Exploring Redux Toolkit 2.0 and the Redux second generation

State management in web applications is a hot topic. But while React’s Context API, MobX, and a handful of other libraries might be great alternatives to Redux, Redux is still king.
Redux has earned its stripes. It’s predictable, reliable, and has a huge community of users. But even those of us who use it have to be honest: there used to be a lot of boilerplate to deal with, which added complexity and could make tracing variables through your source code a pain.
But if you’re still dealing with this boilerplate, then you need to catch up. Redux Toolkit has been around since 2019 and is now the standard method of creating Redux apps, streamlining your state management, and reducing the amount of boilerplate code you need to write. And if you are already using Redux Toolkit and RTK Query, Redux Toolkit 2.0 was released to production in November 2023, so it’s ready to use.
Redux Toolkit 2.0 is the first major version of Redux Toolkit in four years and while it’s a big overhaul and there are some breaking changes, Redux documentation states that “most of the breaking changes should not have an actual effect on end users” and that “many projects can just update the package version with very few code changes.” Here is an overview of the changes:
./dist/ with a CJS build included for compatibility
combineSlices method: Lazy load slice reducers for improved performance and modularity
createSlice and
createReducer now use a cleaner callback syntax instead of the deprecated object approach
Now that we have an idea of the changes and improvements in this new version of Redux Toolkit, let’s look at how to migrate a web app to this new version. If you are still using old school, non-Toolkit Redux, I will point you to other posts along the way that will guide you through migrating to the newer way of using Redux.
The first step is to install the new version, which is v2.0.2 at the time of writing this article:
# with npm npm install @reduxjs/toolkit # or with yarn yarn add @reduxjs/toolkit
This will bring Redux core 5.0, Reselect 5.0, and Redux Thunk 3.0 along with it. If you are installing this in a React app, the new version of React Redux requires updating to React 18.
Once you have upgraded React or if you are already running this version, install React Redux 9.0 with one of these commands:
# with npm npm install react-redux # or with yarn yarn add react-redux
If you are still using vanilla Redux, you should check out this article on moving to Redux Toolkit. This installation won’t change that because you can still use vanilla Redux with this version, but who would want to? Redux Toolkit changes the following three files into one file:
// Actions const ADD_TODO = 'ADD_TODO'; function addTodo(text) { return { type: ADD_TODO, payload: text }; } // Reducer function todoReducer(state = [], action) { switch (action.type) { case ADD_TODO: return [...state, action.payload]; default: return state; } } // Store import { createStore } from 'redux'; const store = createStore(todoReducer);
Here is the resulting file:
import { createSlice } from '@reduxjs/toolkit'; const todoSlice = createSlice({ name: 'todos', initialState: [], reducers: { addTodo(state, action) { state.push(action.payload); }, }, }); export const { addTodo } = todoSlice.actions; export default todoSlice.reducer;
Now let’s look at how Redux Toolkit improved in the latest version and what changes have to be made during an upgrade.
Here are some of the simple changes you have to make because of TypeScript compatibility updates:
UnknownAction replaces
AnyAction: Treat any action’s fields as
unknown unless explicitly checked. Use type guards like
.match() from Redux Toolkit or the new
isAction utility to verify action types before accessing fields
Middleware action and
next parameters are also
unknown: Use type guards to safely interact with actions within the middleware
PreloadedState type is gone: It has been replaced by a generic in the
Reducer type
createSlice is now required
This change applies to both
createSlice.extraReducers and
createReducer. Up until this version, you could use either type of syntax. Here is an example of how to make this change.
This is the code block before making the change. We’re using the object syntax:
const mySlice = createSlice({ // ... other reducers extraReducers: { [fetchTodos.pending]: (state) => { state.status = 'loading'; }, [fetchTodos.fulfilled]: (state, action) => { state.todos = action.payload; state.status = 'idle'; }, [fetchTodos.rejected]: (state, action) => { state.status = 'error'; }, }, });
And this is after the change. We’re using the callback syntax:
const mySlice = createSlice({ // ... other reducers extraReducers: (builder) => { builder .addCase(fetchTodos.pending, (state) => { state.status = 'loading'; }) .addCase(fetchTodos.fulfilled, (state, action) => { state.todos = action.payload; state.status = 'idle'; }) .addCase(fetchTodos.rejected, (state, action) => { state.status = 'error'; }); }, })
configureStore
According to the Redux docs,
createStore is now deprecated and
configureStore should be used instead. However, this has been the case since version 4.2.0, so it is not a new development. They are just reiterating this;
createStore won’t be removed because
configureStore uses it internally, but it shouldn’t be used directly.
