Alert boxes are an intrinsic component of the web, and their utility varies with their use cases. They are used for displaying messages, warnings, alerts, and confirmation consents.

With an alert dialog, a user often gets the button options to agree, disagree, and cancel. Sometimes alerts are also used to record a user’s input, but that is platform dependent.

In this article, we will learn how to create a custom alert dialog in React Native to suit the needs of your project.

Introduction

React Native provides an Alert API, which can be used to display native alert dialogs on Android and iOS. But there are limitations with the native alert dialogs.

For instance, on Android we can’t show more than three buttons, and no option is provided to capture users’ inputs. Although iOS allows us to have many buttons and lets users input the data, we still can’t show images, charts, or have any kind of customization except text.

To deal with these limitations, we need to create custom alert dialogs. A custom alert dialog can act like a modal and can support components.

Properties of an alert box

Before customizing any native component, we should have clear understanding of its architecture and event handling.

For example, a button holds multiple properties like label and bulginess. A button also holds events like press, hold, release, hover, and so on. When we customize it, we need to consider all these properties. Otherwise, we will lose the look, feel, and functionality.

A native alert box has following properties:

Title — A text title to indicate the purpose of the Alert. Supported by Android and iOS Message — A text message to explain the notice or warning. Supported by Android and iOS Buttons — Android supports a maximum of three buttons while iOS supports unlimited Outside tapping — Alert on Android can be closed by tapping outside the alert onPress — Function to call on the press of a button. Both Android and iOS support this onDismiss — Function to call when an alert is closed. Only Android supports this Prompt — Allows users to enter data in input fields. Only iOS supports this Back button — By default, the Alert closes on the press of a back button in Android

We need to consider all these properties while customizing the Alert box.

The UI and architecture of alert dialogs

Let’s see how the native Alert looks and the placement of different elements on it. Both Android and iOS Alerts are different in look and feel:

Android specifications

According to Material design concepts, the typography and colors of Android alert dialogs are as follows:

Element Category Attribute Value Container Max Width

Border Radius

Background Color 280

2

#FAFAFA Title Text On Surface Color

Opacity

Font Weight

Size

Case #000000

100%

Bold

22

Sentence Case Supporting text On Surface Color

Opacity

Font Weight

Size

Case #000000

100%

Regular

15

Sentence Case Button Text Primary Color

Opacity

Font Weight

Size

Case #387ef5

100%

500

16

Uppercase Scrim On Surface Color

Opacity #232F34

32%

Other properties like height, width, padding, margin, etc. are as follows:

For small button actions:

For long button actions:

Other properties include:

Elevation — 24dp

Position — center

Minimum margin from sides — 48dp

iOS specifications

Similarly, for iOS we have the following specifications:

Element Category Attribute Value Container Surface Border-Radius

Max Width

Background Color

z-index 13px

270px

#f8f8f8

10 Title Text On Surface Color

Padding

Margin Top

Align

Font

Size

Case #000000

12px 16px 7px

8px

Center

600

17px

Sentence Case Supporting text On Surface Color

Align

Padding

Font

Size

Case #000000

Center

0px 16px 21px

Regular

13

Sentence Case Button Container Common Properties

Ok Button

Single Row Multi Buttons

– Common

– Non Ok Buttons Margin Right

Min Height

Border Top

Font Size

Color

Line Height

Font Weight

Min Width

Border Right -0.55px

44px

0.55px solid #dbdbdf

17px

#387ef5

20px

700

50%

0.55px solid #dbdbdf Scrim On Surface Color

Opacity #000000

30%

This information is collected from the Ionic AlertController documentation.

Custom alert libraries and packages

There are few libraries on GitHub that allow you to create custom alert boxes. Some of them are react-native-awesome-alerts, react-native-dialog, and react-native-modal. You can try these libraries, but in this article, we are going to customize the alert box without them.

The difference between alert and modal

Alert and Modal are semantically the same things with a difference in complexity and usability.

Alert dialogs were created to display short messages in the simplest way possible, and that’s why they are limited in their functionality.

