrimps'], }, { title: 'Main dishes', data: ['Pizza', 'Burger', 'Risotto'], }, ]; const App = () => ( <SafeAreaProvider> <SafeAreaView style={styles.container} edges={['top']}> <SectionList sections={data} keyExtractor={(item: string, index: number) => item + index} renderItem={({ item }: { item: string }) => ( <View style={styles.item}> <Text style={styles.title}>{item}</Text> </View> )} renderSectionHeader={({ section: { title }, }: { section: { title: string }; }) => <Text style={styles.header}>{title}</Text>} /> </SafeAreaView> </SafeAreaProvider> ); export default App; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, }, item: { padding: 10, fontSize: 18, }, header: { padding: 10, fontSize: 20, backgroundColor: '#ddd', }, });

In the code above, renderSectionHeader is used to display the header of each section. In iOS, the section headers stick to the top of the ScrollView by default.

See the output below:

FlashList

Shopify’s FlashList takes performance optimization to the next level. Built with memory management techniques and optimized rendering, FlashList is designed to effortlessly and efficiently handle massive datasets while maintaining an API similar to FlatList . A large part of the appeal of FlashList is that the performance is better, and you don’t have to change the API invocation of your code too much.

Key features of FlashList include:

Optimized rendering : The rendering is up to 10x faster compared to traditional list views like FlatList

: The rendering is up to 10x faster compared to traditional list views like Better performance : FlashList offers smooth scrolling and lower memory usage, even for large and complex datasets

: offers smooth scrolling and lower memory usage, even for large and complex datasets Minimal API changes: Moving from FlatList to FlashList requires minimal code modification, which we’ll demonstrate in the example below

To use FlashList , you have to first install it. To do so, run either of the commands below:

/* yarn */ yarn add @shopify/flash-list /* expo */ npx expo install @shopify/flash-list

Then you can use it like so:

import { StyleSheet, Text } from 'react-native'; import { SafeAreaView, SafeAreaProvider } from 'react-native-safe-area-context'; import { FlashList } from '@shopify/flash-list'; const data = [ 'Alice', 'Bob', 'Charlie', 'Diana', 'Edward', 'Fiona', 'George', 'Hannah', 'Ian', 'Jasmine', 'Kevin', 'Liam', 'Mia', 'Nathan', 'Olivia', 'Patrick', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', 'Jasmine', 'Kevin', 'Liam', 'Mia', 'Nathan', 'Olivia', 'Patrick', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', 'Jasmine', 'Kevin', 'Liam', 'Mia', 'Nathan', 'Olivia', 'Patrick', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', 'Jasmine', 'Kevin', 'Liam', 'Mia', 'Nathan', 'Olivia', 'Patrick', 'Quinn', 'Rebecca', 'Samuel', 'Tina', ]; const App = () => ( <SafeAreaProvider> <SafeAreaView style={styles.container} edges={['top']}> <FlashList data={data} renderItem={({ item }) => <Text style={styles.item}>{item}</Text>} keyExtractor={(_, index) => index.toString()} estimatedItemSize={20} /> </SafeAreaView> </SafeAreaProvider> ); export default App; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, }, item: { padding: 10, fontSize: 18, }, });

The output will look like this:

If your app deals with large datasets or you’re seeking the smoothest user experience, consider migrating to FlashList . With its simple API and superior performance, it’s the future of list components in React Native.

Performance comparison

Having looked at the evolution of the different list components in React Native, their use cases, and performance capabilities, let’s quickly compare them:

List component Rendering method Use case Performance ScrollView Renders all items at once Small datasets Poor FlatList Virtualized rendering Large datasets Good SectionList Virtualized rendering Categorized datasets Good FlashList Highly optimized Very large datasets Excellent

Conclusion

React Native has always provided developers with several tools for displaying lists of data. Among these tools, FlashList stands out as an exceptionally performant option, offering unique features that complement existing solutions like SectionList and FlatList . While components like ScrollView , SectionList , and FlatList still work fine, Shopify’s FlashList has raised the bar for performance and by adopting it, developers can build an efficient application without altering their existing codes.