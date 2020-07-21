Creating a React app toolchain from scratch

When starting a new React project, there are a bevy of options available. Each has its own merits and shortcomings that leave room for comparison.
With tools like create-react-app, Next, or Gatsby, you’re entering a territory of abstract, advanced, and highly opinionated toolchain, which undoubtedly comes with several benefits. However, there are times when You might not need a toolchain, and that even leaves you with a lot to desire.
One thing you need to understand is that you can use as little or as much React as you want on your website. What this means is that React can be applied to specific portions of your website where you feel the need for it. That has been covered in Adding React to a Website.
But what if you could set up a new React app toolchain for a weekend/pet project, with the absolutely necessary packages to begin with, and include more sophisticated packages as you go along?
You could build a toolchain that includes things like bundling, linting, formatting etc., without the overhead of abstract and opinionated tools or the learning curve. You could also learn so much about how things work behind the scenes and how to put little bits of the pieces together to create something substantial.
Getting started
We’ll be building a toolchain that includes:
- Bundling (with Parcel)
- Linting and Formatting (with ESLint and Prettier)
- Transpiling (with Babel)
- Styling (CSS/SCSS/Styled Components)
- Data Fetching (with fetch)
Keep in mind that this is not an in-depth look into each of these tools. Instead, we’re just going to go over the necessary bits and pieces to get you up and running. That being said, let’s get to it.
Cloning the
react-app-toolchain repo
To get started, you need to clone the repo here.
The folder contains the needed folders and files to get started with.
The starter folder looks like this:
- public - index.html - src - components - Users.js - App.js - app.css - app.scss - .eslintrc - .prettierignore - .prettierrc - .gitignore - package.json
Including React
Now that we have created the necessary folders, we can include the two necessary dependencies for React:
react
react-dom
yarn add react react-dom
This will update the
package.json to include the added
dependencies. The versions of the package might be different.
"dependencies": { "react": "^16.13.1", "react-dom": "^16.13.1" }
While you can technically write some React here, it’d be of no use unless we add a bundler and render the app to the DOM.
You can check the
include-reactbranch for the latest code.
Adding a Bundler
The bundler we’d be using is Parcel. Parcel is a zero-config, lightweight, and fast web application bundler:
yarn add parcel-bundler -D
At this point your
package.json file (except for the dependencies version numbers) should look like:
{ "name": "react-app-toolchain", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT", "dependencies": { "react": "^16.13.1", "react-dom": "^16.13.1" }, "devDependencies": { "parcel-bundler": "^1.12.4" } }
You can now write some components and run the app with Parcel.
Update the
public/index.html file to:
<!-- public/index.html --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <title>React App Toolchain</title> </head> <body> <!-- We'd render the react app in here --> <div id="app"></div> <!-- We reference the entry point of our React app here --> <script src="../src/App.js"></script> </body> </html>
And
src/App.js to:
// src/App.js import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; function App() { return <h1>Hello World!</h1>; } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));
Then add a
start script to
package.json that instructs parcel on the entry point of your app:
{ "name": "react-app-toolchain", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT", "scripts": { "start": "parcel public/index.html" }, "dependencies": { "react": "^16.13.1", "react-dom": "^16.13.1" }, "devDependencies": { "parcel-bundler": "^1.12.4" } }
Now you can run the command
yarn start and visit the running app at
localhost:1234, or the
port that Parcel runs the app on.
You can check the
include-bundlerbranch for the latest code.
Formatting
To format our files, we’ll use Prettier. Prettier is an opinionated code formatter that works with technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
yarn add prettier -D
Then add two config files:
.prettierrcwill contain the desired prettier rules, and
.prettierignorewill contain the files/directories we do not need
prettierto format, such as the
node_modules
Add the following rules to the
.prettierrc file:
{ "arrowParens": "avoid", "bracketSpacing": true, "jsxBracketSameLine": false, "printWidth": 120, "proseWrap": "always", "semi": true, "singleQuote": true, "tabWidth": 2, "trailingComma": "all", "useTabs": false, "jsxSingleQuote": true }
And to
prettierignore:
node_modules build coverage public dist .cache
You also need a command for formatting. Add another
scripts to
package.json — this time,
format. This updates the
package.json to:
{ "name": "react-app-toolchain", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT", "scripts": { "start": "parcel public/index.html", "format": "prettier \"src/**/*.js\" --write" }, "dependencies": { "react": "^16.13.1", "react-dom": "^16.13.1" }, "devDependencies": { "parcel-bundler": "^1.12.4", "prettier": "^2.0.5" } }
Running the
format script instructs Prettier to format all files ending with
js in the
src directory.
If you run the command
yarn format, the double quotes in
App.js should now be single quotes. Semi-colons should also be included where omitted, and the other rules in
.prettierrc should be applied.
You’d have to keep running
yarn formatto format your files. If you’re using VSCode, you can install the Prettier extension, then turn on the
editor.formatOnSavesettings. When you save, Prettier will automatically format your file — even without the
formatscript.
You can check the
include-formattingbranch for the latest code.
