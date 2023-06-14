A guide to using ts-reset for TypeScript

Typing in JavaScript has always been an issue for developers. Because of its dynamic typing nature, it is difficult for developers coming from strongly typed languages like C# or Java to adjust to using JavaScript. TypeScript was introduced to solve this problem, but there are still some desired features lacking.
One example is the
JSON.parse() function. TypeScript infers that the result of this function is of the type
any, which introduces some issues because it gives a false impression that the provided response is safe to work with. This could lead to unwanted bugs. A more expected approach would have been to return an
unknown type instead, forcing further validation from the developer.
Enter ts-reset, a CSS reset button for TypeScript that aims to improve types for common JS APIs. In this tutorial, we’ll explore how to use and set up ts-reset for TypeScript applications.
We’ll cover the following:
- What is ts-reset?
- Why use ts-reset?
- Setting up our ts-reset in our project
- ts-reset use cases
- Future compatibility issues
What is ts-reset?
ts-reset is an open source package that provides a set of rules that modify TypeScript’s built-in typings. ts-reset helps improve TypeScript typing and makes it more consistent with user expectations. It also makes the code more readable and maintainable and avoids bugs caused by type errors. You can think of this package as a TypeScript version of css-reset, which is a list of rules that reset all the default browser styles, removing potential inconsistencies between different browsers.
Why use ts-reset?
The TypeScript type default for several built-in functions isn’t great. The following are two examples where the default TypeScript typings result in subtle bugs:
.json(in
fetch) and
JSON.parseboth return
any
.filter(Boolean)giving out falsy values
Introducing ts-reset helps resolve these problems by making the typings as expected:
.json(in
fetch) and
JSON.parseboth return
unknown
.filter(Boolean)
We’ll go into more detail about this in a later section. Before that, let’s look at how to set up the package in a project.
Setting up ts-reset in our project
Getting started with
ts-reset is easy. The first step is to install the package:
npm i -D @total-typescript/ts-reset
Next, create a
reset.d.ts file in your project with the following code:
// Do not add any other lines of code to this file! import "@total-typescript/ts-reset";
Now you’re ready to get started! If you don’t want this global use and would prefer to only include it on a file basis, or even on a feature basis, you can opt to use the inline approach instead. To do this, simply add the specific helper you need at the top of the file:
// Makes JSON.parse return unknown import "@total-typescript/ts-reset/json-parse"; //ts-reset now applies const result = JSON.parse("{}"); // unknown
N.B., For these imports to work, you’ll need to ensure that the module is set to NodeNext or Node16 in
tsconfig.json.
ts-reset use cases
Now, let’s look at some use cases for the ts-reset package by addressing the problems we listed earlier.
Make
JSON.parse return
unknown
Before ts-reset,
JSON.parse would return
any. This can cause nasty, subtle bugs because they disable type checking on the values they describe:
// BEFORE ts-reset const result = JSON.parse({}); // any
After using ts-reset, the result of
JSON.parse changes to
unknown. We now have to either validate
unknown to ensure it’s the correct type using a tool like Zod, or cast it with
as:
// AFTER ts-reset const result = JSON.parse("{}"); // unknown
Make
.json() return
unknown
Just like
JSON.parse(),
.json() returning
any introduces unwanted
any into your application code, which could also lead to nasty bugs:
// BEFORE ts-reset fetch("/") .then((res) => res.json()) .then((json) => { console.log(json); // any });
By forcing
res.json to return
unknown, we are aware of the need to validate the results of
fetch as we now distrust the result from the
res.json() method:
// AFTER ts-reset fetch("/") .then((res) => res.json()) .then((json) => { console.log(json); // unknown });
Make
.filter(Boolean) filter out falsy values
The default behavior of
.filter doesn’t behave as expected. Given a set of values in an array with an undefined inclusive value, applying a Boolean constructor as a filter method removes all falsy values in the array, leaving only non-falsy values. However, TypeScript still sees the types as
(number | undefined)[], using the initial values of the array as opposed to using the newly filtered array result.
Take the code below for example:
// BEFORE ts-reset const filteredArray = [1, 2, undefined].filter(Boolean); // (number | undefined)[]
After applying ts-reset, the filter method now behaves as expected. It acts like a type predicate on the array passed in and removes any false values from the array member:
// AFTER ts-reset import "@total-typescript/ts-reset/filter-boolean"; const filteredArray = [1, 2, undefined].filter(Boolean); // number[]
Future compatibility issues
Because the ts-reset package doesn’t involve any configuration from the user end, it doesn’t have any compatibility issues. Note that ts-reset is designed to be used in application code, not library code. This is because each rule you include will make changes to the global scope, meaning that users importing your library will unknowingly be using ts-reset.
Conclusion
ts-reset is a great utility package that helps solve the typing issue in JavaScript. In this article, we learned how we can use ts-reset to enhance TypeScript default typings to make them more predictable and bug-safe. ts-reset helps our TypeScript types behave as expected in our code. I hope you have fun using ts-reset to create great TypeScript projects!
