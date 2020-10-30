CSS Reference Guide: outline

The CSS
outline shorthand property is used to draw a line around the outside of an element. It is especially useful in conjunction with the
a:focus selector to add more emphasis on links or other elements.
At first, it may seem that
outline is similar to
border. The difference, however, is that
outline draws a line around the entire element; you cannot specify the sides on which to draw lines. Also, unlike
border,
outline is not part of the box model since the line is drawn outside of the element.
Syntax
outline: color | style | width
The
outline shorthand property can be declared with one, two, or three values. For example:
outline: solid; // This specifies only the STYLE value outline: #eee dashed; // This specifies the COLOR value and STYLE value outline: inset thick; // This specifies the STYLE value and WIDTH value outline: green solid 2px; // This specifies all 3 values
It’s important to note that when only one or two values are specified, the other value(s) will resolve to their default values. An outline only needs its
style value to be set in order to work.
Component properties
The
outline property is a shorthand made up of three individual properties to define the color, width, and style of an outline. We explore each below.
outline-color
Sets the color of the textual and decorative parts of the outline. It can be specified via keywords, hex values, RGB/RGBA values, and HSL/HSLA values.
Its default value is
invert if the browser supports it; otherwise, its default value is
currentColor.
outline-color: currentColor | red | #eee | rgb(255, 255, 255) | hsl(0,0,0)
outline-style
Specifies the type of line to be drawn. Its value can be any of the following keywords:
auto
dotted
dashed
solid
double
groove
ridge
inset
outset
none(no outline)
Its default value is
none.
outline-style: auto | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset
outline-width
Specifies the thickness of the line to be drawn. Its value can be any length value, or any of the following keywords:
thin
medium
thick
Its default value is
medium.
outline-width: 2(px, em, rem) | thin | medium | thick
