CSS Reference Guide: text-decoration

The CSS text-decoration shorthand property allows you to add and style decorative lines on text.

The property’s syntax is as follows:

text-decoration: line | style | color | thickness

Component properties

The CSS text-decoration shorthand is made up of four component properties. Consider the following example:

p { text-decoration: underline solid red 0.1em; } // explodes to: p { text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-style: solid; text-decoration-color: red; text-decoration-thickness: 0.1em }

We explore each component property in depth below.

text-decoration-line

Sets the line style for the text-decoration .

Values

underline : Displays a line under the text

: Displays a line under the text line-through : Strikes a line through the text

: Strikes a line through the text overline : Displays a line over the text

: Displays a line over the text blink : The text continuously alternates between visible and invisible — in other words, it blinks. This value has been deprecated in favor of CSS animations

: The text continuously alternates between visible and invisible — in other words, it blinks. This value has been deprecated in favor of CSS animations none : Produces no line

Usage

p { text-decoration-line: underline | line-through | overline | blink | none }

text-decoration-style

Sets the style of the line to be displayed on the text.

Values

solid : Draws a solid line

: Draws a solid line double : Draws a double line

: Draws a double line dotted : Draws a dotted line

: Draws a dotted line dashed : Draws a dashed line

: Draws a dashed line wavy : Draws a wavy line

Usage

p { text-decoration-style: solid | double | dotted | dashed | wavy; }

text-decoration-color

Sets the color of the line to be displayed on the text.

Values

As with all CSS colors, values can be supplied by keyword, hex code, RGB/RGBA values, or HSL/HSLA values.

Usage

p { text-decoration-color: currentcolor | red | #00ff00 | rgba(255, 128, 128, 0.5) | transparent; }

text-decoration-thickness

Sets the stroke thickness of the line drawn on the text.

N.B., text-decoration-thickness is currently supported only in the latest versions of Firefox and Safari.

Values

auto : Allows the browser to chooses an appropriate width for the text decoration line

: Allows the browser to chooses an appropriate width for the text decoration line from-font : Allows the thickness of the line to be determined by the font file for the text. If no information on thickness is supplied in the font file, the value defaults to auto

: Allows the thickness of the line to be determined by the font file for the text. If no information on thickness is supplied in the font file, the value defaults to length : Allows the developer to specify any length value (e.g., 1px , 2em , etc.)

: Allows the developer to specify any length value (e.g., , , etc.) percentage : Allows the developer to specify a percentage value for the line thickness

Usage

p { text-decoration-thickness: auto | from-font | 0.2em | 3px | 10%; }

