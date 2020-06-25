Introduction to RPC using Go and Node

Introduction
RPC (remote procedure call), in simple terms, is a protocol that is used for client-server applications which allows software developers to request a procedure or a function call to a remote server. In this tutorial, you will be learning how to build an RPC server in Go along with an RPC client in Node.js.
Prerequisites
You’ll need:
- Go installed on your local machine
- Node installed on your local machine
- Protocol buffer installed on your local machine
Objectives
In this article, we will be building a chat RPC server to send a message and return descriptive details of a user. The send message procedure will accept the message body while the other will accept the user’s name and age.
Create server
In this step, you will be building your RPC server. Start by creating a new project directory by running:
mkdir rpc-server
Change directory to the newly created folder:
cd rpc-server
Configure protocol buffer
A protocol buffer is a data format created by Google to enable developers to generate source code based on the data and service specified for any programming language.
Create a
proto file named
chat.proto:
touch chat.proto
Open
chat.proto with your desired editor and paste the following code:
syntax = "proto3"; package chat; message Message { string body = 1; } message Details { string name = 1; int32 age = 2; } message Response { string body = 1; } service ChatService { rpc SayHello(Message) returns (Response) {} rpc GetDetails(Details) returns (Response) {} }
Let us go through what each block does:
syntax = "proto3";
This specifies what version of protobuf we intend to write.
message Message { string body = 1; }
This declares a
Message data object that can only contain a string element with the tag
body.
message Details { string name = 1; int32 age = 2; }
This declares a
Details data object that can only contain a string element with the tagged
name and an integer element with the tagged
age.
message Response { string body = 1; }
This declares a
Response data object that can only contain a string element with the tag
body.
service ChatService { rpc SayHello(Message) returns (Message) {} rpc GetDetails(Details) returns (Details) {} }
This declares a new service called
ChatService which will contain two methods,
SayHello method which accepts the
Message data object and returns
Response and the
GetDetails method which accepts
Details and returns
Response back as well. Save and exit the file.
Note: You can learn more about protobuf here.
Generate Go code
We will generate a protocol buffer Go code based on the
proto file we wrote in the previous step. While still being in the
rpc-server directory, run the following command:
mkdir chat
This will generate a new folder named
chat within the
rpc-server directory. This is where you place our generated Go code along with the implementation of your
chat.proto file. Run the following to generate your go code off your
chat.proto file:
protoc --go_out=plugins=grpc:chat chat.proto
Note: You can learn more about Go generated code here.
This will generate a new file named
chat.pb.go in the
chat directory created earlier.
Note: Do not modify the contents of
chat.pb.go.
Implement methods
In this step, we will be implementing the methods in
ChatService as defined in
chat.proto.
Create a new file named
chat.go:
touch chat.go
Open
chat.go with your desired editor and paste the following code:
package chat import ( "fmt" "golang.org/x/net/context" "log" ) type Server struct{} func (s *Server) SayHello(ctx context.Context, message *Message) (*Response, error) { log.Println("SayHello Called") return &Response{Body: fmt.Sprintf("New Message: %s", message.Body)}, nil } func (s *Server) GetDetails(ctx context.Context, message *Details) (*Response, error) { log.Println("GetDetails Called") return &Response{Body: fmt.Sprintf("Your name is %s and you're %d years old", message.Name, message.Age)}, nil }
Let me break down the essentials:
type Server struct{}
This acts as a server interface to this
ChatService implementation, we will be using this later on to plug into the RPC server.
The first function implements the
SayHello function, when called it will log
SayHello Called to the console while returning the
Response object along with the message body passed to it back to the client.
The second function implements the
GetDetails function, when called it will log
GetDetails Called to console while returning the
Response object along with a custom message containing the data passed back to the client.
Both methods return
error and a pointer reference of
Response which exists as a struct in the
chat.pb.go file generated based on what we defined in
chat.proto.
Note: Implemented methods must return a pointer reference of what was defined in the
proto declaration and error.
Configure server
In this step, you will serve the
ChatService via RPC. Change directory away from
/chat to the root of your
rpc-server directory.
cd ..
Generate
mod file:
go mod init grpc-server/chat
Create a new file named
server.go:
touch server.go
Open
server.go with your desired editor and paste the following code:
package main import ( "fmt" "grpc-server/chat" "log" "net" "google.golang.org/grpc" ) func main() { listener, err := net.Listen("tcp", fmt.Sprintf(":%d", 9000)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } chatServer := chat.Server{} grpcServer := grpc.NewServer() chat.RegisterChatServiceServer(grpcServer, &chatServer) if err := grpcServer.Serve(listener); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }
In the import block other than Go’s standard libraries, we are importing the chat package which allows you to invoke the server struct interface declared in
chat.go and call the
RegisterChatServiceServer method auto-generated for us in the
chat.pb.go, this method accepts two arguments, a new server instance of
grpc and the memory location of the chat server.
The last block serves our RPC server on port
9000 via
TCP as declared earlier in
listener. Save and exit the file. The content structure of
rpc-server should be similar to what we have below:
🗂rpc-server/ 🗂chat/ 🗒 chat.go 🗒 chat.pb.go 🗒 chat.proto 🗒 go.mod 🗒 server.go
Start your RPC server by running:
go run server.go
Create client
Open a new terminal instance and create a different folder outside
rpc-server named
rpc-client by running:
mkdir rpc-client
Change directory to
rpc-client:
cd rpc-client
Initiate
npm:
npm init
Accept the default options by pressing return/enter all through to the end. Next, Install the RPC package:
npm i node-grpc-client
Create a
chat.proto file:
touch chat.proto
Copy the contents of
chat.proto located in
rpc-server into your newly created
chat.proto. Create a new file named
client.js:
touch client.js
Open
client.js with your desired editor and paste the following code:
const GRPCClient = require('node-grpc-client') const path = require("path") const PROTO_PATH = path.resolve(__dirname, 'chat.proto') const client = new GRPCClient(PROTO_PATH, 'chat', 'ChatService', 'localhost:9000') const message = { body: "Hello from Trojan", } const details = { name: "Trojan", age: 40 } client.runService('SayHello', message, (err, res) => { console.log(res.body); }); client.runService('GetDetails', details, (err, res) => { console.log(res.body); });
You can check out the node-grpc-client package documentation to fully understand what this does. Save and exit.
The content structure of
rpc-server should be similar to what we have below:
🗂rpc-client/ 🗂node_modules/ 🗒 chat.proto 🗒 client.js 🗒 package.json 🗒 package-lock.json
Run your client code to make calls to the RPC server by executing:
node client.js
This will return the following output from the server:
It works, go ahead and check the log output from the server on its terminal tab/window:
As you can see in the image above,
SayHello Called and
GetDetails Called was logged as expected as the functions were accessed by the client.
Conclusion
At the end of this tutorial, you should have an understanding of how to build an RPC server in Go and how to make calls to procedures on the server via a client written in Node. You can find the repositories of both the RPC server and RPC client on GitHub.
