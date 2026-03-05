The LLM context problem in 2026: strategies for memory, relevance, and scale

You’ve spent hours building the perfect RAG pipeline. Your vector database is humming, your embeddings are pristine, and your retrieval logic is sophisticated. You fire off a query, and the LLM returns gibberish. Or worse, a confidently wrong answer that sends your team down a rabbit hole for the next two hours. Welcome to the context problem.
In 2026, most teams working with LLMs have moved past the initial “wow, this works!” phase and into the messy reality of production systems. The bottleneck is rarely the model itself; it’s what you’re feeding it.
Poor context quality has quietly become a productivity killer. What should be a two-minute task turns into a debugging marathon. This challenge is commonly referred to as the LLM context problem: ensuring models receive the right information, in the right amount, at the right time.
Consider a common scenario: you’re building a customer support agent that answers questions about product documentation.
You have a 200,000-token context window available, so you decide to include everything — the entire user manual, recent tickets, the knowledge base, and API documentation.
Query
How do I reset my password?
Response with bloated context
Based on the API documentation and enterprise security protocols mentioned in ticket #4721, password resets involve OAuth 2.0 flows and SAML integration…
The answer is long, confusing, and usually wrong. The user only wanted a reset link.
Now try the same query with targeted context — only the password reset section of the user guide and perhaps one similar resolved ticket.
Response with targeted context
Click Forgot Password on the login page. Enter your email and we’ll send a reset link within five minutes.
The difference isn’t the model.
It’s the context.
Context doesn’t only fail because it’s too long. In production systems, failures usually fall into four patterns.
Context poisoning happens when an incorrect belief enters the context and gets reinforced over time.
Google’s Gemini team demonstrated this while building an agent that played Pokémon. Occasionally, the agent hallucinated a game state — for example, believing it possessed an item that didn’t exist. That false belief was written into the context’s “goals” section, and the agent spent hours trying to use an item it didn’t actually have.
In production systems, the equivalent might look like this:
An agent retrieves an outdated API endpoint, tries it, receives an error, and then repeatedly references the same bad endpoint in future attempts because it has “learned” from its own mistake.
As context grows past a certain size, models begin to rely too heavily on the context and too little on their pretrained knowledge.
The Pokémon agent showed this clearly. Once the context exceeded roughly 100k tokens, the model began repeating actions from its history rather than synthesizing new strategies.
For smaller models, the ceiling appears much earlier. For example:
More context does not automatically produce better reasoning.
Context confusion occurs when irrelevant information influences the model’s response.
Research from Berkeley’s Function-Calling Leaderboard demonstrates this effect. Models consistently perform worse when given too many tools to choose from.
In one study:
More options introduce ambiguity. The model spends more effort choosing tools than solving the task.
The most subtle failure mode occurs when parts of the context contradict each other.
Researchers from Microsoft and Salesforce explored this by transforming benchmark prompts into multi-turn conversations — similar to how real agent workflows gather information incrementally.
The result: model performance dropped 39 percent on average.
OpenAI’s o3 model fell from 98.1 percent accuracy to 64.1 percent.
The problem was not reasoning ability. The problem was conflicting context. Early incorrect attempts remained in the conversation history and contaminated the final response.
Consider a system that routes incoming support tickets to the correct team.
Each ticket requires context from:
The first version simply loads everything:
For each incoming ticket: context = [] context += customer.all_tickets() # ~30k tokens context += product.all_docs() # ~80k tokens context += team.all_profiles() # ~20k tokens context += queue.current_status() # ~10k tokens response = llm.classify(ticket, context)
Typical outcomes include:
Now apply structured context management.
ticket_keywords = extract_key_terms(ticket) similar_tickets = vector_search(ticket_keywords, limit=3) relevant_docs = semantic_search(ticket_keywords, product_docs, limit=2)
retrieved_chunks = similar_tickets + relevant_docs + team_profiles scored_chunks = rerank_model.score(ticket, retrieved_chunks) final_context = filter(scored_chunks, threshold=0.7)
context = { 'similar_cases': final_context['tickets'], 'relevant_docs': final_context['docs'], 'team_matches': final_context['teams'] }
The final context contains roughly 6k tokens instead of 140k.
The results are immediate:
Most importantly, developers stop fighting prompts and return to building features.
Based on production systems, several context-management strategies consistently improve performance.
Every time a new model advertises a larger context window, someone claims RAG is obsolete.
In practice, the opposite is true.
Research from Anthropic shows that contexts larger than 100k tokens can degrade reasoning quality. Retrieval is not only about fitting inside token limits. It ensures the model receives only the information it needs.
Models struggle when exposed to large toolsets.
Once the number of tools exceeds roughly 30, tool descriptions begin overlapping and the model struggles to choose correctly.
A practical solution is tool loadout — dynamically selecting tools relevant to the query.
user_query = "Schedule a meeting with the design team" relevant_tools = vector_search(user_query, tool_descriptions, limit=5)
Instead of exposing dozens of tools, the model receives only a focused set such as:
calendar_api
slack_api
email_api
user_directory
team_lookup
This approach improved Llama 3.1 8B function-calling performance by 44 percent in one benchmark. Even when accuracy remained constant, teams observed:
Anthropic researchers showed that multi-agent systems can outperform single-agent setups when contexts are isolated.
Instead of one large context thread, a coordinator spawns focused subagents:
Main agent receives: "Find all board members of S&P 500 tech companies" Subagent 1: Apple board members Subagent 2: Microsoft board members Subagent 3: NVIDIA board members
Each subagent operates within its own narrow context and returns results to the main agent.
This isolation prevents unrelated information from polluting the reasoning process.
Context should be treated as a structured object rather than a growing text buffer.
Tools such as Provence can automatically prune documents, achieving compression rates up to 95 percent while retaining relevant information.
For example, a travel planning agent might reduce a 12,000-word Wikipedia page to only the transportation section relevant to the user’s request.
A structured context object might look like this:
context = { 'system_instructions': always_keep, 'user_goal': always_keep, 'conversation_history': prune_old_messages, 'retrieved_documents': prune_low_relevance, 'tool_outputs': prune_superseded_results }
When conversations grow too long, summarization becomes necessary.
Many systems summarize history once contexts reach 32k–100k tokens, depending on the model.
The Gemini Pokémon agent implemented this by compressing action logs into key events.
A simple but powerful technique is giving the model a scratchpad for intermediate reasoning.
Anthropic’s think tool showed up to 54 percent improvement on some agent benchmarks.
tools = [ scratchpad.write("note text"), scratchpad.read() ]
The techniques above solve different context management problems. The table below summarizes the most common LLM context management techniques, when to use them, and their tradeoffs:
|Technique
|Problem it solves
|Typical use case
|Tradeoffs
|Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)
|Large knowledge bases overwhelm context windows
|Support agents, documentation assistants, enterprise search
|Requires vector infrastructure and retrieval tuning
|Tool loadout
|Models struggle when selecting from too many tools
|Agent systems with large tool catalogs
|Requires metadata and ranking logic for tools
|Context quarantine
|Context confusion across complex workflows
|Multi-agent research systems and complex automation
|Coordination overhead between agents
|Context pruning
|Large documents dilute model attention
|Knowledge retrieval systems and document-heavy workflows
|Risk of removing information needed later
|Context summarization
|Long conversations exceed model reasoning limits
|Long-running agents and conversational assistants
|Summaries can lose nuance or introduce drift
|Scratchpad / context offloading
|Intermediate reasoning clutters the main prompt
|Tool-heavy agents and multi-step reasoning
|Requires additional tool or memory interface
In most production systems, these techniques are combined rather than used in isolation.
If your system is struggling with context problems, start with a baseline assessment.
The context problem in 2026 is not primarily about model capability. Modern models can handle enormous context windows. The real challenge is information discipline.
Too many teams treat context windows like junk drawers, dumping everything inside and hoping the model figures it out. Successful production systems do the opposite. They treat context engineering as a first-class discipline and deliberately filter, rank, prune, summarize, and isolate information.
The goal isn’t to fill a million-token window. The goal is to provide the right information, at the right time, in the right amount so the model produces the correct answer on the first attempt.
When context is managed well, engineers spend less time debugging prompts and more time shipping features. In practice, effective LLM systems depend on context engineering: the process of selecting, structuring, and maintaining the information a model uses to reason.
