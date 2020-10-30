CSS Reference Guide: padding

The CSS
padding shorthand property is used to create space within an element. It defines the content portion of the box model.
The
padding property can be specified using lengths, percentages, and keywords such as
auto. It can also accept negative values.
Syntax
div { padding: <length> | <percentage> | auto }
The CSS
padding shorthand property is used to define up to four values for
padding-top,
padding-right,
padding-left, and
padding-bottom.
div { padding: 2px 3px 4px 5px; }
The equivalent
padding can be defined as below:
div { padding-top: 2px; padding-right: 3px; padding-left: 5px; padding-bottom: 4px; }
Values
The
padding property can accept one to four values.
One value
When one value is supplied to the CSS
padding shorthand property, it applies the same
padding value to all four sides.
div { padding: 5px; } // SAME AS div { padding-top: 5px; padding-right: 5px; padding-left: 5px; padding-bottom: 5px; }
Two values
When two values are specified to the
padding property, the first value is applied to the top and bottom padding, while the second is applied to the left and right.
div { padding: 5px 3px; } // SAME AS div { padding-top: 5px; padding-right: 3px; padding-left: 3px; padding-bottom: 5px; }
Three values
When three values are supplied, the first value is applied to the top padding; the second value is applied to the left and right padding; and the third value is applied to the bottom padding.
div { padding: 5px 3px 1px; } // SAME AS div { padding-top: 5px; padding-right: 3px; padding-left: 3px; padding-bottom: 1px; }
Four values
When four values are supplied, the values are applied in clockwise order. In other words: the first value is applied to the top padding; the second value is applied to the right padding; the third value is applied to the bottom; and the fourth the value is applied to the left padding.
div { padding: 5px 3px 1px 6px; } // SAME AS div { padding-top: 5px; padding-right: 3px; padding-left: 6px; padding-bottom: 1px; }
Centering elements
With the use of the
auto keyword, it is very easy to center elements in the container using the
padding property.
div { padding: 2em auto; /* top and bottom: 2em padding */ /* Box is horizontally centered */ } div { padding: auto; /* top and bottom: 0 padding */ /* Box is horizontally centered */ }
Negative values
When negative values are supplied to the
padding, they pull the element in a particular direction rather than push it.
For example, the snippet below will pull the element towards the
top by 5px, towards the
right by 3px, towards the
left by 6px, and towards the
bottom by 1px.
div { padding: -5px -3px -1px -6px; }
