LogRocket Tech Meetup: Building a PWA with Svelte

Join us on Nov 4th at 2 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on PWAs and Svelte. Similar to native applications, progressive web apps (PWAs) are a popular solution to running web applications on mobile devices. With PWAs, users can experience web applications with the same ease and familiarity as mobile apps; similarly, companies are able to host apps directly on the internet instead of different mobile app stores.
Inspired by this this recent post, together we’ll explore:
- how PWAs work by building our own in Svelte
- some features of Sapper and SvelteKit that you can use to bring PWA features to your apps
YOUR HOST:
Andrew Evans
Andrew is a manager at CapTech Consulting, and have over 10 years of industry experience. I love all things technical, and write on what I learn. You can follow me on my blog at rhtyhmandbinary.com. I also write for several other publications, and frequently work on open source projects.
Nov 4th | 2p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards