CSS Reference Guide: outline

The CSS outline shorthand property is used to draw a line around the outside of an element. It is especially useful in conjunction with the a:focus selector to add more emphasis on links or other elements.

At first, it may seem that outline is similar to border . The difference, however, is that outline draws a line around the entire element; you cannot specify the sides on which to draw lines. Also, unlike border , outline is not part of the box model since the line is drawn outside of the element.

Syntax

outline: color | style | width

The outline shorthand property can be declared with one, two, or three values. For example:

outline: solid; // This specifies only the STYLE value outline: #eee dashed; // This specifies the COLOR value and STYLE value outline: inset thick; // This specifies the STYLE value and WIDTH value outline: green solid 2px; // This specifies all 3 values

It’s important to note that when only one or two values are specified, the other value(s) will resolve to their default values. An outline only needs its style value to be set in order to work.

Component properties

The outline property is a shorthand made up of three individual properties to define the color, width, and style of an outline. We explore each below.

outline-color

Sets the color of the textual and decorative parts of the outline. It can be specified via keywords, hex values, RGB/RGBA values, and HSL/HSLA values.

Its default value is invert if the browser supports it; otherwise, its default value is currentColor .

outline-color: currentColor | red | #eee | rgb(255, 255, 255) | hsl(0,0,0)

outline-style

Specifies the type of line to be drawn. Its value can be any of the following keywords:

auto

dotted

dashed

solid

double

groove

ridge

inset

outset

none (no outline)

Its default value is none .

outline-style: auto | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset

outline-width

Specifies the thickness of the line to be drawn. Its value can be any length value, or any of the following keywords:

thin

medium

thick

Its default value is medium .

outline-width: 2(px, em, rem) | thin | medium | thick

