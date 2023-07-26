Animating SolidJS apps with Motion One

Building interactive web applications involves more than managing state and handling user inputs. How elements move and interact on the page can significantly impact the user experience — they not only add aesthetic value but also enhance the user experience by providing visual feedback, guiding task flow, and demonstrating how elements relate to each other. Moreover, they can make your application feel more polished and professional.

In larger JavaScript frameworks, like React, there are well-known libraries available for animation, such as React Spring and Framer Motion. SolidJS, being a smaller, more performance-focused framework, does not have as many established animation libraries. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t animate our SolidJS apps.

In this article, we will explore how to add animations to a SolidJS application using the Motion One library. We’ll do this by animating a simple modal and adding page transitions to our app so that it looks like this when we’re done:

Jump ahead:

What is Motion One?

Motion One is a powerful and flexible animation library that allows you to animate elements with minimal effort. It is built on the Web Animations API, providing a simple and intuitive way to animate elements in the DOM.

The library comes with several features that make it a great choice for animating SolidJS apps. It’s easy to use, lightweight, and supports a wide variety of animations. It works seamlessly with SolidJS, making it an excellent tool for adding dynamic animations to your apps.

Setting up our SolidJS app

Let’s get started with setting up our SolidJS app and animating it with Motion One. We’ll use a starter repo I created for our app’s structure. Since our focus is on animating our SolidJS app with Motion One, our base project will be a simple modal that we’ll animate to move in and out of the screen. We’ll also have routing set up so we can animate page transitions.

Prerequisites

Before diving in, it is important to note that this article assumes that you have some basic knowledge of the following:

JavaScript and its modern ES2015+ syntax

Node.js and npm (or pnpm)

The SolidJS framework

Node.js installed in your system. You can verify this by running node -v and npm -v (or pnpm -v ) in your terminal to check the installed versions

Let’s start by cloning the repo and installing the dependencies. On the terminal, run the following command:

npx degit ebenezerdon/solid-modal-router solid-motion-app

This will use degit to clone the repo into a directory named “solid-motion-app.” Next, we’ll install the dependencies by navigating into the newly created directory for our app and running either pnpm install or npm install :

cd solid-motion-app pnpm install

With the dependencies installed, we can now run our app with:

pnpm run dev

This will start the app on port 3000 or the next available port, which will be displayed on the terminal. You can view the app on your browser by navigating to http://localhost:3000 . You should see a page that looks like this:

What we’ll animate

Our app is a simple modal that we can open and close by clicking the Open Modal and Close Modal buttons, respectively.

We’ll be animating this modal with Motion One so that it pops in and out of the screen. We also have an About page that we can navigate to by clicking About on the navbar. We’ll also animate the page transition to the About page as well.

In our codebase, we have an src directory that contains the code for our app. The src directory contains the following files:

About.jsx : Contains the code for the About page

: Contains the code for the About page App.jsx : In this file, we have the code for our app’s layout, including our router, navbar, and Home page

: In this file, we have the code for our app’s layout, including our router, navbar, and Home page App.module.css : Contains the styles for our Home page, modal, and About page

: Contains the styles for our Home page, modal, and About page Home.jsx : Contains the code for our Home page, which includes our modal and the buttons to open and close it

: Contains the code for our Home page, which includes our modal and the buttons to open and close it index.css : Contains the global styles for our app

: Contains the global styles for our app index.jsx : This is the entry point for our app. It contains the code for rendering our app to the DOM

Installing Motion One

Now that we have our app set up, let’s install Motion One. On the terminal, run the following command:

pnpm install @motionone/solid

This will install Motion One and add it to the package.json file as a dependency. With Motion One installed, we can start by animating our modal.

Animating SolidJS elements with Motion One

To animate our modal, we’ll use the <Motion /> component from Motion One. The <Motion /> component is used to create an HTML or SVG element that is animatable. It also provides props for customizing the animation, including the initial state of the element, the animate state, the transition options, and the exit animation.

Let’s start by importing the <Motion /> component into our src/Home.jsx file. Add the following import statement to the top of the file, just after the createSignal import statement:

import { Motion } from '@motionone/solid'

With the <Motion /> component imported, we can now use it to animate our modal. Since the default element that the <Motion /> component creates is a <div /> element, we can replace the current <div /> element that wraps our modal with the <Motion /> component inside the return JSX code:

<Motion class={styles.Modal}> <div> <h1>Hello World!</h1> </div> </Motion>

Alternatively, we can specify the element we want to create by writing it as a property of the Motion component:

<Motion.div> {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

In the same way, we can create any animatable element by writing it as a property of the <Motion /> component. For example, to create an <h1 /> element, we can use Motion.h1 , and to create a <button /> element, we can use Motion.button .

