Configuring Apache for Node.js

Join Deborah Emeni on September 28th at 11 a.m. EDT and learn how to create a server solution that can respond to requests quickly and handle a high traffic volume of users by configuring an Apache server for Node.js. We will cover how Apache can be configured and the benefits of configuring Apache for a Node.js application.
In this meetup, you’ll learn:
- The benefits Apache brings to Node.js applications
- How to configure Apache for a Node.js application
YOUR HOST:
Deborah Emeni
Deborah is a software developer from Delta State. She mostly works with ReactJS and NodeJS, in addition to Python. She is the DSC lead for the University of Port Harcourt by Google Developers.
Sign up for the meetup:
September 28th | 11 a.m EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards