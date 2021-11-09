LogRocket GraphQL meetup: Rapid development with GraphQL Codegen

Join us on Dec 7th at 2 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on how to leverage GraphQL Code Generator to write effective operations, manage endpoints, generate-server side and client-side code, and much more, together we’re going to look at:

  • Installation.
  • How to write effective operations.
  • Managing two endpoints (content and backend, for instance).
  • Linting your operations against your GraphQL schema.
  • Caching your GraphQL schema for offline development.
  • Autocompletion in VSCode (much like Graphiql, but inside VSCode.)
  • Generating client-side and server-side code (I will use Next.js as an example of this.)
  • And, if we have time, we can talk about writing your own plugin (I will use mock handlers as an example.)

YOUR HOST:

Simohamed Marhraoui
Simohamed is a Vue and React developer, Linux enthusiast, and interested in FOSS

Sign up for the GraphQL Codegen meetup:

Dec 7th | 2p.m. EDT

Recording to be sent afterwards