On the other hand, modals are used for complex displays. They require us to define the whole content by ourselves. By default, they provide event listeners like a back button handler.

Customizing alert dialog

Let’s first check out the things that we will customize. We should remember that alerts are used to display important messages. This could be errors, warnings, or notifications. They are not meant for showing images or filling forms. For that, you should use modals.

In Alert, we will customize:

The background color of the dialog The font color, size, weight, etc. of the title and message The font color, background color, and border style of buttons

Since React Native calls native Alert components of Android and iOS, it doesn’t provide a direct method to customize them. Alerts are fixed components with defined purpose and hence non-customizable in Android and iOS. Android developers use the Dialog class for that.

In our case, we are going to use the Modal API of React Native. The advantages of using this API are:

We need not worry about the placement of our custom Alert. It will stay at the top of whole app The back button event on Android and menu button on Apple TV will be automatically handled by it

Brief introduction to React Native Modal

The React Native Modal API provides a container that gets displayed above its enclosing View . A Boolean prop visible is passed to the Modal component to show or hide it. There are other props, but we are not concerned with them because they are not useful for an Alert.

This is the way in which the Modal works:

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { Modal, Text, Pressable, View } from 'react-native'; const App = () => { const [modalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false); return ( <View> <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { setModalVisible(!modalVisible); }} > <View> /** * Anything here will display on Modal. * We need to create background overlay and Alert box. */ </View> </Modal> <View> /** * Main App content. This will get hidden when modal opens up */ </View> </View> ); }; export default App;

modalVisible is the state variable used to show or hide the Modal . You may either keep the modal on a single page or enclose your whole app in its parent View . It’s better to use a store and state management library like Redux because it will help you to change the modalVisible variable from anywhere in an app.

Creating a button to open the Alert

First of all, we will need an event to change the value of modalVisible . In our code, we will use a button. On the press of this button, modalVisible will become true and a Modal will display. To create the button, we will use the Pressable component:

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { Modal, Text, Pressable, View } from 'react-native'; const App = () => { const [modalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false); return ( <View> <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { setModalVisible(!modalVisible); }} > <View> /** * Anything here will display on Modal. * We need to create background overlay and Alert box. */ </View> </Modal> <View> <Pressable style={[styles.button, styles.buttonOpen]} onPress={() => setModalVisible(true)} > <Text style={styles.textStyle}>Show Modal</Text> </Pressable> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ centeredView: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 22 }, button: { borderRadius: 20, padding: 10, elevation: 2 }, buttonOpen: { backgroundColor: "#F194FF", }, textStyle: { color: "white", fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center" }, }); export default App;

In this code, we have added some styling to improve the look and feel of the button and other parts of the app. Currently, it will show a button. Tapping this button will open the modal. The rendered output will look like this:

Creating the alert dialog UI

The next step is to create modal UI. But first, we need to define a way to differentiate between the default UI of both operating systems. iOS has a different view than Android. To recognize the OS, React Native provides the Platform API.

Let’s start by creating the backdrop. As we discussed in the UI and architecture section, background color and opacity on Android are #232F34 and 0.32 respectively. For iOS, these values are #000000 and 0.3 respectively:

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { Modal, Text, Pressable, View, Platform } from 'react-native'; const App = () => { const [modalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false); return ( <View> <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { setModalVisible(!modalVisible); }} > <Pressable style={[Platform.OS === "ios" ? styles.iOSBackdrop : styles.androidBackdrop, styles.backdrop]} onPress={() => setModalVisible(false)} /> <View> /** * Anything here will display on Modal. * We need to create background overlay and Alert box. */ </View> </Modal> <View> <Pressable style={[styles.button, styles.buttonOpen]} onPress={() => setModalVisible(true)} > <Text style={styles.textStyle}>Show Modal</Text> </Pressable> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ centeredView: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 22 }, button: { borderRadius: 20, padding: 10, elevation: 2 }, buttonOpen: { backgroundColor: "#F194FF", }, textStyle: { color: "white", fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center" }, iOSBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#000000", opacity: 0.3 }, androidBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#232f34", opacity: 0.32 }, backdrop: { position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, right: 0, bottom: 0, } }); export default App;

The rendered output will look like this:

Note that we used the Pressable component to create the backdrop. This is because we wanted to add the functionality of closing the modal on pressing the backdrop.

