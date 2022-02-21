Git strategies: Collaborate, share, and maintain working history

With the introduction of the Metaverse, a broad network of real-time 3D worlds where users can interact as avatars, establish currencies, and sell goods and services, online products and services are taking it to the next level.
As a result, developers are increasingly relying on tools like Git, an amazing version control system that lets us organize our work, codebase, collaboration, work history, and more. With the introduction of GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, we can even host our codebases in the cloud for the rest of our team to access, automating deployment and making it much easier.
Now that we know using Git is important for our day-to-day tasks, we also need to follow some sort of plan or strategy to set up and use Git, ensuring consistency as a team and bug-free feature deployment.
In this article, we’ll cover the following four strategies for setting up and using Git:
Let’s get started!
GitHub flow
The GitHub flow workflow doesn’t rely on releases, so we can release our features and bug fixes anytime.
In this strategy, we have one main branch that I’ll call
master. When we want to work on a new feature, I’ll create a new
feature branch from the
master branch, work on that
feature branch, and finally push those changes to that
feature branch.
Then, I create a pull request on GitHub to
master and merge that pull request into the
master branch. Finally, I’ll push those changes to the remote
master branch.
Diagrammatically, this strategy is as follows:
Let’s go through these steps both practically and visually. First, let’s create a project folder and initialize that folder as a
git project with the command below:
mkdir github-flow git init
The command above will automatically create a
master branch for you. Now, create a file in that
master branch called
index.js:
touch index.js
In
index.js, paste the code below:
console.log("github flow");
Now add, commit, and push these changes to the remote
master branch on GitHub:
git add -A git commit -m "initial commit" git push origin master
Now, let’s create a
feature branch from
master with the following command:
git checkout -b feature/header
For now, the diagram of our strategy looks like the following:
Let’s make few changes in our
index.js file. In the
index.js file, paste the below code:
console.log('feature branch');
Now, commit these changes:
git commit -am "feature changes"
Currently we’re at the following step in our diagram:
Now, push these changes to the remote
feature branch:
git push origin feature/header
After running the command above, our graph looks like the following:
Now, let’s create a pull request. We can do it in one of two ways, either on GitHub or on the command line. Let’s use the second approach. Create a pull request with the command below:
gh pr create
Now, our diagram looks like the following:
Merge that pull request to
master as follows:
gh pr merge
So far, we’ve completed the following steps in our diagram:
Now, we can pull the latest changes from the remote
master branch to the local
master branch with the command below:
git checkout master git pull origin master
Our final workflow is as follows:
Gitflow
The Gitflow workflow is all about releases. It also introduces two main branches, which we’ll keep up to date, but it focuses mainly on feature branches.
Although it is an older workflow and may be considered outdated by some, at the industry level, the Gitflow strategy is still pretty common.
As mentioned, the Gitflow strategy has two main branches,
master and
develop. We’ll keep both of these up to date and create
feature branches from the
develop branch. Once we’re done with our
feature branch, we’ll merge that branch into the
develop branch.
When we want to release the feature, we create a
release branch, merge that into the
master branch, then push those changes to the remote
master branch for deployment.
The diagram below showcases the Gitflow strategy:
Let’s try implementing this strategy step-by-step. First, let’s create a new project folder named
gitflow and
cd into it:
mkdir gitflow cd gitflow
To use Gitflow, we’ll use the
git flow tool to make our lives easier, reducing the number of git commands we would generally have to use to implement this flow.
If you haven’t already installed Gitflow on your machine, you can do so now using Homebrew:
brew install git-flow
Once Gitflow is installed, execute the following command to initialize your project folder as a
git and
git flow project:
git flow init
The command above will create two branches,
master and
develop. By default, we’re in the
develop branch. So far, we’re at the following step in our diagram:
Now, let’s create a
feature branch with the following command:
git flow feature start header
The command above will create a new feature branch called
header. Right now, our diagram is as follows:
Now, we can implement whatever changes we want to. Let’s create a new file:
touch index.js
Open that file and paste the code below in it:
console.log('header branch');
Now, add and commit these changes:
git add -A git commit -am "index file created"
In our diagram, we’ve completed the following steps:
Now, the
feature branch is complete. We’ll use the
git flow command below to merge the
feature/header branch into the
develop branch:
git flow feature finish feature/header
The command above will merge the
feature/header branch into the
develop branch. We can represent this as follows:
Now, we can release this new feature into production. We’ll have to create a new branch called
release that contains the version number, as follows:
git flow release start 1.0.0
The command above will create a new
release/1.0.0 branch where we can make minor changes if needed. In our diagram, we’ve completed the following steps:
Let’s complete this
release/1.0.0 branch with the command below:
git flow release finish '1.0.0'
The command above will merge our
release branch with both the
develop and
master branches, and we’ll be automatically checked out into the
master branch. At this point, we’ve reached the conclusion of our diagram:
Now that we’ve wrapped up the Gitflow strategy, let’s move onto GitLab Flow.
GitLab Flow
There are times when you won’t have control over releases in your application. For example, iOS apps go through a validation process through the App Store. For these types of apps, the GitLab Flow workflow is perfect to follow.
Compared to GitHub flow, we tend to have more branches in GitLab Flow, i.e.,
master,
pre-production, and
production branches, alongside
feature branches.
We create
feature branches from a
master branch. Once the
feature branch is done, we’ll create a merge request to the
master branch. Then, we merge
master into
pre-production to test all use cases. Once the tests are passed, we merge
pre-production into
production, making it widely available:
The diagram below depicts this workflow:
Let’s try it out! First, create a new folder with the command below and
cd into that folder:
mkdir gitlabflow cd gitlabflow
Let’s initialize this folder as a Git project with the command below:
git init
The command above will automatically create a branch called
master. Now, create two branches called
pre-production and
production from the
master branch:
git checkout -b pre-production git checkout master git checkout -b production git checkout master
In our diagram, we’ve completed the following steps:
With our main branches set up, let’s create a feature branch from the
master branch with the command below:
git checkout -b feature/header
Now, create a file called
index.js:
touch index.js
Open
index.js and paste the code below inside it:
console.log("gitlab flow");
Now add, commit, and push these changes into the remote
feature branch as follows:
git add -Add git commit -m "initial commit" git push origin feature/branch
So far, we’re at the following point in our diagram:
Now, go to GitLab and create a merge request into
master. Merge the request into
master by pressing the green merge button:
With that done, it’s time to release the merge request into the
pre-production branch. Go to the
master branch and pull the latest changes. Then, check out the
pre-production branch and merge
master into
pre-production for testing purposes:
git checkout master git pull git checkout pre-production git merge master git push origin pre-production
The steps above are diagrammed below:
To release it into production, we’ll merge the
pre-production branch into
production:
git checkout production git merge pre-production git push origin production
Diagrammatically, the steps above can be demonstrate as follows:
OneFlow
The OneFlow strategy usually has one main branch. It can have more, but it usually uses one branch for releases for simplicity. The
feature branches are created from this
master branch.
OneFlow was introduced as an alternative to the Gitflow workflow. In the OneFlow strategy, there is one main branch that we’ll name the
master branch. Feature branches are also at the core of this strategy. Therefore, we’ll create a new
feature branch from the
master branch named
feature/header. Once we’re done with the feature branch, we’ll merge the
feature branch into
master.
The entire strategy is shown below:
Let’s implement this strategy practically. First of all, let’s create a project folder and
cd into that folder:
mkdir oneflow cd oneflow
Let’s initialize this folder as a Git repository:
git init
The command above will create a
master branch by default, and we’ll stay in that branch. Now, we’ll create a
feature branch:
git checkout -b feature/header
So far, the process can be depicted as follows:
Now, let’s create an
index.js file with the command below:
touch index.js
Open the
index.js file and paste the code below:
console.log("OneFlow");
Finally, add and commit these changes:
git add -A git commit -m "Initial commit"
We’ve completed the following steps in our diagram:
Now, we’re done with the
feature branch. Therefore, I’m going to merge it into the
master branch:
git checkout master git merge feature/header
The full workflow for this strategy is as follows:
Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed four different Git workflows that you can use to make deployment easier for your team through automation. While each of these strategies is widely used, the best choice will depend on your unique use case. If you want the flexibility of releasing changes anytime, then I might recommend the GitHub flow strategy. If you’re releasing an iOS app, I’d suggest the GitLab Flow. Be sure to review the information in this article as well as the documentation for each before making any decisions.
I hope you enjoyed this article, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions.