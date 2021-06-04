Creating a CLI tool with Node.js

What is a CLI tool?
CLI tools allow you to run certain tasks or operations right from your terminal or command line prompt. They can be built using different programming languages, and one way to create a CLI tool is by using Node.js.
In this article, you’ll learn how to create a CLI tool using Node.js, test it, and then publish it on npm.
We’ll create a tool called
todos-cli that allows the user to view their to-do list, add items to it, then check those items off.
You can find the entire code for this tutorial on this GitHub Repository.
Setting up the project
First, create a directory that will hold the CLI tool:
mkdir todos-cli cd todos-cli
Next, we will initialize our Node.js project:
npm init
You will be asked to enter a few pieces of information. You can skip this if you want to by passing the
-y argument to the command:
npm init -y
This will set the information to its defaults. Once that is done, we need to install some packages that will help create our CLI tool. These are:
- commander: This package makes creating the CLI tool easier. It provides functions that will allow us to set the commands, options, and more
- chalk: This package lets us print colored messages to the console. It will help us make our CLI tool look nice and pretty
- conf: This package allows us to save persistent information on the user’s machine. We will be using it to save the user’s to-do list
To install these packages, run:
npm i commander chalk conf
Once the packages are done installing, we are ready to start the development of the CLI tool.
Creating a CLI tool
Create a file
index.js in the root of the project. This will be the main entry of the CLI tool that will initialize the commands it will have.
NOTE: If you are using Windows for development, make sure that the line end character is set to
LF instead of
CRLF or the tool will not work. Most coding editors have the option to set that. Also, testing on Windows might not work, so I suggest either using another operating system or using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Your published tool in the end, however, will work on all operating systems with no issues.
To make sure that your CLI tool works correctly, add the following code to the beginning of
index.js:
#! /usr/bin/env node
Next, to create a CLI with basic configurations and functionalities, we can use
commander. First, let’s require
program from
commander:
const { program } = require('commander')
To declare a command, we will use the following functions:
program.command: takes a string that defines the format of the command
program.description: describes the command for the user. This is helpful when the user executes our tool with the option
--help
program.option: the options that this command can take, if any
program.action: the action that this command performs, which will be a function
We will use these functions to declare our commands. But what are our commands for this CLI tool?
We need the following commands:
todos list: this will list the tasks in the user’s to-do list
todos add: this will add a new task to the user’s to-do list
todos mark-done: this will mark specific tasks or all tasks as
donein the list
Setting up List Command
The list command will just show the list of tasks that the user has added before. It will not take any options. The user should be able to run it just by running the following command in their terminal:
todos list
In
index.js, add the following below the code we added earlier:
program .command('list') .description('List all the TODO tasks') .action(list)
As you can see, we are using the
command function to declare the command in our CLI tool. The argument you pass is a string that shows the format of the command expected. We are also using the
description function to describe this command to the user when they run our tool with the
--help option. Finally, we are assigning the action to a function called
list, which we will create shortly.
Keeping our commands in separate files helps make our code readable and easily maintainable.
Now, create the file
commands/list.js. This file will hold the function that will run whenever the user runs
to-dos list in their terminal. This function will just retrieve the list of tasks from the configuration and display them.
For storing and retreiving the tasks, we will be using the
conf package. It has the following functions:
set: this sets the information we need under a specific key
get: this gets the information we set before under a specific key
So, let’s start by requiring and instantiating conf in
commands/list.js:
const conf = new (require('conf'))()
Next, we need to implement the list function, which we will export for use in
index.js:
function list () { }
The
list function does not take any arguments, as the list command does not have any options or arguments.
Inside the list function, we will just retreive the data under the key
todo-list which will be an array and display each of the TODO tasks.
todo-list will be an array of objects of the following format:
{ text, //string, the text of the todo task done, //boolean, whether the todo task is marked done or not }
Now that we know what the structure of our data will be like, let’s go back to the
list function. The first thing we need to do is retreive the list of to-do list tasks:
const todoList = conf.get('todo-list')
Next, if the user has tasks in their to-do list, we will loop over them and display the ones done in green and the ones that are still not done in yellow. We will also inform the user of what each color means in the beginning using a blue color.
If the user does not have any tasks in their to-do list, we will show them a message in red indicating that they don’t have any tasks in their to-do list.
As we mentioned before, we will use
chalk to color our messages to the user in the terminal. So, let’s require it after
conf in the beginning of
commands/list.js:
const conf = new (require('conf'))() const chalk = require('chalk') //rest of our code
Then, inside the
list function, let’s add our if conditions as we mentioned:
const todoList = conf.get('todo-list') if (todoList && todoList.length) { //user has tasks in todoList } else { //user does not have tasks in todoList }
Let’s work on the
else part first. We need to display a message that tells the user they don’t have any tasks in their to-do list. We need to display it in red using
chalk:
else { //user does not have tasks in todoList console.log( chalk.red.bold('You don\'t have any tasks yet.') ) }
As you can see from the code, we can output messages in different colors with
chalk using
chalk.COLOR and you can make it bold by using
chalk.COLOR.bold.
