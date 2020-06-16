LogRocket stands with Black Lives Matter

At LogRocket, we believe in equality and inclusivity.

We stand with the Black community against violence, injustice, racism, and hate as we continue to fight for equality, respect, and human rights.

To that end, we have taken the following measures to support Black communities:

LogRocket has made a financial donation in the amount of $3,000 split between the Massachusetts ACLU, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the Boston Black Lives Matter chapter.

LogRocket will continue to make monthly charitable donations to support underrepresented groups and social change.

This month, LogRocket will match any charitable donations made by our 60 employees up to $100 per person. We have curated and shared a list of organizations with our employees that we believe are particularly well-positioned to respond to the ongoing crisis.

We are organizing a volunteer program with one to two local charities where we believe our skills give us a unique opportunity to support underrepresented groups in the tech industry. One of the goals of this program is to hire people from those underrepresented groups. We are currently finalizing the details.

We have sent a company gift (coffee, hats, etc.) to our employees each month during Covid WFH. For the remainder of WFH, we will purchase the company gifts from Black-owned businesses.

Actions speak louder than words, especially now. We plan to do more as our company grows.