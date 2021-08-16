Mastering the Node.js path module

The Node.js path module is a built-in module that helps you work with file system paths in an OS-independent way. The path module is essential if you’re building a CLI tool that supports OSX, Linux, and Windows.
Even if you’re building a backend service that only runs on Linux, the path module is still helpful for avoiding edge cases when manipulating paths.
In this blog post, I’ll describe some common patterns for working with the path module, and why you should use the path module rather than manipulate paths into strings.
Joining path modules in Node
The most commonly used function in the path module is
path.join(). The
path.join() function merges one or more path segments into a single string, as shown below.
const path = require('path'); path.join('/path', 'to', 'test.txt'); // '/path/to/test.txt'
You may be wondering why you’d use the
path.join() function instead of using string concatenation.
'/path' + '/' + 'to' + '/' + 'test.txt'; // '/path/to/test.txt' ['/path', 'to', 'test.txt'].join('/'); // '/path/to/test.txt'
There are two main reasons why.
First, for Windows support. Windows uses backslashes (
\) rather than forward slashes (
/) as path separators. The
path.join() function handles this for you because
path.join('data', 'test.txt') returns
'data/test.txt' on both Linux and OSX, and
'data\\test.txt' on Windows.
Secondly, for handling edge cases. Numerous edge cases pop up when working with file system paths. For example, you may accidentally end up with a duplicate path separator if you try to join two paths manually. The
path.join() function handles leading and trailing slashes for you, like so:
path.join('data', 'test.txt'); // 'data/test.txt' path.join('data', '/test.txt'); // 'data/test.txt' path.join('data/', 'test.txt'); // 'data/test.txt' path.join('data/', '/test.txt'); // 'data/test.txt'
Parsing paths in Node
The path module also has several functions for extracting path components, such as the file extension or directory. For example, the
path.extname() function returns the file extension as a string:
path.extname('/path/to/test.txt'); // '.txt'
Like joining two paths, getting the file extension is trickier than it first seems. Taking everything after the last
. in the string doesn’t work if there’s a directory with a
. in the name, or if the path is a dotfile.
path.extname('/path/to/github.com/README'); // '' path.extname('/path/to/.gitignore'); // ''
The path module also has
path.basename() and
path.dirname() functions, which get the file name (including the extension) and directory, respectively.
path.basename('/path/to/test.txt'); // 'test.txt' path.dirname('/path/to/test.txt'); // '/path/to'
Do you need both the extension and the directory? The
path.parse() function returns an object containing the path broken up into five different components, including the extension and directory. The
path.parse() function is also how you can get the file’s name without any extension.
/* { root: '/', dir: '/path/to', base: 'test.txt', ext: '.txt', name: 'test' } */ path.parse('/path/to/test.txt');
Using
path.relative()
Functions like
path.join() and
path.extname() cover most use cases for working with file paths. But the path module has several more advanced functions, such as
path.relative().
The
path.relative() function takes two paths and returns the path to the second path relative to the first.
// '../../layout/index.html' path.relative('/app/views/home.html', '/app/layout/index.html');
The
path.relative() function is useful when you’re given paths relative to one directory, but want paths relative to another directory. For example, the popular file system watching library Chokidar gives you paths relative to the watched directory.
const watcher = chokidar.watch('mydir'); // if user adds 'mydir/path/to/test.txt', this // prints 'mydir/path/to/test.txt' watcher.on('add', path => console.log(path));
This is why tools that make heavy use of Chokidar, like Gatsby or webpack, for instance, often also make heavy use of the
path.relative() function internally.
For example, here’s Gatsby using the
path.relative() function to help sync a static files directory.
export const syncStaticDir = (): void => { const staticDir = nodePath.join(process.cwd(), `static`) chokidar .watch(staticDir) .on(`add`, path => { const relativePath = nodePath.relative(staticDir, path) fs.copy(path, `${process.cwd()}/public/${relativePath}`) }) .on(`change`, path => { const relativePath = nodePath.relative(staticDir, path) fs.copy(path, `${process.cwd()}/public/${relativePath}`) }) }
Now, suppose a user adds a new file
main.js to the
static directory. Chokidar calls the
on('add') event handler with
path set to
static/main.js. However, you don’t want the extra
static/ when you copy the file to
/public.
Calling
path.relative('static', 'static/main.js') returns the path to
static/main.js relative to
static, which is exactly what you want if you want to copy the contents of
static to
public.
Cross-OS paths and URLs
By default, the path module automatically switches between POSIX (OSX, Linux) and Windows modes based on which OS your Node process is running.
However, the path module does have a way to use the Windows path module on POSIX, and vice versa. The
path.posix and
path.win32 properties contain the POSIX and Windows versions of the path module, respectively.
// Returns 'path\\to\\test.txt', regardless of OS path.win32.join('path', 'to', 'test.txt'); // Returns 'path/to/test.txt', regardless of OS path.posix.join('path', 'to', 'test.txt');
In most cases, switching the path module automatically based on the detected OS is the right behavior. But using the
path.posix and
path.win32 properties can be helpful for testing or applications where you always want to output Windows or Linux-style paths.
For example, some applications use functions like
path.join() and
path.extname() to work with URL paths.
// 'https://api.mydomain.app/api/v2/me' 'https://api.mydomain.app/' + path.join('api', 'v2', 'me');
This approach works on Linux and OSX, but what happens if someone tries to deploy your app on Azure Functions?
You’ll end up with
'https://api.mydomain.app/api\\v2\\me', which is not a valid URL! If you’re using the path module to manipulate URLs, you should use
path.posix.
Conclusion
The Node path module is a great tool for working with file system paths, especially when it comes to joining and parsing. While you can manipulate file paths as strings, there are many subtle edge cases when working with paths.
In general, you should use the path module to get file extensions and join paths, because it is easy to make mistakes if you’re manipulating paths as strings.