Next we will create an alert dialog over this backdrop. But first, we should put the Modal into a separate component. This will help in calling our custom Alert with different styling:

import React, { useState } from "react"; import { Alert, Modal, StyleSheet, Text, Pressable, View, Platform } from "react-native"; const CustomAlert = (props) => { return ( <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={props.modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { props.setModalVisible(false); }} > <Pressable style={[Platform.OS === "ios" ? styles.iOSBackdrop : styles.androidBackdrop, styles.backdrop]} onPress={() => props.setModalVisible(false)} /> <View> </View> </Modal> ) } const App = () => { const [modalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false); return ( <View style={styles.centeredView}> <CustomAlert modalVisible={modalVisible} setModalVisible={setModalVisible} /> <View> <Pressable style={[styles.button, styles.buttonOpen]} onPress={() => setModalVisible(true)} > <Text style={styles.textStyle}>Show Modal</Text> </Pressable> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ centeredView: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 22 }, button: { borderRadius: 20, padding: 10, elevation: 2 }, buttonOpen: { backgroundColor: "#F194FF", }, textStyle: { color: "white", fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center" }, iOSBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#000000", opacity: 0.3 }, androidBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#232f34", opacity: 0.32 }, backdrop: { position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, right: 0, bottom: 0, } }); export default App;

We have created a different component with the name CustomAlert and placed our Modal in it.

The modalVisible state is maintained at App.js , but remember that the better approach is to use a central store management library like Redux. Redux will make the modalVisible state accessible to all the components throughout the app and there won’t be the need to pass modalVisible as props.

It’s time to set the default values for Modal . These values will design the box similar to the native alert box for Android and iOS.

We already defined all the values in the UI and architecture section. Let’s start with Android.

Android custom alert dialog

The default values are:

Style Property Value Box

Background Color

Max Width

Margin

Elevation

Border Radius Transparent

280

48

24

2 Title

Margin

Color

Font Size

Font Weight 24

#000000

22

bold Message

Margin Left

Margin Right

Margin Bottom

Color

Font Size

Font Weight 24

24

24

#000000

15

Normal Button Group

Margin 0 0 8 24 Button

Margin Top

Margin Right

Padding

Color

Font Size

Font Weight

Text Transform

Background Color 12

8

10

#387ef5

16

500

uppercase

transparent

These default values are defined in the CustomAlert component. These are used in the cases where a user does not provide values.

Different props for the CustomAlert component are:

Prop Values Use modalVisible true|false Required To display/hide modal setModalVisible function Required To change the value of modalVisible title String Optional Set the title of Alert box message String Optional Set the message android { container: { backgroundColor: String }, title: { color: String, fontFamily: String, fontSize: Number, fontWeight: String, }, message: { color: String, fontFamily: String, fontSize: Number, fontWeight: String }, } All fields optional Set the styling of Alert box, title and message for Android app ios { container: { backgroundColor: String }, title: { color: String, fontFamily: String, fontSize: Number, fontWeight: String, }, message: { color: String, fontFamily: String, fontSize: Number, fontWeight: String }, } All fields optional Set the styling of Alert box, title and message for iOS app buttons [ { text: String, func: Function, styles: { color: String, fontSize: Number, fontWeight: String, fontFamily: String, textTransform: String, backgroundColor: String } } ] All fields optional Set the properties for buttons. There are few points: Android supports at most three buttons If button text is not provided, then it will use OK, CANCEL, ASK ME LATER All buttons will close the alert box and run provided functions If not a single button is provided, then it will show the OK button by default

Check out this code to understand how CustomAlert is defining defaults:

const CustomAlert = (props) => { const [androidDefaults, setAndroidDefaults] = useState({ container: { backgroundColor: (props.android && props.android.container && props.android.container.backgroundColor) || '#FAFAFA', }, title: { color: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontSize) || 22, fontWeight: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontWeight) || 'bold', }, message: { color: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontSize) || 15, fontWeight: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontWeight) || 'normal', }, button: { color: '#387ef5', fontFamily: 'initial', fontSize: 16, fontWeight: '500', textTransform: 'uppercase', backgroundColor: 'transparent', }, }); return ( <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={props.modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { props.setModalVisible(false); }} > <Pressable style={[Platform.OS === "ios" ? styles.iOSBackdrop : styles.androidBackdrop, styles.backdrop]} onPress={() => props.setModalVisible(false)} /> <View style={styles.alertBox}> { Platform.OS === "ios" ? null : <View style={[styles.androidAlertBox, androidDefaults.container]}> <Text style={[styles.androidTitle, androidDefaults.title]}>{props.title || 'Message'}</Text> <Text style={[styles.androidMessage, androidDefaults.message]}>{props.message || ''}</Text> </View> } </View> </Modal> ) }

Some styling is for the layout, and that’s why we are not providing the option to change them. These are declared in the StyleSheet object:

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ centeredView: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 22 }, button: { borderRadius: 20, padding: 10, elevation: 2 }, buttonOpen: { backgroundColor: "#F194FF", }, textStyle: { color: "white", fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center" }, iOSBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#000000", opacity: 0.3 }, androidBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#232f34", opacity: 0.4 }, backdrop: { position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0, right: 0 }, alertBox: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }, androidAlertBox: { maxWidth: 280, width: '100%', margin: 48, elevation: 24, borderRadius: 2, }, androidTitle: { margin: 24, }, androidMessage: { marginLeft: 24, marginRight: 24, marginBottom: 24, }, androidButtonGroup: { marginTop: 0, marginRight: 0, marginBottom: 8, marginLeft: 24, }, androidButton: { marginTop: 12, marginRight: 8, }, androidButtonInner: { padding: 10, } });

If we run this using different settings, we get the following outputs:

Time to add the buttons to the alert dialog. There are few Android specifications:

A single button is always OK Two buttons are CANCEL and OK Three buttons are ASK ME LATER, CANCEL, and OK At most, three buttons are supported Two buttons float at the right side of the box while the third button floats at left side Long buttons are displayed in separate rows

To fulfill all these conditions, we decided to declare a separate component for a button group. Let’s call it AndroidButtonBox . Check out the code:

const AndroidButtonBox = () => { const [buttonLayoutHorizontal, setButtonLayoutHorizontal] = useState(1); const buttonProps = props.buttons && props.buttons.length > 0 ? props.buttons : [{}] return ( <View style={[styles.androidButtonGroup, { flexDirection: buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? "row" : "column", }]} onLayout={(e) => { if(e.nativeEvent.layout.height > 60) setButtonLayoutHorizontal(0); }}> { buttonProps.map((item, index) => { if(index > 2) return null; const alignSelfProperty = buttonProps.length > 2 && index === 0 && buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? 'flex-start' : 'flex-end'; let defaultButtonText = 'OK' if(buttonProps.length > 2){ if(index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'ASK ME LATER' else if(index === 1) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; } else if (buttonProps.length === 2 && index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; return ( <View style={[styles.androidButton, index === 0 && buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? {flex: 1} : {}]}> <Pressable onPress={() => { props.setModalVisible(false) if(item.func && typeof(item.func) === 'function') item.func(); }} style={[{ alignSelf: alignSelfProperty, }]}> <View style={[styles.androidButtonInner, {backgroundColor: (item.styles && item.styles.backgroundColor) || androidDefaults.button.backgroundColor}]}> <Text style={{ color: (item.styles && item.styles.color) || androidDefaults.button.color, fontFamily: (item.styles && item.styles.fontFamily) || androidDefaults.button.fontFamily, fontSize: (item.styles && item.styles.fontSize) || androidDefaults.button.fontSize, fontWeight: (item.styles && item.styles.fontWeight) || androidDefaults.button.fontWeight, textTransform: (item.styles && item.styles.textTransform) || androidDefaults.button.textTransform, }} >{item.text || defaultButtonText}</Text> </View> </Pressable> </View> ) }) } </View> ); }

In this code, we have declared a state variable, buttonLayoutHorizontal . This will be used to change the button group layout from columns to rows. If all buttons are short, then they will be displayed in a single row.

