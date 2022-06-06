The complete guide to AbortController in Node.js

Introduction

JavaScript is a single-threaded programming language. Depending on the runtime environment, the JavaScript engine offloads asynchronous processes, such as making network requests, file system access, and other time-consuming jobs, to some APIs to achieve asynchrony.

Ordinarily, we expect the result of an asynchronous operation to succeed or fail. However, the process can also take more time than anticipated, or you may no longer need the results when you receive them.

Therefore, it is logical to terminate an asynchronous operation that has taken more time than it should or whose result you don’t need. However, doing so natively in Node.js was a daunting challenge for a very long time.

AbortController was introduced in Node v15.0.0 to address the above problem. It is for aborting certain asynchronous operations natively in Node. This tutorial will be a complete guide to the AbortController and AbortSignal APIs.

Introduction to the AbortController API

As highlighted in the previous section, the AbortController API became part of Node in v15.0.0. It is a handy API for aborting some asynchronous processes, similar to the AbortController interface in the browser environment.

You need to create an instance of the AbortController class to use it:

const controller = new AbortController();

An instance of the AbortController class exposes the abort method and the signal property.

Invoking the abort method emits the abort event to notify the abortable API watching the controller about the cancellation. You can pass an optional reason for aborting to the abort method. If you don’t include a reason for the cancellation, it defaults to the AbortError .

To listen for the abort event, you need to add an event listener to the controller’s signal property using the addEventListener method so that you run some code in response to the abort event. An equivalent method for removing the event listener is the removeEventListener method.

The code below shows how to add and remove the abort event listener with the addEventListener and removeEventListener methods:

const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; const abortEventListener = (event) => { console.log(signal.aborted); // true console.log(signal.reason); // Hello World }; signal.addEventListener("abort", abortEventListener); controller.abort("Hello World"); signal.removeEventListener("abort", abortEventListener);

The controller’s signal has a reason property, which is the reason you pass to the abort method at cancellation. Its initial value is undefined . The value of the reason property changes to the reason you pass as an argument to the abort method or defaults to AbortError if you abort without providing a reason for the cancellation. Similarly, the signal’s aborted property with an initial value of false changes to true after aborting.

Unlike in the above example, practical use of the AbortController API involves passing the signal property to any cancelable asynchronous API. You can pass the same signal property to as many cancelable APIs. The APIs will then wait for the controller’s “signal” to abort the asynchronous operation when you invoke the abort method.

Most of the built-in cancellation-aware APIs implement the cancellation out of the box for you. You pass in the controller’s signal property to the API, and it aborts the process when you invoke the controller’s abort method.

However, to implement a custom cancelable promise-based functionality, you need to add an event listener which listens for the abort event and cancels the process from the event handler when the event is triggered.

How to use AbortController in Node.js

As pointed out in the introduction, the AbortController API is a relatively new addition to Node. Therefore, a few asynchronous APIs support it at the moment. These APIs include the new Fetch API, timers, fs.readFile , fs.writeFile , http.request , and https.request .

We will learn how to use the AbortController API with some of the mentioned APIs. Because the APIs work withAbortController in a similar way, we shall only look at the Fetch and fs.readFile API.

How to use AbortController with the Fetch API

Historically, node-fetch has been the de facto HTTP client for Node. With the introduction of the Fetch API in Node.js, however, that is about to change. Though experimental at the time of writing, Fetch is one of the native APIs whose behavior you can control with the AbortController API.

As explained above, you pass the signal property of the AbortController instance to any abortable, promise-based API like Fetch. The example below illustrates how you can use it with the AbortController API:

const url = "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1"; const controller = new AbortController(); const signal = controller.signal; const fetchTodo = async () => { try { const response = await fetch(url, { signal }); const todo = await response.json(); console.log(todo); } catch (error) { if (error.name === "AbortError") { console.log("Operation timed out"); } else { console.error(err); } } }; fetchTodo(); controller.abort();

The trivial example above illustrates how to use the AbortController API with the Fetch API in Node. However, in a real-world project, you don’t start an asynchronous operation and abort it immediately like in the code above.

It is also worth emphasizing that fetch is still an experimental feature in Node. Its features might change in future versions.

How to use AbortController with fs.readFile

I n the previous section, we looked at using AbortController with the Fetch API. Similarly, you can use this API with the other cancelable APIs.

