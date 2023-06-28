Using color gradients in Figma

Product designer and design mentor who works within the intersection between humans and tech. Loves reading, writing, and hiking.

Color gradients have numerous uses in design applications, from web to graphic and user interface design. Web designers in particular can take advantage of color gradients to add depth and movement on an otherwise flat screen; gradients in graphic design can add texture and dimension to an artwork; while user interface design uses gradients as a means of emphasizing certain parts.

Let’s learn how we can add gradients to our designs in one of the most popular design tools out there: Figma.

Color gradients in detail

Color gradients play an integral part in design, providing many advantages that amplify its visual impact and heighten its aesthetic value.

Gradients add depth, dimension, and intrigue to even simple compositions, giving life to even seemingly static elements by drawing viewers’ eyes toward focal points that demand their attention. By carefully using gradients in their creations, designers can strike a delicate balance and ensure harmonious coexistence of hues within their pieces.

Types of gradients

Gradients come in three primary varieties: linear, radial, and angular gradients — each offering their own special set of characteristics and applications.

Linear gradients

Linear gradients blend colors in a straight line, offering horizontal, vertical, diagonal, or custom angle transitions for transitions between colors. They find frequent use in backgrounds, buttons, and text elements for adding visual interest and engagement.

Radial gradients

Radial gradients radiate out from a central point to create circular or elliptical effects, often used in backgrounds, logos, and icons to add depth and movement to designs.

Angular gradients

Angular gradients follow a specific angle, gradually transitioning colors along their designated path. This effect is commonly used for backgrounds or illustrations to add energy and directionality to visual narratives.

Creating color gradients

Multiple tools exist for creating color gradients, catering to different design workflows and preferences. Renowned software such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Sketch offer robust gradient creation capabilities. Moreover, the versatility of CSS and coding empowers developers to craft gradients with precision and control.

Notably, one of the leading design tools in the industry, Figma, provides designers with an intuitive platform to effortlessly create and utilize color gradients.

Step-by-step guide to creating gradients in Figma

Figma makes creating and editing color gradients an effortless process that enables designers to add captivating visual effects to their designs. Follow these steps for creating and editing color gradients in Figma:

Launch Figma

To launch Figma, either launch the application directly on your PC or access it via web browser by going directly to the Figma website and signing in as usual.

Create or open an existing project

Begin or open up an existing project where you want to add or alter color gradients.

Select an object

Locate the object or shape you’d like to apply a color gradient effect to and click to select it. Your object can be text, a shape, or an image.

Access the fill settings

On the right-hand panel, locate and expand Fill. This section controls the fill color of any selected object.

Choose gradient fill

To access the fill settings, click on any color swatch or the current fill color and open up its settings. From the available options, choose Gradient fill as your type.

Define gradient type

Figma offers three types of gradients: linear, angular, and radial. Select the option that best meets your design needs from our gradient menu to find your perfect gradient type.

Add color stops

Color stops are used to specify which hues make up a gradient, and by default Figma provides two of them; one at either end. To add additional stops, simply click anywhere along the gradient line.

Adjust color and opacity

With Figma’s controls to modify each stop’s color, opacity, and position, simply click and customize! Clicking the color swatch enables you to access its associated color picker for an easy selection of new hues.

Modifying gradient direction and angle

For linear gradients, you can modify their direction using an angle controller by dragging. This controls how gradient transition occurs. Alternatively, with radial gradients, you can modify their size using circular controllers.

Fine-tune the gradient

Experiment with different color combinations, stop positions, and opacity settings until you achieve your desired result. As you make adjustments, watch how they unfold live before making further tweaks.

Apply the gradient

Once satisfied with your gradient design, click outside the fill settings to apply it to an object and display its chosen color gradient. The object will now exhibit your chosen hue gradient!

Edit a gradient

For further modifications of a gradient, select an object and access its fill settings again. Modify color stops, positions, or other properties until your gradient satisfies you perfectly.

