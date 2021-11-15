LogRocket TypeScript meetup: TypeScript alternatives – JSDoc JavaScript

Join us on Dec 1st at 2 p.m. EDT to look at using JSDoc annotations to statically type JavaScript as an alternative to writing TypeScript. Inspired by this post, together we’re going to look at:
- What is JSDoc JavaScript?
- Why use JSDoc JavaScript?
- Which would you choose: TypeScript or JSDoc JavaScript?
YOUR HOST:
John Reilly
John Reilly is a contributor to ts-loader and fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin, also a general TS fanatic.
Sign up for the TypeScript meetup:
Dec 1st | 2p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards