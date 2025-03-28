JavaScript prototypes: How objects inherit properties and methods

In JavaScript, you’ve probably worked with objects quite a bit. You’ve created and modified them, maybe added some methods, and accessed their properties.
But have you ever wondered how objects can share behaviors, or why specific methods like
toString() are available on every object you create, even though you didn’t define them yourself? That’s where JavaScript prototypes come in.
In this guide, we’ll explore what prototypes are, how the prototype chain works, and how to use this chain to create inheritance between objects. We’ll also look at the modern class syntax introduced in ES6, which serves as a cleaner way to work with prototypes.
A JavaScript prototype is the mechanism that allows one object to inherit properties and methods from another. This is known as prototype-based inheritance and is a fundamental part of how JavaScript works.
Where it can get a bit confusing is how this all works under the hood — particularly the distinction between an object’s internal
[[Prototype]] and the
prototype property. Let’s break that down.
[[Prototype]] vs
prototype property
An object’s prototype, often called
[[Prototype]], is an internal reference that allows one object to access properties and methods defined on another object. This enables behavior to be inherited through what’s known as the prototype chain.
Let’s see how this works with a plain object:
const book = { title: 'book_one', genre: 'sci-fi', author: 'Ibas Majid', bookDetails: function () { return `Name: ${this.author} | Title: ${this.title} | Genre: ${this.genre}.`; }, }; console.log(book.bookDetails()); // Output: "Name: Ibas Majid | Title: book_one | Genre: sci-fi."
If you inspect the object in the browser DevTools, you’ll notice it has an internal
[[Prototype]], which links to additional properties and methods provided by JavaScript’s built-in
Object:
Now, if you type
book. in the browser console, you’ll see not only the properties and methods we defined, but also built-in methods like
toString(),
hasOwnProperty(), and more:
This happens because when an object is created using literal syntax
{}, like the
book object, JavaScript automatically sets its internal
[[Prototype]] to reference
Object.prototype. That’s where these built-in methods come from; they’re inherited through the prototype chain.
While these methods are defined on
Object.prototype (i.e., the
prototype property of the object constructor), the
book object gains access to them via its internal
[[Prototype]] link. If you type
Object.prototype. in the console, you’ll see the same methods available to
book, thanks to this inheritance:
In our
book object, we didn’t explicitly define a
toString() method, yet calling it still returns a value:
console.log(book.toString()); // [object Object]
When a method or property is accessed on an object, JavaScript first checks if it exists on that object directly. Since
toString() isn’t defined on the
book object, it follows the internal
[[Prototype]] reference, which points to
Object.prototype and finds the method there.
If the method isn’t found on the
Object.prototype, JavaScript continues up the prototype chain until it either finds the method or reaches
null, which marks the end of the chain. If the search reaches
null without success, JavaScript throws an error for methods or returns
undefined for properties:
console.log(book.toNotAvailable()); // Uncaught TypeError: book.toNotAvailable is not a function
The prototype chain in this case looks like this:
book → Object.prototype → null
As seen, the
Object.prototype sits at the top of the prototype chain, and every object in JavaScript ultimately inherits from it.
Constructor functions allow us to create reusable templates for generating similar objects. Rather than repeatedly writing the same object structure, we define a function that initializes properties, and JavaScript uses the
new keyword to create a new object instance from it.
In the example below, the
Book function serves as a blueprint for creating multiple book objects:
function Book(title, genre, author) { this.title = title; this.genre = genre; this.author = author; }
For shared behavior, such as a method to display book details, it is more efficient to define the method on the constructor’s prototype. Just like with
Object.prototype, any methods defined on a constructor’s prototype, such as
Book.prototype in this case, are inherited by all instances without each having its own copy:
Book.prototype.bookDetails = function () { return `Name: ${this.author} | Title: ${this.title} | Genre: ${this.genre}.`; };
Now, using the
new keyword, we can create multiple book objects:
const book1 = new Book('book_one', 'sci-fi', 'Ibas Majid'); const book2 = new Book('book_two', 'fantasy', 'Alice M.');
Both
book1 and
book2 share the
bookDetails method via
Book.prototype. When you inspect
book1 in the console and call
book1.bookDetails(), you’ll see that the method is not a direct property of
book1, but is inherited through the constructor’s prototype:
The prototype chain in this case looks like this:
book1 → Book.prototype → Object.prototype → null
Just like custom constructor functions, built-in objects also inherit properties and methods through their respective prototypes. For example, arrays inherit from
Array.prototype, and date objects from
Date.prototype. Ultimately, all prototype chains lead back to
Object.prototype, which sits at the top:
dateObj → Date.prototype → Object.prototype → null arrayObj → Array.prototype → Object.prototype → null
JavaScript provides essential methods for interacting with an object’s prototype:
Object.getPrototypeOf(obj)
This method retrieves the prototype of an object. It is useful when you want to inspect or confirm the inheritance structure of an object:
function Book(...) { // ... } const book1 = new Book(...); console.log(Object.getPrototypeOf(book1)); // Outputs Book.prototype
In the code, we’ve used
Object.getPrototypeOf(book1) to retrieve the prototype, confirming that
book1 inherits from
Book.prototype.
Object.setPrototypeOf(obj, proto)
This method allows you to change the prototype of an existing object. The following code defines
customProto with a
describe method and sets it as the prototype of the
book1:
function Book(...) { // ... } const book1 = new Book(...); const customProto = { describe() { return `Title: ${this.title}`; }, }; Object.setPrototypeOf(book1, customProto); console.log(book1.describe()); // Outputs: 'Title: book_one'
Now,
book1 inherits from
customProto and can use the
describe method. This operation overrides its original prototype chain.
Object.create(proto)
This method allows you to create a new object and set its prototype explicitly. The following code creates
newBook, which inherits from
book1:
function Book(...) { // ... } const book1 = new Book(...); // Create a new object that inherits from the book1 const newBook = Object.create(book1); console.log(newBook.author); // Outputs: 'Ibas Majid'
Accessing
newBook.author pulls the value from the
book1 via prototype inheritance.
A key strength of prototypes is their ability to create inheritance hierarchies. For instance, suppose we want to reuse features from our
Book constructor in a new constructor called
Journal. Rather than building
Journal from scratch, we can extend
Book so that
Journal inherits its properties and methods.
Since the
Book already includes properties like
title,
genre, and
author, we’ll create a
Journal to inherit these while also adding a new
year property.
The code would look like this:
// Constructor function function Book(title, genre, author) { // ... } Book.prototype.bookDetails = function () { // ... }; function Journal(title, genre, author, year) { Book.call(this, title, genre, author); this.year = year; } const journal1 = new Journal( 'Journal_one', 'technology', 'John Marcus', '2020' );
In this example, the
Journal constructor uses
Book.call() to inherit the
title,
genre, and
author properties from
Book, while introducing its own
year property. This allows the
journal1 object to carry over the properties defined in the
Book, making it easy to reuse and extend functionality without duplicating code.
Accessing
journal1 in the console returns the expected values. However, if you try to call a method from the parent constructor’s prototype, such as
bookDetails(), it will result in an error:
This happens because while
Book.call() copies the properties, it does not link the
Journal to
Book prototype, meaning methods defined on
Book.prototype are not inherited by default.
To ensure that instances of
Journal can access methods defined on the
Book.prototype, we need to establish a connection between their prototypes. Specifically, we link
Journal.prototype to
Book.prototype, so that methods like
bookDetails become available to all
Journal instances through inheritance.
To set up this prototype chain, use
Object.setPrototypeOf() immediately after defining the
Journal constructor function, but before creating any instances:
// Constructor function function Journal(title, genre, author, year) { // ... } // Link Journal.prototype to the Book.prototype Object.setPrototypeOf(Journal.prototype, Book.prototype); // Create an instance of Journal const journal1 = new Journal(...);
Now,
journal1 has access to both its properties and any methods available on the
Book.prototype, like
bookDetails.
To incorporate the
year property in the
Journal, we can override the inherited
bookDetails() method with a customized version. This ensures that
Journal instances display complete details while preserving their prototype connection to
Book.
Add the following code before creating any
Journal instances:
// Override bookDetails to include year Journal.prototype.bookDetails = function () { return `${this.title} - ${this.genre} by ${this.author}, published in ${this.year}`; };
Now, when you call
bookDetails() on both the
book1 instance and
journal1 instance, each will return the appropriate message based on its properties:
ES6 introduces a more convenient
class syntax for creating constructor functions and setting up prototype chains. However, under the hood, JavaScript still uses the prototype-based inheritance model we explored above.
Here’s how it works, starting with a simple class definition:
class Book { constructor(...) { // properties assigned here } // other methods here... }
Using the ES6
class keyword, we define a blueprint for creating object instances. The class can include a
constructor method for property initialization, along with additional methods that are automatically added to the prototype.
Rewriting our earlier
Book constructor with ES6 syntax:
class Book { constructor(title, genre, author) { this.title = title; this.genre = genre; this.author = author; } bookDetails() { return `Name: ${this.author} | Title: ${this.title} | Genre: ${this.genre}.`; } } const book1 = new Book('book_one', 'sci-fi', 'Ibas Majid');
This syntax is more convenient, as methods are automatically added to the prototype—no manual setup is required. You can verify this in your browser’s DevTools.
To create a subclass from our existing
Book class, we use the
extends keyword. This tells JavaScript that the new child class should inherit properties and methods from the parent class.
Let’s rewrite our traditional prototype-based
Journal constructor using ES6 class syntax. Add the following code after the
Book class definition:
// Book sub class class Journal extends Book { constructor(title, genre, author, year) { super(title, genre, author); this.year = year; } } // instantiate Journal const journal1 = new Journal( 'Journal_one', 'technology', 'John Marcus', '2020' );
In this example,
Journal extends
Book, automatically inheriting its properties and methods. Within the
Journal constructor, we use
super() to call the parent’s constructor and initialize the
title,
genre, and
author, followed by defining the
year property specific to
Journal.
With this setup, there is no need to manually establish the prototype chain. ES6 class inheritance takes care of it, ensuring that instances of
Journal have access to methods defined on
Book.prototype. You can confirm this using your browser’s DevTools.
Just like in the prototype-based approach, we can override the
bookDetails() method in the
Journal class to include the
year. Here’s how:
class Journal extends Book { // constructor bookDetails() { return `${this.title} - ${this.genre} by ${this.author}, published in ${this.year}`; } }
Now, calling
journal1.bookDetails() will return a message that includes all the properties, including the year.
Prototypes are a core feature of JavaScript, enabling objects to inherit properties and methods from other objects. By understanding the prototype chain, utilizing constructor functions, and leveraging the power of ES6 classes, you can write more efficient and maintainable code. Whether you’re working with plain objects, traditional constructors, or modern class-based syntax, a solid grasp of prototypes is essential for effective JavaScript programming.
If you found this guide helpful, feel free to share it online. Questions or thoughts? Drop them in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.