Save and export

Once you’ve finished creating and editing the color gradient, save and export it using Figma. Depending on your project or platform needs, these designs may also be exported into various file formats such as PNG or SVG for use across other projects or platforms.

By following these steps, Figma’s gradient creation and editing tools allow you to incorporate eye-catching color gradients into your designs for depth and visual interest. Experiment, fine-tune, and unleash your creativity until you’ve reached the desired aesthetic effect for your project.

Gradient best practices

Gradients can be an indispensable design element, adding depth, dimension, and visual interest to compositions. To maximize a gradient’s effectiveness in your designs, here are a few best practices and tips:

Maintain visual harmony

Select colors that pair harmoniously together for an eye-pleasing gradient effect, taking into account color theory principles like complementary or analogous hues to ensure that you create a harmonious composition that looks appealing. Use complementary or analogous hues if necessary to ensure an ideal, pleasing outcome.

Contrast and legibility

To ensure legible text or that elements placed on gradient backgrounds are legible, adjust the opacity or color of the gradient accordingly for readability and accessibility.

Consider context

When designing, it is important to take into account a design’s context. Gradients that work great on digital screens might not translate as smoothly to print — adapt and test each gradient for different scenarios to ensure optimal results.

Subtle enhancements to design elements

Gradients can add subtle enhancements to various design elements such as buttons, icons, or backgrounds. Employ them strategically for maximum visual interest without overwhelming other design components.

Maintain brand image

Make sure the colors used in gradients match your brand’s visual identity and style guidelines to maintain a cohesive brand image. Consistency helps maintain an easily recognizable and identifiable brand.

Consider accessibility

Always bear accessibility in mind when designing with gradients. Be mindful of any color contrast issues and be sure that any gradient does not hinder readability or create barriers for people with visual impairments.

Experiment and iterate

Do not hesitate to experiment with different color combinations, angles, and opacity settings until your gradient achieves the desired effect. Be sure to welcome feedback on your designs.

Follow these best practices and tips to use gradients effectively in your designs, adding depth, visual interest, and improving the aesthetic appeal of your creations. When using gradients in designs, experiment and iterate as necessary until the best result emerges for your use case.

Things to avoid while creating gradients in design

While gradients can help designs stand out and captivate viewers, be wary of potential pitfalls that could compromise their effectiveness. Here are a few things you should avoid when creating gradients in design:

Complex gradients

Avoid creating gradients that are overly intricate or use too many color stops; this could distract from the main design elements and cause clutter in your composition, so simplicity and clarity are often best.

Poor color selections

Be wary when selecting colors for your gradients. Some colors clash. Make sure the hues you select complement each other to convey the intended mood or message — consult a color wheel!

Insufficient contrast

To ensure legibility and readability, make your gradient provide enough contrast. Low contrast color combinations may compromise accessibility, making it more challenging for users to perceive text overlaid on it.

Gradients shouldn’t dominate the design

Gradients should enhance, rather than overwhelm, designs. When used strategically, they can add depth and dimension while at the same time helping bring focus away from essential elements in your composition.

Uneven gradient application

Ensure a consistent gradient application throughout your design, refraining from switching up gradient types or using various color combinations without clear reasoning behind each decision. Consistency creates visual coherence and fosters the creation of a single design language.

Poor color transitions

Pay close attention to the smoothness of color transitions within your gradients to avoid sudden shifts or visible banding caused by inadequate color blending. Aim for seamless color blending for an impressive and professional appearance.

Conclusion

Figma provides designers with an innovative and intuitive tool for adding color gradients to their creations, providing depth, dimension, visual interest, and harmony through Figma’s user friendly interface and robust gradient creation features.

Gradients allow designers to add depth, dimension, and visual interest while drawing viewers’ eyes in toward them for greater viewer engagement and a sense of harmony in designs. From linear gradients to radial or angular gradients, Figma gives designers all of the control necessary for reaching their aesthetic effects! With such a versatile tool at their fingertips, designers can unleash creativity while elevating designs to new heights.