The onLayout event is used to determine if there is need to change this state variable. Then, we run a loop over the buttons array provided through props and create buttons with proper styling.

The entire code (for Android) will look like this:

import React, { useState } from "react"; import { Alert, Modal, StyleSheet, Text, Pressable, View, Platform } from "react-native"; const CustomAlert = (props) => { const [androidDefaults, setAndroidDefaults] = useState({ container: { backgroundColor: (props.android && props.android.container && props.android.container.backgroundColor) || '#FAFAFA', }, title: { color: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontSize) || 22, fontWeight: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontWeight) || 'bold', }, message: { color: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontSize) || 15, fontWeight: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontWeight) || 'normal', }, button: { color: '#387ef5', fontFamily: 'initial', fontSize: 16, fontWeight: '500', textTransform: 'uppercase', backgroundColor: 'transparent', }, }); const AndroidButtonBox = () => { const [buttonLayoutHorizontal, setButtonLayoutHorizontal] = useState(1); const buttonProps = props.buttons && props.buttons.length > 0 ? props.buttons : [{}] return ( <View style={[styles.androidButtonGroup, { flexDirection: buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? "row" : "column", }]} onLayout={(e) => { if(e.nativeEvent.layout.height > 60) setButtonLayoutHorizontal(0); }}> { buttonProps.map((item, index) => { if(index > 2) return null; const alignSelfProperty = buttonProps.length > 2 && index === 0 && buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? 'flex-start' : 'flex-end'; let defaultButtonText = 'OK' if(buttonProps.length > 2){ if(index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'ASK ME LATER' else if(index === 1) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; } else if (buttonProps.length === 2 && index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; return ( <View style={[styles.androidButton, index === 0 && buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? {flex: 1} : {}]}> <Pressable onPress={() => { props.setModalVisible(false) if(item.func && typeof(item.func) === 'function') item.func(); }} style={[{ alignSelf: alignSelfProperty, }]}> <View style={[styles.androidButtonInner, {backgroundColor: (item.styles && item.styles.backgroundColor) || androidDefaults.button.backgroundColor}]}> <Text style={{ color: (item.styles && item.styles.color) || androidDefaults.button.color, fontFamily: (item.styles && item.styles.fontFamily) || androidDefaults.button.fontFamily, fontSize: (item.styles && item.styles.fontSize) || androidDefaults.button.fontSize, fontWeight: (item.styles && item.styles.fontWeight) || androidDefaults.button.fontWeight, textTransform: (item.styles && item.styles.textTransform) || androidDefaults.button.textTransform, }} >{item.text || defaultButtonText}</Text> </View> </Pressable> </View> ) }) } </View> ); } return ( <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={props.modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { props.setModalVisible(false); }} > <Pressable style={[Platform.OS === "ios" ? styles.iOSBackdrop : styles.androidBackdrop, styles.backdrop]} onPress={() => props.setModalVisible(false)} /> <View style={styles.alertBox}> { Platform.OS === "ios" ? null : <View style={[styles.androidAlertBox, androidDefaults.container]}> <Text style={[styles.androidTitle, androidDefaults.title]}>{props.title || 'Message'}</Text> <Text style={[styles.androidMessage, androidDefaults.message]}>{props.message || ''}</Text> <AndroidButtonBox /> </View> } </View> </Modal> ) } const App = () => { const [modalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false); return ( <View style={styles.centeredView}> <CustomAlert modalVisible={modalVisible} setModalVisible={setModalVisible} title={'Alert Title'} message={'This is some message'} android={{ container: { backgroundColor: 'yellow' }, title: { color: 'red', fontFamily: 'Roboto', fontSize: 26, fontWeight: 'regular', }, message: { color: 'blue', fontFamily: 'Roboto', fontSize: 16, fontWeight: 'regular', }, }} buttons={[{ text: 'no' },{ text: 'Yes', func: () => {console.log('Yes Pressed')}, styles: { color: '#FFFFFF', fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold', fontFamily: 'Roboto', textTransform: 'none', backgroundColor: '#000000' } }]} /> <View> <Pressable style={[styles.button, styles.buttonOpen]} onPress={() => setModalVisible(true)} > <Text style={styles.textStyle}>Show Modal</Text> </Pressable> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ centeredView: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 22 }, button: { borderRadius: 20, padding: 10, elevation: 2 }, buttonOpen: { backgroundColor: "#F194FF", }, textStyle: { color: "white", fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center" }, iOSBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#000000", opacity: 0.3 }, androidBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#232f34", opacity: 0.4 }, backdrop: { position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0, right: 0 }, alertBox: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }, androidAlertBox: { maxWidth: 280, width: '100%', margin: 48, elevation: 24, borderRadius: 2, }, androidTitle: { margin: 24, }, androidMessage: { marginLeft: 24, marginRight: 24, marginBottom: 24, }, androidButtonGroup: { marginTop: 0, marginRight: 0, marginBottom: 8, marginLeft: 24, }, androidButton: { marginTop: 12, marginRight: 8, }, androidButtonInner: { padding: 10, } }); export default App;