Linting
You’ve added those Prettier rules, but they’re not enforced. ESLint is a JavaScript linter that helps you find problems in your code.
yarn add eslint babel-eslint eslint-plugin-react-hooks eslint-config-prettier eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y eslint-plugin-react -D
With the previous, command, you’ve not only added
eslint, but also added packages like:
eslint-plugin-react-hooks
eslint-plugin-import
babel-eslintallows linting for all valid Babel code
eslint-config-prettiersettles the conflict between ESLint and Prettier
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11yis a static AST checker for accessibility rules on JSX elements that helps with issues like not including a alt-text in images
eslint-plugin-reacthelps with react specific ESLint rules
Then update the
.eslintrc file with the configs:
{ "extends": [ "eslint:recommended", "plugin:import/errors", "plugin:react/recommended", "plugin:jsx-a11y/recommended", "plugin:react-hooks/recommended", "prettier", "prettier/react" ], "plugins": ["react", "import", "jsx-a11y"], "parserOptions": { "ecmaVersion": 2018, "sourceType": "module", "ecmaFeatures": { "jsx": true } }, "env": { "es6": true, "browser": true, "node": true }, "rules": { "semi": ["warn", "always"], "quotes": ["warn", "single"] }, "settings": { "react": { "version": "detect" } } }
Here,
rules instructs ESLint to give a warning when a semi-colon is omitted or when the single quote is not used.
ecmaFeatures notifies ESLint that JSX has been used, and
env contains the environments where the app will be run.
Now you need a
lint script to help lint your code. The
package.json scripts gets updated to:
"scripts": { "start": "parcel public/index.html", "format": "prettier \"src/**/*.js\" --write", "lint": "eslint \"src/**/*.{js,jsx}\"" },
Now you can run
yarn lint to format all files in
src that ends with
.js or
.jsx extension.
You’d have to keep running
yarn lintto lint your files. If you’re using VSCode, you can install the ESlint extension. This will make sure you get error messages right in your file as you make them, and as ESlint detects them.
You can check the
include-lintingbranch for the latest code.
Styling
There are many options to go with when it comes to styling. Let’s go over:
- CSS
- SCSS
- Styled component
Adding a CSS file is straightforward. Update the
app.css and
app.scss files:
/* src/app.css */ .clr-red { color: red; }
// src/app.scss .bg-clr-black { background-color: black; }
Also, add the necessary classes to the
h1 in
App.js and import both
app.css and
app.scss:
// src/App.js import React from 'react'; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import './app.css'; import './app.scss'; function App() { return <h1 className='clr-red bg-clr-black'>Hello World!</h1>; } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
Because you used sass, Parcel will automatically install and add
sassto a list of the dependencies in
package.json.
If you want to use a CSS-in-JS solution, like styled components, you’d have to install it.
yarn add styled-components -D
// src/App.js import React from 'react'; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import './app.css'; import './app.scss'; import styled from 'styled-components'; const StyledApp = styled.div` text-transform: uppercase; `; function App() { return ( <StyledApp> <h1 className='clr-red bg-clr-black'>Hello World!</h1> </StyledApp> ); } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
You can check the
include-stylingbranch for the latest code.
Data fetching
Fetching data is straightforward. Let’s fetch some data here in
App.js.
// src/App.js import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import './app.css'; import './app.scss'; import styled from 'styled-components'; import Users from './components/Users'; const StyledApp = styled.div` text-transform: uppercase; `; function App() { const [users, setUsers] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { fetch('https://randomuser.me/api/?format=json&results=10') .then(res => res.json()) .then(res => { const results = res.results.map(({ picture, name }) => { return { thumbnail: picture.thumbnail, name: `${name.title} ${name.first} ${name.last}`, }; }); setUsers([...results]); }); }, []); return ( <StyledApp> <h1 className='clr-red bg-clr-black'>Hello World!</h1> <Users {...{ users }} /> </StyledApp> ); } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
You also need to update
Users.js:
// src/components/Users.js import React from 'react'; import styled from 'styled-components'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; const StyledUsers = styled.div` .card { display: flex; border: 1px solid salmon; padding: 20px; } .photo { margin-right: 20px; display: flex; align-items: flex-start; } .img { border-radius: 50%; } `; function Users({ users }) { return ( <StyledUsers> {users.map((user, index) => ( <div className='card' key={index}> <div className='photo'> <img className='img' src={user.thumbnail} alt={user.name} /> </div> <h1 className='name'>{user.name}</h1> </div> ))} </StyledUsers> ); } Users.propTypes = { users: PropTypes.array, }; export default Users;
If you wanted, we could also use Axios or Next’s SWR.
ESLint may alert you about prop-types. First, install it with the command
yarn add prop-types -Dand update
Users.jsaccordingly.
The users list should now be displayed:
You can check the
include-data-fetchingbranch for the latest code.
The final code is in the
final branch.
Conclusion
That’s a lot of build tools if you don’t know where to look, and even if you do, bringing them together to run your app can be tedious. Most especially when you have to keep up with various updates and backwards dependencies. And at this point, my guess is that you’re probably thinking: why bother? Why can’t you just use one of the already-made tool-chain, so you can focus on what really matters – building your app?
And to be fair, there’s a reasonable justification there.
But there’s power in knowing the inner workings of how these tools works, because then you can determine what resource is important to your development and vice-versa. Also, you could create a boilerplate just like React Boilerplate so as to avoid doing this over. You might also want to check out Create App wizard to learn more or a different way on how these toolchains can be wired up.
There are many more tools you can add to your toolchain, like routing (with React Router) and form management (with Formik), but none of these are needed to make React work so we didn’t touch on them.
Your toolchain is yours to use and mutate as you deem fit. And there’s nothing stopping you from having one. So, why not create one?
Full visibility into production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.