Using Golang templates

Templates are files that define a specific pattern and gives room for automation, be it a simple text file or an HTML file for a webpage. If it provides space for customization, it is a template.

You can write programming logic to parse simple templates, but as the level of customization you want in your template increases, the programming logic you need to customize increases. At this point, it becomes less feasible to write template parsing logic.

Programming languages and web development frameworks support template parsing out of the box or provide libraries for template parsing.

In this article, we will explore features in the Go programming language that support template parsing. We can use these methods to parse any file extension, but we will use only text files in this article.

This guide will also only display Golang code and the least amount of template (text) needed to understand the Golang code.

Golang template tutorial prerequisites

Before beginning our tutorial you should have the following:

A working knowledge of Go

Go 1.x runtime installed on your machine.

You can also clone the guide’s repository to access the complete template files or enter the following:

git clone https://github.com/Bamimore-Tomi/go-templates-guide.git

Working with Golang templates

In this section, we’ll explore the features of the [text/template](https://blog.logrocket.com/tag/go/) package in Go.

Using ParseFiles

To work with templates, you must parse them into your Golang program.

The text/template standard library provides the functions needed to parse our program:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" ) // Prints out the template without passing any value using the text/template package func main() { template, err := template.ParseFiles("template-01.txt") // Capture any error if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } // Print out the template to std template.Execute(os.Stdout, nil) } //OUTPUT // Hi <no value> // You are welcome to this tutorial

The program above prints a template file called template-01.txt . The template variable holds the content of the file. To print out the file to Stdout , we call the Execute method.

Using ParseGlob

For parsing multiple files at once, the ParseGlob function is useful:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" ) // Parse all the files in a certain directory func main() { // This function takes a pattern. It can be a folder temp, err := template.ParseGlob("templates/*") if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } // Simply calling execute parses the first file in the directory err = temp.Execute(os.Stdout, nil) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } // Or you can execute a particular template in the directory err = temp.ExecuteTemplate(os.Stdout, "template-03.txt", nil) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } // Calling a template not in the directory will produce an error err = temp.ExecuteTemplate(os.Stdout, "template-04.txt", nil) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } }

With this code, we parsed all the files in the templates/ directory to our program. To execute any of the templates parsed, we call the ExecuteTemplate method on the result of ParseGlob .

Using the Execute method

The Execute method is where we parse data into the template(s). Here is the template-04.txt file:

Hello {{.}} You are doing great. Keep learning. Do not stop {{.}}

The {{.}} tells the text/template package where to place the data that passed into the template. In this template, we want to set the data in two places: line 1 and line 4:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" ) // Declare type pointer to a template var temp *template.Template // Using the init function to make sure the template is only parsed once in the program func init() { // template.Must takes the reponse of template.ParseFiles and does error checking temp = template.Must(template.ParseFiles("template-04.txt")) } func main() { // Execute myName into the template and print to Stdout myName := "Oluwatomisin" err := temp.Execute(os.Stdout, myName) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } } // Hello Oluwatomisin // You are doing great. Keep learning. // Do not stop Oluwatomisin

Here, we use slightly different syntax to initialize the template. temp.Execute takes an io.writer and data interface{} , that is myName in this case.

You can also pass in more complicated data structures in your template; the only change to do this is how you access the structures inside the template file, which we will discuss in the next section.

Declaring variables inside templates

We can also initialize variables right inside a template. Check the example in template-05.txt :

Hello {{.Name}} {{$aTrait := .Trait}} You are {{$aTrait}}

Notice a change in how we use data inside the template. template.Execute takes a data interface{} argument, which means we can execute a struct in a template:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" ) type PersonTrait struct { Name string Trait string } // Declare type pointer to a template var temp *template.Template // Using the init function to make sure the template is only parsed once in the program func init() { // template.Must takes the reponse of template.ParseFiles and does error checking temp = template.Must(template.ParseFiles("template-05.txt")) } func main() { // Execute person into the template and print to Stdout person := PersonTrait{Name: "Oluwatomisin", Trait: "a great writer"} err := temp.Execute(os.Stdout, person) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } } // Hello Oluwatomisin // You are a great writer

In this example, we execute the PersonTrait struct in the template. This way, you can execute any data type inside a template.

