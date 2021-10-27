LogRocket URQL meetup: GraphQL, the URQL library, and building advanced features on the client-side

Join us on Nov 17th at 12 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on how you can utilize GraphQL in your client-side applications using URQL. We will be going over what to look out for in a client-side GraphQL library and how to utilize URQL features like exchange and caching to build out advanced features such as offline-mode, optimistic mutation updates and normalized caching. Inspired by this this recent post, together we’re going to look at:
- What to look out for when using GraphQL on the client-side
- How URQL stands out as a client GraphQL library
- Utilizing URQL exchanges and caching to build advanced features
YOUR HOST:
Alec Brunelle
Alec is a web developer who loves to work in all areas of the stack. Currently hacking on GraphQL services at Unity Technologies.
Alec is a web developer who loves to work in all areas of the stack. Currently hacking on GraphQL services at Unity Technologies.
Sign up for the urql meetup:
Nov 17th | 12p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards