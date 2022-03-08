Creating a reading progress bar with React

Reading progress bars are quite common in blogs and online social reading platforms, for example, Wattpad. A progress bar gives the reader an idea of how much they have read, adding to the overall user experience and keeping readers hooked.
The good news is that this is a very simple feature to add to your site or blog. In this article, we’ll create a reading progress bar in React. You can see a live demo of the final application. Let’s get started!
Table of contents
- Creating a new React app
- Creating a dummy blog post
- Creating the reading progress bar
- styled-components
- Calculating the scroll percentage
- Using states
- Why we need the
useEffectHook
- Wrapping up
Creating a new React app
To get started, we’ll first need to create a new React app for our project. Use the following commands to create a React app from scratch:
npx create-react-app my-app cd my-app npm start
Next, delete all the content from the
App.js file so that it is blank. We’ll add all our components in
App.js.
Creating a dummy blog post
Since our main objective is to create a reading progress bar and not a blog, we’ll create a dummy blog post using existing templates. I’m using a free blog template called Philosophy that I found online, however, you can use any template or dummy content.
With the steps below, we’ll create a dummy
content component that we’ll import into our
App.js file:
- Create a
Componentsfolder in your
Srcfolder
- Create a new file in this folder called
DummyContent.js
- Next, add the HTML for the blog post in
DummyContent.js
- In
DummyContent.js, create a new CSS file called
Dummy.css, which will contain the styling for the blog post
Your directory should look something like the image below:
Now, import and render the
DummyContent.js file in your
App.js file. Now, you have a simple blog layout to work with, and your
App.js file will look like the following code:
import React from "react"; import DummyContent from "./Components/DummyContent"; function App() { return ( <div className="main"> <DummyContent /> </div> ); } export default App;
Creating the reading progress bar
For our main objective, we first need to create the reading bar component. In the same
Components folder, create a new file called
ReadingBar.js. Add the basic markup in VS Code by typing
rfce.
styled-components
To create the styling for our reading progress bar, we’ll use styled-components to easily add CSS in our JavaScript. We’ll create a
styled.div called
Bar, which will contain the styling for our reading bar.
Make sure to create
Bar outside of our main
ReadingBar function. By declaring a styled-component inside the render method of a React component, a new component will be created on each render, leading to performance issues and unpredictable behavior:
import { React } from "react"; import styled from "styled-components"; // Bar Styled Component const Bar = styled.div` position: fixed; height: 6px; border-radius: 0px 2px 0px 0px; background: linear-gradient( 90deg, rgba(109, 227, 219, 1) 0%, rgba(132, 115, 177, 1) 100%, rgba(3, 9, 112, 1) 100% ); `; function ReadingBar() { return <Bar style={{ width: "0%" }}></Bar>; } export default ReadingBar;
As you can see above, the styling is quite straight forward. The bar is fixed on the top, and we’re also adding a gradient to the background color. Inside the
return function, the
width is based as a style. It is currently set to
0%, but we’ll replace it with a state later on.
Calculating the scroll percentage
Calculating precise scroll percentages can be tricky sometimes. This is the part where most developers get stuck.
In most cases, a precise percentage is not that important, like with sticky headers and scroll to top buttons. However, in our case, we need to use the precise scroll percentage for our bar. Even a slight inaccuracy will cause the progress bar to either complete too early or not be complete at the end.
Luckily, we have a simple method to fix this issue:
var el = document.documentElement, ScrollTop = el.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop, ScrollHeight = el.scrollHeight || document.body.scrollHeight; var percent = (ScrollTop / (ScrollHeight - el.clientHeight)) * 100;
document.documentElement returns the element that is the root element of the document. We use this element here because we want to see how much of the
page is left to scroll.
Scroll top is the number of pixels that have been vertically scrolled through an element’s content.
Scroll Height is the complete measurement of the height of an element’s content, which also includes content that is not visible on the screen due to overflow. Lastly, the
Client Height is the inner height of an element, which is the
page in our case.
To calculate the percentage, we divide the
Scroll top by the amount there is left to scroll. To calculate how much is left to scroll, subtract the complete
Scroll Height by the
Height , which is visible:
As you can see, the
Scroll Height is the complete height of the element, even the part that is not visible due to overflow. The
Client Height is the inner height. Thus, we can get the area that is not yet scrolled by subtracting the complete
Scroll Height by the
Height.
Using states
Now, we need to store this percentage value. We will use a simple state to store it, then we’ll use the state in the inline style of the
Bar component as follows:
import { React, useState } from "react"; import styled from "styled-components"; // Bar Styled Component const Bar = styled.div` position: fixed; height: 6px; border-radius: 0px 2px 0px 0px; background: linear-gradient( 90deg, rgba(109, 227, 219, 1) 0%, rgba(132, 115, 177, 1) 100%, rgba(3, 9, 112, 1) 100%); `; function ReadingBar() { //Width State const [width, setWidth] = useState(0); // scroll function const scrollHeight = () => { var el = document.documentElement, ScrollTop = el.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop, ScrollHeight = el.scrollHeight || document.body.scrollHeight; var percent = (ScrollTop / (ScrollHeight - el.clientHeight)) * 100; // store percentage in state setWidth(percent); }; return <Bar style={{ width: width + "%" }}></Bar>; } export default ReadingBar;
Note: The percentage sign also needs to be appended to the value when it is used.
Why we need the
useEffect Hook
The logic for our progress bar is complete, however, an important functionality is missing, the component life cycle. You can think of the
useEffect Hook as
componentDidMount,
componentDidUpdate, and
componentWillUnmount combined.
We’ll use the
useEffect Hook as follows:
//useEffect to control the component lifecycle useEffect(() => { window.addEventListener("scroll", scrollHeight); return () => window.removeEventListener("scroll", scrollHeight); });
The
useEffect Hook is used for side effects, which is for DOM manipulation in our example. The
useEffect Hook basically tells React that your component needs to do something after rendering, in our case, running the
scrollHeight function on scroll.
In our case, the
useEffect Hook does the following:
- It checks whether the component is mounted
- If the component is mounted, it runs the callback function
- If any change is made to the state or scroll position, it updates
The return function in our
useEffect Hook removes the event listener when the component is unmounted.
Wrapping up
Lastly, import the
Bar component in your
App.js file and run it:
import React from "react"; import DummyContent from "./Components/DummyContent"; import ReadingBar from "./Components/ReadingBar"; function App() { return ( <div className="main"> <ReadingBar /> <DummyContent /> </div> ); } export default App;
Now, your reading progress bar should be fully functional. I hope you enjoyed this tutorial. Be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns. Happy coding!