Both
configureStore.middleware and
configureStore.enhancers must now be callbacks. Here is an example of these changes:
import { configureStore } from '@reduxjs/toolkit'; import logger from 'redux-logger'; import { batchedSubscribe } from 'redux-batched-subscribe'; const store = configureStore({ // other configuration options middleware: (getDefaultMiddleware) => getDefaultMiddleware().concat(logger), // NOT THIS: middleware: (getDefaultMiddleware) => return [myMiddleware], enhancers: (getDefaultEnhancers) => getDefaultEnhancers().concat(batchedSubscribe()), // NOT THIS: enhancers: (getDefaultEnhancers) => return [myEnhancer], });
The order of
middleware and
enhancers matters. For internal type inference to work,
middleware has to come first.
You now have to use the
Tuple type to provide an array of custom middleware or enhancers to
configureStore. A plain array often leads to type loss, while
Tuple maintains type safety. Here is an example:
import { configureStore, Tuple } from '@reduxjs/toolkit'; import logger from 'redux-logger'; configureStore({ reducer: rootReducer, middleware: (getDefaultMiddleware) => new Tuple(getDefaultMiddleware(), myCustomMiddleware, logger), });
reactHooksModule
Previously you could introduce your own custom versions of
useSelector,
useDispatch, and
useStore but there was no way to check that all three were added. This module is now under the key of
hooks and there is a check to determine whether all three exist:
// What you could do before const customCreateApi = buildCreateApi( coreModule(), reactHooksModule({ useDispatch: createDispatchHook(MyContext), useSelector: createSelectorHook(MyContext), }) ); // How you do it now const customCreateApi = buildCreateApi( coreModule(), reactHooksModule({ hooks: { useDispatch: createDispatchHook(MyContext), useSelector: createSelectorHook(MyContext), useStore: createStoreHook(MyContext), }, }) );
createSlice.reducers
Redux Toolkit 2.0 introduces the ability to add async thunks within
createSlice.reducers.
To do so, first set up a custom version of
createSlice using
buildCreateSlice with access to
createAsyncThunk. Then, use a callback for
reducers to define thunks and other reducers. Finally, employ
create.asyncThunk within the callback.
Here is an example:
const createSliceWithThunks = buildCreateSlice({ creators: { asyncThunk: asyncThunkCreator }, }); const todosSlice = createSliceWithThunks({ name: 'todos', reducers: (create) => ({ // Normal reducers deleteTodo: create.reducer(...), // Async thunk fetchTodo: create.asyncThunk( async (id, thunkApi) => { const res = await fetch(`myApi/`); return (await res.json()); }, { pending: (state) => { ... }, fulfilled: (state, action) => { ... }, rejected: (state, action) => { ... }, settled: (state, action) => { ... }, } ), }), }); // Access thunks like regular actions using slice.actions. export const { addTodo, deleteTodo, fetchTodo } = todosSlice.actions;
You can now define selectors directly within
createSlice. Here are some points to note:
rootState.{sliceName}
sliceObject.getSelectors(selectSliceState) to customize selector generation for alternate state locations
Here’s a code example:
const mySlice = createSlice({ name: 'todos', reducers: { // ... reducers }, selectors: { selectTodos: state => state.todos, selectTodoById: (state, todoId) => state.todos.find(todo => todo.id === todoId), }, }); // Accessing selectors: const { selectTodos, selectTodoById } = mySlice.selectors; const todos = selectTodos(); const todo = selectTodoById(42);
Redux Toolkit 2.0 introduces
combineSlices to enable code splitting and lazy loading reducers. It accepts individual slices or an object of slices and automatically merges them using
combineReducers. The reducer function it generates provides the following methods:
inject(): Adds slices dynamically, even after the store is created
withLazyLoadedSlices(): Generates TypeScript types for slices to be added later
Here is an example:
// Combine slices and add lazy loaded type import { combineSlices } from '@reduxjs/toolkit'; import slice1 from './slice1'; import slice2 from './slice2'; import lazyLoadedSlice from './lazyLoadedSlice'; const rootReducer = combineSlices(slice1, slice2).withLazyLoadedSlices< WithSlice<typeof lazyLoadedSlice> >(); // Later, inject new slice lazy loaded slice: import lazyLoadedSlice from './lazyLoadedSlice'; rootReducer.inject(lazyLoadedSlice);
It used to take a hack or a separate package to add middleware at runtime, which can be useful for code splitting. Now you can do this with Redux Toolkit 2.0:
// Import, create dynamic instance, and configure your store with it. import { createDynamicMiddleware, configureStore } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' const dynamicMiddleware = createDynamicMiddleware() const store = configureStore({ reducer: { myThings: myThingsReducer, }, middleware: (getDefaultMiddleware) => getDefaultMiddleware().prepend(dynamicMiddleware.middleware), }) // Add your middleware at runtime dynamicMiddleware.addMiddleware(loggerMiddleware); // Add other middleware based on conditions, user input, etc. if (someCondition) { dynamicMiddleware.addMiddleware(otherMiddleware); }
createDynamicMiddleware also comes with React hook integration (if you have React Redux 9.0 installed).
Reselect now uses a
WeakMap-based memoization function called
weakMapMemoize by default. It offers better performance and memory management compared to the previous
defaultMemoize function. The cache size is effectively infinite, but it now relies exclusively on reference comparison.
The older
defaultMemoize function is now available as
lruMemoize for those who need a Least Recently Used (LRU) cache. If you want to create custom equality comparisons, you can make
createSelector use
lruMemoize.
You can then pass options to
createSelector for more control over memoization and debugging:
memoize: Specifies a custom memoization function (e.g.,
lruMemoize)
argsMemoize: Customizes memoization behavior for selector arguments
inputStabilityCheck: Enables a development-time check for input selector stability
identityFunctionCheck: Warns if the result function returns its input directly
Here is an example of specifying the older
memoize function instead of the default
weakMapMemoize along with some of these new options:
import { createSelector } from 'reselect'; const mySelector = createSelector( state => state.todos, todos => todos.filter(todo => todo.completed), { memoize: lruMemoize, // Use LRU cache, runs the input selectors and compares their current results with the previous ones memoizeOptions: { resultEqualityCheck: (a, b) => a === b } // Custom equality comparison argsMemoize: defaultMemoize, // Use default memoize function, compares the current arguments with the previous ones argsMemoizeOptions: { isEqual: (a, b) => a === b }, // Custom equality comparison for argsMemoize inputStabilityCheck: true, // Enable input stability check } );
Now, if you aren’t using Redux Toolkit, you definitely aren’t using RTK Query. I started using Toolkit around two years ago and just happened to run into RTK Query about six months ago when I was looking for a simplified way of fetching data for the dashboard. I wish I had found it earlier!
While it doesn’t replace React Toolkit, RTK Query is great for fetching data. It will even take out your service files if you currently have them, which means less boilerplate.
Only a few things were changed in RTK Query 2.0. The development team stated that the focus for 2.0 was improvements to the core Redux Toolkit libraries and now that they’re done with that, they can shift attention to improving the RTK Query library. But some issues were fixed, including:
invalidationBehavior to
immediate
Redux Toolkit 2 requires React Redux 9 in React-based apps. The changes to React Redux were relatively minor, mainly to make it compatible with the other Redux changes.
Redux Toolkit 2.0 is here, and it is not yesterday’s Redux, but it hasn’t been for a while. Redux Toolkit and RTK Query have been around for four years now and reduced a lot of the boilerplate, which was the biggest complaint about Redux.
But this new version adds even more reasons to give it a try, including streamlined, modern packaging and the removal of outdated and deprecated features. Slices can now be lazy loaded and string-based action types simplify debugging. Finally, upgrading doesn’t require many code changes and, according to the docs and my experience, won’t affect your users.
