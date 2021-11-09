LogRocket GraphQL meetup: Rapid development with GraphQL Codegen

Join us on Dec 7th at 2 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on how to leverage GraphQL Code Generator to write effective operations, manage endpoints, generate-server side and client-side code, and much more, together we’re going to look at:

Installation.

How to write effective operations.

Managing two endpoints (content and backend, for instance).

Linting your operations against your GraphQL schema.

Caching your GraphQL schema for offline development.

Autocompletion in VSCode (much like Graphiql, but inside VSCode.)

Generating client-side and server-side code (I will use Next.js as an example of this.)

And, if we have time, we can talk about writing your own plugin (I will use mock handlers as an example.)