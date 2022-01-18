LogRocket React Meetup: React testing overview

Join us on Jan 27th at 2 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on testing in React. The important thing about testing is that it can greatly improve your project and your ability to make changes to your applications. Testing documents features and behavior, but also ensures that new things you do won’t break the old system. In this meetup we’ll cover five different types of tests:

`unit tests’ , these are what tests the code itself without data

integration tests , these test code as it interacts with an external service or even a different part of the same project

regression tests , these are tests that verify that some change you are making does not break the existing system

end to end (e22) tests, these are full tests of a project (both front and back end)

production tests, trying out LogRocket for ensuring features work exactly as expected once in the wild