Our src/Home.jsx file should now look like this:

import { Motion } from '@motionone/solid' import { createSignal } from 'solid-js' import styles from './App.module.css' const Home = () => { const [modalIsOpen, setModalIsOpen] = createSignal(false) const toggleModal = () => { setModalIsOpen(!modalIsOpen()) } return ( <div class={styles.Home}> <h1>Hello Motion One!</h1> <button class={styles.openButton} onClick={() => toggleModal()}> {modalIsOpen() ? 'Close Modal' : 'Open Modal'} </button> {modalIsOpen() && ( <Motion.div class={styles.Modal}> <div> <h1>Hello World!</h1> </div> </Motion.div> )} </div> ) } export default Home

Now that we have a Motion element, we can animate it using its animation props. Let’s explore them one after the other.

Setting the initial prop

The initial prop defines the initial state of the element and expects an object with CSS properties and values, which will be applied to the element when it renders. If nothing is passed to this prop, the element will take on the styles it has in the DOM.

Let’s add an initial prop to our <Motion /> component:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} initial={{ background: 'green', transform: 'rotate(15deg)', }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

With this, our modal will have a green background and will be rotated 15 degrees when it renders:

Using the animate prop

The animate prop defines the animation state of the element. This prop defines the CSS properties and values we want to animate. Let’s add an animate prop to our <Motion /> component:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} initial={{ background: 'green', transform: 'rotate(15deg)', }} animate={{ background: '#ac0073', transform: 'rotate(0deg)', }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

This will animate the modal from its initial state to the animate state when it renders. Clicking Open Modal will render the modal with a green background and rotated 15 degrees, and then animate it to a purple background and no rotation:

Using animate with initial

We can also use the animate prop without the initial prop. When we do this, the element will animate from its default DOM state to the animate state.

Let’s remove the initial prop from our <Motion /> component and, instead, use the animate prop to rotate the modal 360 degrees when it renders and change the background color to blue:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ background: 'blue', transform: 'rotate(360deg)', }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

Writing keyframe animations with the animate prop

With the animate prop, we can also specify the starting state of the animation by passing the style property value as an array. This is called a keyframe animation.

The first item in the array will be the starting state of the animation, and the following items will be in order of states to animate to.

Let’s use the animate prop to animate the modal from a yellow background to a purple background:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ background: ['yellow', 'purple'], }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

Animating along the X and Y axes

We can also animate the position of the modal using the x and y properties of the animate object. Let’s make the modal slide up from the bottom of the screen when it renders. We’ll use the y property to animate the modal from 500px below the default DOM position to its default position:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ y: [500, 0], }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>



We can use similar logic to slide the modal in from the top, left, or right of the screen. We want our modal to have a popup animation, so that it grows from a very small size to its default size. We can do this by animating the scale property of animate object from 0 to 1 . We’ll also animate the opacity property from 0 to 1 so that the modal fades in as it grows:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ scale: [0, 1], opacity: [0, 1], }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

Next, let’s set the duration of the animation. We’ll do this with the transition prop of the <Motion /> component.

Setting animation durations with the transition prop

The transition prop defines the duration and easing of the animation. Like the previous props, it also expects an object as its value. These properties are:

duration : Defines how long the animation runs in seconds

: Defines how long the animation runs in seconds ease : Defines the easing function to use for the animation Motion One provides a number of easing functions that can be used, including: ease-in ease-out ease-in-out

: Defines the easing function to use for the animation Motion One provides a number of easing functions that can be used, including:

The best way to see how these easing functions work is to try them out. We’ll be using ease-in-out for our modal animation, which will make the modal animation start slow, speed up in the middle, and then slow down again at the end.

Let’s add the transition prop to our <Motion /> component:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ scale: [0, 1], opacity: [0, 1], }} transition={{ duration: 0.5, ease: 'ease-in-out', }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

The modal now animates over a duration of 0.5 seconds and uses an ease-in-out transition.

Adding exit animations

We’ve seen how to animate elements when they are rendered. We can also animate elements when they are removed from the DOM. This is called an exit animation. Exit animations give our app a more polished feel.

