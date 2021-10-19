Virtual tech meetups

Deep dives into specific topics hosted by contributors to the blog
React, structured data, and SEO
Join us on Oct 27th at 1 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on how adding structured data to your React apps and sites helps search engines such as Google understand your content and get it in front of more eyeballs…
Oct 27, 2021
React Hooks for infinite scroll: An advanced tutorial
Learn how to build your own React Hook for infinite scroll, along with some advanced features that will take your app to the next…
Nov 3, 2021
Building A PWA With Svelte
together we’ll explore how PWAs work by building our own in Svelte
and some features of Sapper and SvelteKit…
Nov 4, 2021