COLOR can be red, blue, yellow, green, etc.
Part of the use case of the
list function is done. The next part would be to show the tasks when the user does have tasks. First, we will show the user a message that details the color meaning of the tasks:
if (todoList && todoList.length) { console.log( chalk.blue.bold('Tasks in green are done. Tasks in yellow are still not done.') ) }
Here, we are displaying it in bold blue.
Next, we will loop over
todoList, and for each task, check if it’s done and, if so, display it in green. If not, display it in yellow:
todoList.forEach((task, index) => { if (task.done) { console.log( chalk.greenBright(`${index}. ${task.text}`) ) } else { console.log( chalk.yellowBright(`${index}. ${task.text}`) ) } })
Our
list function is done! Finally, to be able to use it in
index.js, let’s export the function:
module.exports = list
The full code for
command/list.js should be:
const conf = new (require('conf'))() const chalk = require('chalk') function list () { const todoList = conf.get('todo-list') if (todoList && todoList.length) { console.log( chalk.blue.bold('Tasks in green are done. Tasks in yellow are still not done.') ) todoList.forEach((task, index) => { if (task.done) { console.log( chalk.greenBright(`${index}. ${task.text}`) ) } else { console.log( chalk.yellowBright(`${index}. ${task.text}`) ) } }) } else { console.log( chalk.red.bold('You don\'t have any tasks yet.') ) } } module.exports = list
Let’s go back to
index.js. We just need to require
list:
const list = require('./commands/list')
Then, add at the end of the file the following:
program.parse()
This is necessary for
commander. Once we are done declaring our commands, we parse the input of the user so that
commander can figure out which command the user is running and execute it.
Testing the CLI tool
Our CLI is ready to be tested now. The first step of testing is adding the following key in
package.json:
"bin": { "todos": "index.js" }
todos will be used in the terminal when running commands from our
todos-cli command. You can change it to whatever you want. We are pointing it at
index.js, as this is our main point of entry.
This step is not just important for testing the tool, but also for publishing it later on. So, make sure to add it.
Next, we are going to run the following to install our package globally on our machine:
npm i -g
Once that is done, we can now run our tool right from the terminal! Let’s test it out by running:
todos --help
You will see information about our CLI, and you can see that
list is under Commands:
Now, let’s try running our list command:
todos list
It will just show us that we don’t have any tasks yet. Let’s now implement a new command that adds tasks.
Add Command
The
add command will take one argument, which will be the text of the task. Here’s an example of how the command will look.
todos add "Make Dinner"
“Make Dinner” is the argument that will be the text of the task. We are using quotations because it has a space in it. You can also try escaping the space using
\. If the text does not have a space, then quotations are not necessary.
To add a new command, in
index.js under the declaration of the
list command and before
program.parse(), add the following:
program .command('add <task>') .description('Add a new TODO task') .action(add)
As you can see, we passed to the
command function
add <task> where
<task> is the argument the user passes. In
commander, when an argument is required, we use
<ARG_NAME>, whereas if it’s optional, we use
[ARG_NAME]. Also, the name you give the argument is the name of the parameter passed to the function in
action.
Now, we need to implement the
add function. Like we did for
list, let’s create the file
commands/add.js with the following content:
const conf = new (require('conf'))() const chalk = require('chalk') function add (task) { } module.exports = add
Notice that we passed
task to the
add function, which will be the argument passed by the user.
The
add function will take the
task and store it in the
todos-list array using
conf. Then, we will show the user a success message in green using
chalk.
We will first retrieve
todo-list from
conf, then push the new task to the array, then use
conf.set to set the new value of
todo-list.
Here’s the entire code for the
add function:
function add (task) { //get the current todo-list let todosList = conf.get('todo-list') if (!todosList) { //default value for todos-list todosList = [] } //push the new task to the todos-list todosList.push({ text: task, done: false }) //set todos-list in conf conf.set('todo-list', todosList) //display message to user console.log( chalk.green.bold('Task has been added successfully!') ) }
It’s pretty simple! After creating the list command, things are getting clearer and easier to understand.
Now, we go back to
index.js and require the
add function we just created:
const add = require('./commands/add')
Let’s test it out. In your terminal, run:
todos add "Make Dinner"
We will get the message, “Task has been added successfully!” in green. To check that the task has actually been added, run in your terminal:
todos list
And you can see the task you just added. Try adding a few tasks to see the list grow.
The last command we will add is the
mark-done command which will mark a task as
done.
mark-done command
The
mark-done command, by default, will mark all tasks as done. However, if we pass it the
--tasks option followed by at least one index of the tasks we want to mark as done, it will just mark those as done.
Here’s an example.
todos mark-done --tasks 1 2
For the simplicity of the tutorial, we are using just the indices of tasks to mark them done. In a real-life use case, you would probably assign IDs to the tasks which would be unique and random instead.
