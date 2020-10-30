Solomon Eseme I'm a software developer focused on building high-performing and innovative products according to best practices and industry standards. I also love writing about it. https://about.me/solomoneseme

CSS Reference Guide: outline

1 min read 371

CSS Reference Guide: outline Shorthand Property

The CSS outline shorthand property is used to draw a line around the outside of an element. It is especially useful in conjunction with the a:focus selector to add more emphasis on links or other elements.

Jump ahead:

At first, it may seem that outline is similar to border. The difference, however, is that outline draws a line around the entire element; you cannot specify the sides on which to draw lines. Also, unlike border, outline is not part of the box model since the line is drawn outside of the element.

Demo

See the Pen
CSS Outline Example by Solomon Eseme (@kaperskyguru)
on CodePen.

Syntax

outline: color | style | width

The outline shorthand property can be declared with one, two, or three values. For example:

outline: solid; // This specifies only the STYLE value

outline: #eee dashed; // This specifies the COLOR value and STYLE value

outline: inset thick; // This specifies the STYLE value and WIDTH value

outline: green solid 2px; // This specifies all 3 values

It’s important to note that when only one or two values are specified, the other value(s) will resolve to their default values. An outline only needs its style value to be set in order to work.

Component properties

The outline property is a shorthand made up of three individual properties to define the color, width, and style of an outline. We explore each below.

outline-color

Sets the color of the textual and decorative parts of the outline. It can be specified via keywords, hex values, RGB/RGBA values, and HSL/HSLA values.

Its default value is invert if the browser supports it; otherwise, its default value is currentColor.

outline-color: currentColor | red | #eee | rgb(255, 255, 255) | hsl(0,0,0)

outline-style

Specifies the type of line to be drawn. Its value can be any of the following keywords:

  • auto
  • dotted
  • dashed
  • solid
  • double
  • groove
  • ridge
  • inset
  • outset
  • none (no outline)

Its default value is none.

outline-style: auto | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset

outline-width

Specifies the thickness of the line to be drawn. Its value can be any length value, or any of the following keywords:

  • thin
  • medium
  • thick

Its default value is medium.

outline-width: 2(px, em, rem) | thin | medium | thick

 