Using loops in Go templates

The text/template package also allows you to run loops inside a template. In template-06.txt , we will list some cute pets:

Animals are cute; some cute animals are: {{range .}} {{.}} {{end}}

In the program, we must execute a slice of cute pets in the template:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" ) // Declare type pointer to a template var temp *template.Template // Using the init function to make sure the template is only parsed once in the program func init() { // template.Must takes the reponse of template.ParseFiles and does error checking temp = template.Must(template.ParseFiles("template-06.txt")) } func main() { // Execute cuteAnimals into the template and print to Stdout cuteAnimals := []string{"Dogs", "Cats", "Mice", "Fish"} err := temp.Execute(os.Stdout, cuteAnimals) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } } // Animals are cute, some cute animals are: // Dogs // Cats // Mice // Fish

We can also loop through a map if needed:

Animals are cute, some cute animals are: {{range $key, $val := .}} {{$key}} , {{$val}} {{end}}

Then, we can create and execute the map in the program:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" ) // Declare type pointer to a template var temp *template.Template // Using the init function to make sure the template is only parsed once in the program func init() { // template.Must takes the reponse of template.ParseFiles and does error checking temp = template.Must(template.ParseFiles("template-06.txt")) } func main() { // Execute cuteAnimalsSpecies into the template and print to Stdout cuteAnimalsSpecies := map[string]string{ "Dogs": "German Shepherd", "Cats": "Ragdoll", "Mice": "Deer Mouse", "Fish": "Goldfish", } err := temp.Execute(os.Stdout, cuteAnimalsSpecies) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } } // Animals are cute, some cute animals are: // Cats , Ragdoll // Dogs , German Shepherd // Fish , Goldfish // Mice , Deer Mouse

Conditionals in Golang templates

To add more customization to our templates, we can use conditional statements. To use conditionals, we must call the comparison functions inside the template. In this example, we can check whether a random integer is less or greater than 200:

{{if (lt . 200)}} Number {{.}} is less than 200 {{else}} Number {{.}} is greater than 200 {{end}}

The (lt . 200) syntax is how we compare the random integer value using lt . Other operators include the following:

lt for the less-than operator

for the less-than operator gt for the greater-than operator

for the greater-than operator eq for the equals-o operator

for the equals-o operator ne for the not equals-to operator

for the not equals-to operator le for the less-than-or-equal-to operator

for the less-than-or-equal-to operator ge for the greater-than-or-equal-to operator

Now, we can generate the random value in our main program:

package main import ( "log" "math/rand" "os" "text/template" "time" ) // Declare type pointer to a template var temp *template.Template // Using the init function to make sure the template is only parsed once in the program func init() { // template.Must takes the reponse of template.ParseFiles and does error checking temp = template.Must(template.ParseFiles("template-06.txt")) } func main() { // Generate random number between 100 and 300 rand.Seed(time.Now().UnixNano()) min := 100 max := 300 // Execute myNumber into the template and print to Stdout myNumber := rand.Intn((max-min)+1) + min err := temp.Execute(os.Stdout, myNumber) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } } // Number 141 is less than 200

Using functions in templates

The text/template package also provides a way to execute custom functions inside a template. A famous example is converting timestamps into other date formats:

Hi, Time before formatting : {{.}} Time After formatting : {{formatDate .}}

The template displays the time before and after parsing with the formatDate function. Observe the syntax that can call the custom function:

package main import ( "log" "os" "text/template" "time" ) // Declare type pointer to a template var temp *template.Template // Using the init function to make sure the template is only parsed once in the program func init() { // template.Must takes the reponse of template.ParseFiles and does error checking temp = template.Must(template.New("template-07.txt").Funcs(funcMap).ParseFiles("template-08.txt")) } // Custom function must have only 1 return value, or 1 return value and an error func formatDate(timeStamp time.Time) string { //Define layout for formatting timestamp to string return timeStamp.Format("01-02-2006") } // Map name formatDate to formatDate function above var funcMap = template.FuncMap{ "formatDate": formatDate, } func main() { timeNow := time.Now() err := temp.Execute(os.Stdout, timeNow) if err != nil { log.Fatalln(err) } } // Hi, // Time before formatting : 2021-10-04 18:01:59.6659258 +0100 WAT m=+0.004952101 // Time After formatting : 09-04-2021

The layout format must follow the timestamp format, in this case, Jan 2 15:04:05 2006 MST ; check the method’s documentation for more information.

Here, however, we use template.FuncMap to map a string to the custom function. The function will then be referenced using the string inside the template.

Conclusion

We have seen a range of features in the text/template package with usage examples. All of the features implemented here are the same for the html/template package, however, outputs generated from htlm/template is safe from code injection.

When using templates in the web context where the output is HTML, use the html/template package.