Let’s declare our new command below the
add command:
program .command('mark-done') .description('Mark commands done') .option('-t, --tasks <tasks...>', 'The tasks to mark done. If not specified, all tasks will be marked done.') .action(markDone)
The main difference between this command and the previous commands is the usage of the
option function. The first parameter is the format of the option.
-t, --tasks means that the user can use either
-t or
--tasks to pass this option.
<tasks...> signifies that it can be more than one task, but because we are using
<> that means it should include at least one. The second parameter is the description of the option. This is useful when the user runs
todos mark-done --help.
Next, we will create the
markDone function. Just like we did before, let’s create the file
commands/markDone.js with the following content:
const conf = new (require('conf'))() const chalk = require('chalk') function markDone({tasks}) { } module.exports = markDone
As you can see,
markDone takes an object that includes a
tasks property. If the user passes the
-t or
--tasks option to the command,
tasks will be an array of the values the user passes. Else, it will be undefined.
What we need to do inside the
markDone function is retrieve the
todo-list array from
conf. If
todo-list is not empty, loop over it. If
tasks is an array that holds at least one item, mark only the tasks of the indices the user enters as done. If
tasks is undefined, then mark all tasks as done.
This will be the
markDone function:
function markDone({tasks}) { let todosList = conf.get('todo-list') if (todosList) { //loop over the todo list tasks todosList = todosList.map((task, index) => { //check if the user specified the tasks to mark done if (tasks) { //check if this task is one of the tasks the user specified if (tasks.indexOf(index.toString()) !== -1) { //mark only specified tasks by user as done task.done = true } } else { //if the user didn't specify tasks, mark all as done task.done = true } return task }); //set the new todo-list conf.set('todo-list', todosList) } //show the user a message console.log( chalk.green.bold('Tasks have been marked as done successfully') ) }
We are looping over
todosList (if it’s not empty) inside
map. Then, we check if
tasks is defined (which means that the user has passed specific tasks to mark as done).
If
tasks is defined, check if the current task item in the iteration is one of the tasks the user specified by checking if the index is in the
tasks array. Note that we are using
index.toString() because the
tasks array will hold the indicies the user enter as strings. If the index is part of the
tasks array, mark it as done, else nothing changes.
If, however,
tasks is not defined, then, as we mentioned before, we will mark all items as done. Once the loop is done and we have the updated list, we are setting
todo-list using
conf.set to the new array. In the end, we show the user a success message.
Finally, let’s go back to
index.js and require our
markDone function:
const markDone = require('./commands/markDone')
Now, we can test it out. Try first marking all tasks done by running:
todos mark-done
If everything is correct, you can run
todos list and see that all items are in green now.
Next, try adding a few more tasks then marking those done using their indices, an example of marking a single task as done:
todos mark-done -t 1
Or to mark multiple tasks:
todos mark-done -t 1 3 6
You can try any combinations then check which are marked done and which aren’t using the
todos list command.
Our CLI tool is done!
todos-cli now allows the user to add tasks, view them, and mark them done.
The next and last step would be to publish your CLI tool.
Publishing the CLI tool
CLI tools built with Node.js are published on NPM as a package. So, you need to create an NPM account if you don’t already have one.
After you create your NPM account, in your terminal in the directory of your project, run the following:
npm login
You will be asked to enter your username, password, and email. If all correct, you will be logged in.
Next, run the following command:
npm publish
This command will publish your CLI tool publicly on npm. You might get an error if another package with the same name exists. If so, you will need to change the name of the package in
package.json
"name": "PACKAGE_NAME",
Keep in mind that
PACKAGE_NAME is different than the name we use for the CLI commands.
PACKAGE_NAME is used for the installation of the tool on your machine, but the name you specify as a key in
bin is the one used to access the tool from the terminal.
If no other package on npm has the same name, your package will be public and available for use! To install it, run:
npm i -g <PACKAGE_NAME>
<PACKAGE_NAME> is the name you picked for the package. Note that if you already ran
npm i -g in the package during development, it’s probably best to remove it prior to installing your published package using
npm remove -g in the tool’s directory.
Updating a CLI tool package
If later on you need to update your CLI tool package, you can do so with the following command:
npm version <UPDATE_TYPE>
<UPDATE_TYPE> can be one of the following:
patch: a small change. This will increment only the last number of the version. This is usually used to fix bugs or make small amends that shouldn’t affect the end user’s usage syntax of your tool or package
minor: a minor change. This will increment the second number of the version. This is usually used for minor changes in your package or tool, maybe adding functionalities but keeping the old ones intact
major: a major change. This will increment the first number of the version. This is usually used for big changes in your package or tool that could affect the end user’s usage of it
You can go here to read more about versioning.
Conclusion
Congratulations, you learned how to create a CLI tool using Node.js. The possibilities are endless, so go create something awesome!
