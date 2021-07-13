Introduction to petite-vue: A small new subset of Vue  

According to Evan You, the creator of Vue,
petite-vue is an alternative distribution of Vue inspired by Alpine.js that is optimized for progressive enhancement.
petite-vue is perfect for those who are familiar with Vue and want to add Vue to a project that renders on the server side.
In this article, we’ll look at what
petite-vue does, how it works, and how it compares to both standard Vue and Alpine.js. We’ll also cover how to get started with
petite-vue and look at a few use cases. Let’s get started!
What is progressive enhancement?
Progressive enhancement is a methodology that allows a web developer to begin programming with HTML and include other technologies as needed. You can begin building a website statically with just HTML, then add interactivity or client states to pages.
petite-vue is optimized for small interactions on existing HTML pages that are rendered by a server framework, therefore simplifying progressive enhancement. Let’s see how it works!
Fundamental features of
petite-vue
Let’s understand how
petite-vue works by looking at its fundamental features.
No build tooling
You can simply include
petite-vue in a
script tag to get its features in an HTML page:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/petite-vue" defer init></script> <!-- anywhere on the page --> <div v-scope="{ count: 0 }"> {{ count }} <button @click="count++">inc</button> </div>
Small bundle size
The latest versions of Vue and Alpine have respective bundle sizes of 22.9kB and 9.9kB minified and gzipped.
petite-vue, on the other hand, has a bundle size of 6.4kB and was intended to be lightweight.
Vue compatible template syntax
A developer already familiar with the Vue template syntax will find it easy to move between
petite-vue and Vue.
As a subset of Vue itself,
petite-vue uses most of the familiar syntax of Vue. For example,
petite-vue uses template interpolation like
{{ count }} and template event listeners like
@click.
No virtual DOM
Unlike Vue, React, and most other frontend libraries and frameworks,
petite-vue does not use the virtual DOM. Instead, it mutates the DOM in place.
Driven by
@vue/reactivity
The
@vue/reactivity package is responsible for both Vue and Alpine reactivity.
petite-vue uses this same reactivity technique.
How
petite-vue compares to standard Vue
petite-vue is similar to Vue in many ways. As mentioned, it provides the same template syntax and
@vue/reactivity model provided by standard Vue. However, the most significant difference is that
petite-vue was made for progressive enhancement.
Standard Vue was designed for using a build step to build single-page applications (SPAs) with heavy interactions. It uses render functions to replace existing DOM templates.
Petite-vue, on the other hand, walks the existing DOM and mutates it in place, so it doesn’t require a build step.
petite-vue exclusive features
petite-vue introduces some new features not available in standard Vue that aid in optimizing progressive enhancement. Let’s take a look at them!
v-scope
In
petite-vue, the
v-scope is a directive that marks the region of the page controlled by
petite-vue. You can also use the
v-scope directive to pass in states that a particular region of your page will have access to.
v-effect
v-effect is a directive used to execute inline reactive statements in
petite-vue. In the code snippet below, the
count variable is reactive, so the
v-effect will rerun whenever the count changes, then update the
div with the current value of
count:
<div v-scope="{ count: 0 }"> <div v-effect="$el.textContent = count"></div> <button @click="count++">++</button> </div>
Lifecycle events
petite-vue ships with two lifecycle events,
@mounted and
@unmounted, which allow you to listen for when
petite-vue mounts or unmounts on your page.
Vue compatible features
Now that we’ve seen the new features
petite-vue brings to the table, let’s review its features that already exist in Vue:
{{ }}: text bindings
v-bindand
:: class and style special handling
v-onand
@: event handling
v-model: represents all inputs types and non-string
:valuebindings
v-if/
v-else/
v-else-if
v-for
v-show
v-hmtl
v-pre
v-once
v-cloak
reactive()
nextTick()
- Template refs
Exclusive Vue features
Due to its small scope,
petite-vue has dropped some of the features found in standard Vue:
ref()and
computed()
- Render functions:
petite-vuehas no virtual DOM
- Reactivity for collection types:
Map,
Set, etc.
Transition,
keep-alive,
<teleport>, and
<suspense>components
v-for: deep destructure
v-on="object"
v-isand
<component :is="newComponent">
v-bind:styleauto-prefixing
How
petite-vue compares to Alpine
Though
petite-vue was inspired by Alpine and addresses similar problems, it differs from Alpine due to its minimalism and compatibility with Vue.
petite-vue is about two-thirds of the size of Alpine. Unlike Alpine, it doesn’t ship with a transition system.
Alpine and
petite-vue have different designs. Though Alpine resembles Vue’s structure in some ways,
petite-vue is more aligned with standard Vue, minimizing the amount of overhead you’ll have if you want to transition between Vue and
petite-vue.
Getting started with
petite-vue
To get started with
petite-vue, you need to include a
script tag that points to the
petite-vue package. Let’s create a simple voting app powered by
petite-vue.
First, create an
index.html file. In the body of it, add the following code snippet:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/petite-vue" defer init></script> <div v-scope="{ upVotes: 0, downVotes: 0 }"> <p> {{ upVotes }} <button @click="upVotes++">👍</button> </p> <p> {{ downVotes }} <button @click="downVotes++">👎</button> </p> </div>
The
defer attribute on the
script tag causes the script loading
petite-vue to load after HTML content is parsed by the browser.
The
init attribute tells
petite-vue to automatically query and initialize all elements that have
v-scope.
The
v-scope tells
petite-vue what region of the page to handle. We also pass in the states
upVotes and
downVotes to be available to that region.
Manual initialization
If you don’t want
petite-vue to automatically initialize all elements that have the
v-scope attribute, you can manually initialize them by changing the script:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/petite-vue"></script> <script> PetiteVue.createApp().mount() </script>
Alternatively you can use the ES module build of
petite-vue:
<script type="module"> import { createApp } from 'https://unpkg.com/petite-vue?module' createApp().mount() </script>
petite-vue CDN production URL
We are accessing
petite-vue using a CDN URL. We are using a shorthand URL
https://unpkg.com/petite-vue, which is fine for prototyping but not great for production. We want to avoid resolving and redirect costs, so we’ll use the full URLs.
The global build production URL
https://unpkg.com/[email protected]/dist/petite-vue.iife.js exposes
PetiteVue global and also supports auto init.
The ESM build production URL
https://unpkg.com/[email protected]/dist/petite-vue.es.js must be used in a
<script type="module"> block.
When to use
petite-vue
We’ve learned a lot about what features
petite-vue has and what it can do. Let’s review what type of situations
petite-vue is best designed for:
- Quick prototyping when you don’t need a build tool
- Adding Vue functionality in server-rendered frameworks like Sails, Laravel, or Rails
- Building landing pages or marketing pages that can be static with few interactions
- Anywhere you would normally use Alpine
Conclusion
petite-vue is a lighter version of Vue that adds efficient interactions to pages. In this article, we took a first look at
petite-vue by considering its exclusive features, its similarities to standard Vue, and the feature trade-offs made to retain its light size.
petite-vue is still new and includes a disclaimer for any potential bugs. However,
petite-vue is already a functional option with strong potential and usefulness. It is especially helpful for quick prototyping, sprinkling Vue functionality into server-rendered frameworks, and building static pages.
I hope you enjoyed this article! Leave us a comment and let us know if you’re planning to try
petite-vue.