You can do this by passing the controller’s signal property to the API’s respective function. The code below shows how to use AbortController with fs.readFile :

const fs = require("node:fs"); const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; fs.readFile("data.txt", { signal, encoding: "utf8" }, (error, data) => { if (error) { if (error.name === "AbortError") { console.log("Read file process aborted"); } else { console.error(error); } return; } console.log(data); }); controller.abort();

Since the other cancelable APIs work similarly with AbortController , we won’t cover them here.

Introduction to AbortSignal

Each AbortController class instance has a corresponding AbortSignal class instance, accessible using the signal property. However, AbortSignal has functions such as the AbortSignal.timeout static method that you can also use independent of AbortController .

The AbortSignal class extends the EventTarget class and can receive the abort event. Therefore, you can use the addEventListener and removeEventListener methods to add and remove listeners for the abort event:

const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; signal.addEventListener( "abort", () => { console.log("First event handler"); }, { once: true } ); signal.addEventListener( "abort", () => { console.log("Second event handler"); }, { once: true } ); controller.abort();

As in the above example, you can add as many event handlers as possible. Invoking the controller’s abort method will trigger all the event listeners. Removing the abort event listener after aborting the asynchronous process is standard practice to prevent memory leaks.

You can pass the optional third argument { once: true } to addEventListener as we did above instead of using removeEventListener to remove the event listener. The optional third argument will ensure Node triggers the event listener once and remove it.

How to use AbortSignal to time out async operations in Node.js

As mentioned above, in addition to using it with AbortController , the AbortSignal class has some handy methods you might need. One of these methods is the AbortSignal.timeout static method. As its name suggests, you can use it to abort cancelable asynchronous processes on timeout.

It takes the number of milliseconds as an argument and returns a signal you can use to timeout an abortable operation. The code below shows how you can implement it with the Fetch API:

const signal = AbortSignal.timeout(200); const url = "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1"; const fetchTodo = async () => { try { const response = await fetch(url, { signal }); const todo = await response.json(); console.log(todo); } catch (error) { if (error.name === "AbortError") { console.log("Operation timed out"); } else { console.error(err); } } }; fetchTodo();

You can use AbortSignal.timeout similarly with the other abortable APIs.

How to implement an abortable API using AbortController and AbortSignal

As highlighted in the previous section, several built-in asynchronous APIs have support for the AbortController API. However, you can also implement a custom abortable promise-based API that uses AbortController .

Like the built-in APIs, your API should take the signal property of an AbortController class instance as an argument as in the example below. It is standard practice for all APIs capable of using the AbortController API:

const myAbortableApi = (options = {}) => { const { signal } = options; if (signal?.aborted === true) { throw new Error(signal.reason); } const abortEventListener = () => { // Abort API from here }; if (signal) { signal.addEventListener("abort", abortEventListener, { once: true }); } try { // Run some asynchronous code if (signal?.aborted === true) { throw new Error(signal.reason); } // Run more asynchronous code } finally { if (signal) { signal.removeEventListener("abort", abortEventListener); } } };

In the example above, we first checked whether the value of signal’s aborted property is true . If so, it means the controller’s abort method has been invoked. Therefore, we throw an error.

Like mentioned in the previous sections, you can register the abort event listener using the addEventListener method. To prevent memory leaks, we are passing the { once: true } option as the third argument to the addEventListener method. It removes the event handler after handling the abort event.

Similarly, we removed the event listener using the removeEventListener in the finally block to prevent memory leaks. If you don’t remove it, and the myAbortableApi function runs successfully without aborting, the event listener you added will still be attached to the signal even after exiting the function.

Conclusion

Ordinarily, an asynchronous processes may succeed, fail, take longer than anticipated, or you may not need the results when you receive them. Therefore, it is logical to cancel an asynchronous operation that has taken more time than it should or whose results you don’t need. The AbortController API is a handy functionality for doing just that.

The AbortController API is globally available. Therefore, you don’t need to import it. An instance of the AbortController class exposes the abort method and the signal property. The signal property is an instance of the AbortSignal class. Each AbortController class instance has a corresponding AbortSignal class instance, which you can access using the controller’s signal property.

You pass the signal property to a cancelable asynchronous API and invoke the controller’s abort method to trigger the abort process. If the built-in APIs do not meet your use case, you can also implement a custom abortable API using AbortController and AbortSignal . However, follow the best practices hinted above to prevent memory leaks.