To add an exit animation to our Motion component, we have to first render it with the SolidJS <Show /> component. This will enable the SolidJS framework to notify Motion One when the element is about to be unmounted, thus triggering the exit animation.

The <Show /> component is a conditional rendering component in SolidJS that is similar to the ternary operator, which we’ve been using to render our modal when the modalIsOpen state is true . With the <Show /> component, we can use a when prop to define when the element should be rendered.

The when prop expects a boolean value. When the value is true , the element will be rendered. When the value is false , the element will be removed from the DOM. Let’s import the <Show /> component from solid-js and replace the ternary operator with it:

import { Show } from 'solid-js' /* ... */ <Show when={modalIsOpen()}> <Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ scale: [0, 1], opacity: [0, 1], }} transition={{ duration: 0.5, ease: 'ease-in-out', }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div> </Show>

With the <Show /> component, our modal will still render depending on the value of modalIsOpen() . However, Motion One cannot yet detect when the modal is about to be unmounted. To do this, we need to wrap the <Show /> component with the <Presence /> component from @motionone/solid . Let’s import the <Presence /> component:

import { Presence } from '@motionone/solid'

Then, let’s wrap the <Show /> component with the <Presence /> component:

<Presence> <Show when={modalIsOpen()}> <Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ scale: [0, 1], opacity: [0, 1], }} transition={{ duration: 0.5, ease: 'ease-in-out', }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div> </Show> </Presence>

The <Presence /> component will detect when the modal is about to be unmounted and will trigger the exit animation, if available.

To add an exit animation to our modal, we can use the exit prop of the <Motion /> component. The exit prop is similar to the animate prop; it defines the CSS properties and values to animate to when the element is unmounted.

Let’s add an exit prop to our <Motion /> component:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ scale: [0, 1], opacity: [0, 1] }} transition={{ duration: 0.5, ease: 'ease-in-out' }} exit={{ scale: 0, opacity: 0 }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

With this, our modal will animate to a scale of 0 and an opacity of 0 when it is unmounted. This will give the effect of the modal shrinking and fading out:

If we want the exit animation to have a different duration or easing than the enter animation, we can pass a transition object to the exit object:

<Motion.div class={styles.Modal} animate={{ scale: [0, 1], opacity: [0, 1] }} transition={{ duration: 0.5, ease: 'ease-in-out' }} exit={{ scale: 0, opacity: 0, transition: { duration: 2, ease: 'ease-in', }, }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div>

With this, our modal will animate out with a duration of 2 seconds and an ease-in transition.

Animating page transitions

In addition to individual component animations, Motion One can also handle page transitions in a smooth and efficient manner. We have two pages in our application: the Home page and the About page. Let’s add a page transition effect when navigating between these pages.

We’ll start by wrapping our Home component with the <Motion /> component instead of the current <div /> tag. This will allow us to animate our page when it is being rendered. Then we’ll use the animate prop and its opacity object to give it a fade-in animation:

const Home = () => { /* ... */ return ( <Motion.div class={styles.Home} animate={{ opacity: [0, 1], }} > {/* ... */} </Motion.div> ) }

Let’s do the same for our About component. We’ll first import the <Motion /> component from @motionone/solid , then we’ll wrap our About component with the <Motion /> component:

import { Motion } from '@motionone/solid' import styles from './App.module.css' const About = () => { return ( <Motion animate={{ opacity: [0, 1] }}> <h1 class={styles.About}>About us!</h1> </Motion> ) } export default About

Now, when we navigate between the Home and About pages, we’ll see a fade-in animation:

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we’ve successfully journeyed through the fundamentals of Motion One and how to animate SolidJS components with the Motion One library. We learned about animating CSS properties, adding enter and exit animations, and handling page transitions. The Presence and Motion components from Motion One provide a simple and intuitive way to add animations to our SolidJS application.

The combination of SolidJS and Motion One offers endless possibilities, from constructing more complex animations and transitions to animating SVGs. Check out the Motion One documentation for SolidJS to learn more about the library and its features.

With animations, always remember to keep your users in mind. While they can significantly enhance the user experience, animations can be distracting if overused. Strive for a balance that makes your application engaging without overwhelming users.

You can find the repo for our demo app on my GitHub. I also have a SolidJS and SolidStart crash course on my YouTube channel, which I’d love for you to check out. And if you want to keep in touch, consider following me on LinkedIn or Twitter. Keep building!