The rendered output for different values of CustomAlert are:

iOS custom alert dialog

The code for an iOS alert box will be similar to Android with changes in styling.

In iOS, all the entities like the title, message, and buttons are center aligned. There can be any number of buttons. The complete code for an iOS and Android CustomAlert box is:

import React, { useState } from "react"; import { Alert, Modal, StyleSheet, Text, Pressable, View, Platform } from "react-native"; const CustomAlert = (props) => { const [androidDefaults, setAndroidDefaults] = useState({ container: { backgroundColor: (props.android && props.android.container && props.android.container.backgroundColor) || '#FAFAFA', }, title: { color: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontSize) || 22, fontWeight: (props.android && props.android.title && props.android.title.fontWeight) || 'bold', }, message: { color: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontSize) || 15, fontWeight: (props.android && props.android.message && props.android.message.fontWeight) || 'normal', }, button: { color: '#387ef5', fontFamily: 'initial', fontSize: 16, fontWeight: '500', textTransform: 'uppercase', backgroundColor: 'transparent', }, }); const [iOSDefaults, setIOSDefaults] = useState({ container: { backgroundColor: (props.ios && props.ios.container && props.ios.container.backgroundColor) || '#F8F8F8', }, title: { color: (props.ios && props.ios.title && props.ios.title.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.ios && props.ios.title && props.ios.title.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.ios && props.ios.title && props.ios.title.fontSize) || 17, fontWeight: (props.ios && props.ios.title && props.ios.title.fontWeight) || '600', }, message: { color: (props.ios && props.ios.message && props.ios.message.color) || '#000000', fontFamily: (props.ios && props.ios.message && props.ios.message.fontFamily) || 'initial', fontSize: (props.ios && props.ios.message && props.ios.message.fontSize) || 13, fontWeight: (props.ios && props.ios.message && props.ios.message.fontWeight) || 'normal', }, button: { color: '#387ef5', fontFamily: 'initial', fontSize: 17, fontWeight: '500', textTransform: 'none', backgroundColor: 'transparent', }, }); const AndroidButtonBox = () => { const [buttonLayoutHorizontal, setButtonLayoutHorizontal] = useState(1); const buttonProps = props.buttons && props.buttons.length > 0 ? props.buttons : [{}] return ( <View style={[styles.androidButtonGroup, { flexDirection: buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? "row" : "column", }]} onLayout={(e) => { if(e.nativeEvent.layout.height > 60) setButtonLayoutHorizontal(0); }}> { buttonProps.map((item, index) => { if(index > 2) return null; const alignSelfProperty = buttonProps.length > 2 && index === 0 && buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? 'flex-start' : 'flex-end'; let defaultButtonText = 'OK' if(buttonProps.length > 2){ if(index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'ASK ME LATER' else if(index === 1) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; } else if (buttonProps.length === 2 && index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; return ( <View style={[styles.androidButton, index === 0 && buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? {flex: 1} : {}]}> <Pressable onPress={() => { props.setModalVisible(false) if(item.func && typeof(item.func) === 'function') item.func(); }} style={[{ alignSelf: alignSelfProperty, }]}> <View style={[styles.androidButtonInner, {backgroundColor: (item.styles && item.styles.backgroundColor) || androidDefaults.button.backgroundColor}]}> <Text style={{ color: (item.styles && item.styles.color) || androidDefaults.button.color, fontFamily: (item.styles && item.styles.fontFamily) || androidDefaults.button.fontFamily, fontSize: (item.styles && item.styles.fontSize) || androidDefaults.button.fontSize, fontWeight: (item.styles && item.styles.fontWeight) || androidDefaults.button.fontWeight, textTransform: (item.styles && item.styles.textTransform) || androidDefaults.button.textTransform, }} >{item.text || defaultButtonText}</Text> </View> </Pressable> </View> ) }) } </View> ); } const IOSButtonBox = () => { const buttonProps = props.buttons && props.buttons.length > 0 ? props.buttons : [{}] const [buttonLayoutHorizontal, setButtonLayoutHorizontal] = useState(buttonProps.length === 2 ? 1 : 0); return ( <View style={[styles.iOSButtonGroup, { flexDirection: buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1 ? "row" : "column", }]} onLayout={(e) => { if(e.nativeEvent.layout.height > 60) setButtonLayoutHorizontal(0); }}> { buttonProps.map((item, index) => { let defaultButtonText = 'OK' if(buttonProps.length > 2){ if(index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'ASK ME LATER' else if(index === 1) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; } else if (buttonProps.length === 2 && index === 0) defaultButtonText = 'CANCEL'; const singleButtonWrapperStyle = {} let singleButtonWeight = iOSDefaults.button.fontWeight; if(index === buttonProps.length - 1){ singleButtonWeight = '700'; } if(buttonLayoutHorizontal === 1){ singleButtonWrapperStyle.minWidth = '50%'; if(index === 0){ singleButtonWrapperStyle.borderStyle = 'solid'; singleButtonWrapperStyle.borderRightWidth = 0.55; singleButtonWrapperStyle.borderRightColor = '#dbdbdf'; } } return ( <View style={[styles.iOSButton, singleButtonWrapperStyle]}> <Pressable onPress={() => { props.setModalVisible(false) if(item.func && typeof(item.func) === 'function') item.func(); }}> <View style={[styles.iOSButtonInner, {backgroundColor: (item.styles && item.styles.backgroundColor) || iOSDefaults.button.backgroundColor}]}> <Text style={{ color: (item.styles && item.styles.color) || iOSDefaults.button.color, fontFamily: (item.styles && item.styles.fontFamily) || iOSDefaults.button.fontFamily, fontSize: (item.styles && item.styles.fontSize) || iOSDefaults.button.fontSize, fontWeight: (item.styles && item.styles.fontWeight) || singleButtonWeight, textTransform: (item.styles && item.styles.textTransform) || iOSDefaults.button.textTransform, textAlign: 'center' }} >{item.text || defaultButtonText}</Text> </View> </Pressable> </View> ) }) } </View> ); } return ( <Modal animationType="fade" transparent={true} visible={props.modalVisible} onRequestClose={() => { props.setModalVisible(false); }} > <Pressable style={[Platform.OS === "ios" ? styles.iOSBackdrop : styles.androidBackdrop, styles.backdrop]} onPress={() => props.setModalVisible(false)} /> <View style={styles.alertBox}> { Platform.OS === "ios" ? <View style={[styles.iOSAlertBox, iOSDefaults.container]}> <Text style={[styles.iOSTitle, iOSDefaults.title]}>{props.title || 'Message'}</Text> <Text style={[styles.iOSMessage, iOSDefaults.message]}>{props.message || ''}</Text> <IOSButtonBox /> </View> : <View style={[styles.androidAlertBox, androidDefaults.container]}> <Text style={[styles.androidTitle, androidDefaults.title]}>{props.title || 'Message'}</Text> <Text style={[styles.androidMessage, androidDefaults.message]}>{props.message || ''}</Text> <AndroidButtonBox /> </View> } </View> </Modal> ) } const App = () => { const [modalVisible, setModalVisible] = useState(false); return ( <View style={styles.centeredView}> <CustomAlert modalVisible={modalVisible} setModalVisible={setModalVisible} title={'Alert Title'} message={'This is some message'} android={{ container: { backgroundColor: 'yellow' }, title: { color: 'red', fontFamily: 'Roboto', fontSize: 26, fontWeight: 'regular', }, message: { color: 'blue', fontFamily: 'Roboto', fontSize: 16, fontWeight: 'regular', }, }} ios={{ container: { backgroundColor: 'yellow' }, title: { color: 'red', fontFamily: 'Roboto', fontSize: 26, fontWeight: 'regular', }, message: { color: 'blue', fontFamily: 'Roboto', fontSize: 16, fontWeight: 'regular', }, }} buttons={[{ text: 'no' },{ text: 'Yes', func: () => {console.log('Yes Pressed')}, styles: { color: '#FFFFFF', fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold', fontFamily: 'Roboto', textTransform: 'none', backgroundColor: '#000000' } }]} /> <View> <Pressable style={[styles.button, styles.buttonOpen]} onPress={() => setModalVisible(true)} > <Text style={styles.textStyle}>Show Modal</Text> </Pressable> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ centeredView: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", marginTop: 22 }, button: { borderRadius: 20, padding: 10, elevation: 2 }, buttonOpen: { backgroundColor: "#F194FF", }, textStyle: { color: "white", fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center" }, iOSBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#000000", opacity: 0.3 }, androidBackdrop: { backgroundColor: "#232f34", opacity: 0.4 }, backdrop: { position: 'absolute', top: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0, right: 0 }, alertBox: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }, androidAlertBox: { maxWidth: 280, width: '100%', margin: 48, elevation: 24, borderRadius: 2, }, androidTitle: { margin: 24, }, androidMessage: { marginLeft: 24, marginRight: 24, marginBottom: 24, }, androidButtonGroup: { marginTop: 0, marginRight: 0, marginBottom: 8, marginLeft: 24, }, androidButton: { marginTop: 12, marginRight: 8, }, androidButtonInner: { padding: 10, }, iOSAlertBox: { maxWidth: 270, width: '100%', zIndex: 10, borderRadius: 13, }, iOSTitle: { paddingTop: 12, paddingRight: 16, paddingBottom: 7, paddingLeft: 16, marginTop: 8, textAlign: "center", }, iOSMessage: { paddingTop: 0, paddingRight: 16, paddingBottom: 21, paddingLeft: 16, textAlign: "center" }, iOSButtonGroup: { marginRight: -0.55 }, iOSButton: { borderTopColor: '#dbdbdf', borderTopWidth: 0.55, borderStyle: 'solid', }, iOSButtonInner: { minHeight: 44, justifyContent: 'center' } }); export default App;

The rendered output for different CustomAlert values are:

Live Demo

Conclusion

In this article, we learned about alert dialogs in both Android and iOS. We also saw the difference between their UI, specifications, and properties.

These alert dialogs have a defined purpose and they should not be overused. Use them only when the message is unavoidable for users, because they block the UI.

There are a lot of scope of enhancements in our custom alert. You can change the paddings, margins, add background images, icons, SVG, etc. If you try this code in your projects, then please let me know how it worked through comments. Thank you.