How to deploy Deno applications to production

Prerequisites
- Docker installed on your server and local machine
- An Ubuntu server, you can get one from DigitalOcean
- Basic understanding of git
- Basic understanding of the command line interface
In this step, you will be creating a simple Deno application to display hello world. Unlike NodeJS, you do not need to run
npm init to create a new application. You can simply create a TypeScript file and start coding away.
To begin, create a new directory named
deno-deploy on your local machine, by running:
mkdir deno-deploy
Change directory to
deno-deploy by running:
cd deno-deploy
Create a new file named
server.ts within the
deno-deploy directory by running:
touch server.ts
Note: alternatively, you could use your favourite editor to create this file.
Open
server.ts with your preferred editor and paste and save the following code snippet:
import { serve } from "https://deno.land/std@0.53.0/http/server.ts"; const server = serve({ port: 8000 }); console.log("Now serving on port 8000 🔥"); for await (const req of server) { req.respond({ body: "Hello World"}); }
The snippet above will create a Deno server and serves the content
Hello World on port
8000.
Create a Docker configuration
Create a Dockerfile
In this step, you will set up the Docker configuration for your Deno application. First, you will create a new file named
Dockerfile via the terminal by running:
touch Dockerfile
Open
Dockerfile with your preferred text editor then paste and save the following snippet:
FROM hayd/deno:latest EXPOSE 8000 WORKDIR /app ADD . /app RUN deno cache server.ts CMD ["run", "--allow-net", "server.ts"]
Let’s break down what these lines in our
Dockerfile will do when executed:
FROM hayd/deno:latest
Pulls the latest version of
hayd/deno image from Docker hub.
EXPOSE 8000
Exposes port
8000 on our container when built.
WORKDIR /app
Makes the working directory
/app in our container.
ADD . /app
Copies the content of the root directory into
/app directory in your Docker container.
RUN deno cache server.ts
Compiles
server.ts so that it doesn’t need to be compiled for each startup.
CMD [“run”, “–allow-net”, “server.ts”]
This will run the
server.ts file and enables networking.
Create docker-compose.yml
In this step, you will be creating a
docker-compose.yml file that will be used to piece everything together and serve our application. To create a
docker-compose.yml file, run:
touch docker-compose.yml
Open
docker-compose.yml with your preferred text editor then paste and save the following snippet:
version: '3' services: web: build: . container_name: deno-deploy ports: - "8000:8000"
Let us break down what these lines in our
docker-compose.yml will do when executed.
version: '3' specifies the version of
YAML contained in the file:
web: build: . container_name: deno-deploy ports: - "8000:8000"
This section contains the
web service.
build: .
This indicates that the
Dockerfile we intend to build is in the current directory.
container_name: deno-deploy
This will ensure that the container name on the build will be
deno-deploy.
ports: - "3000:3000"
Will map the container port
8000 to the host server port
8000.
Build and run the container
To build your Docker container locally, run:
docker-compose up
You can visit your application on
http://localhost:8000 via your preferred web browser.
Deploy to production
Push to GitHub
Docker makes it easy to quickly deploy applications anywhere. First, you will need to make your code available on git version control, a good provider is GitHub. Create a new repository named
deno-deploy.
Open the terminal, while still in the
deno-deploy directory. Run:
git init
This will initiate a new git repository. Next, stage all files by running:
git add .
Commit the staged files with the commit message
"deno deploy":
git commit -m "deno deploy"
Push to the master branch by running:
git push -u origin master
This will push the codebase along with the Docker configuration to the master branch of your Github repository.
Deploy on the server
In this step, you will be making your source code available on the server and making it accessible via the internet.
SSH into your server:
ssh {SERVER_USER}@{SERVER_IP}
SERVER_USERis the user of the server
SERVER_IPis the IP address of the server
Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/{GITHUB_USERNAME}/deno-deploy.git
Note:
GITHUB_USERNAMEis your actual GitHub username
Change directory into the cloned repository:
cd deno-deploy
Execute the
docker-compose command:
docker-compose up -d
Unlike how you executed
docker-compose on your local machine, there is a
-d flag which enables your docker container to run in detached mode. In simpler terms, it allows your docker container to run in the background.
You will be able to visit your application on
http://{SERVER_IP}:8000. In my case, you can visit
http://104.248.172.220:8000.
Conclusion
In this article, we learned how to create a simple Deno web server, how to create a Docker configuration for a Deno web server, how to push your code to GitHub, and how to make your Deno application available on the internet. Happy coding!
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.