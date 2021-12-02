LogRocket meetup: Deep dive on backstage.io

Join us on Dec 22nd at 7 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on backstage.io, an open platform for building developer portals developed by Spotify. Together we’re going to look at:

What is Backstage? Why would you want to use it?

Live demo

Deep dive into the plugin system (likely Backstage’s most powerful feature):

What types of plugins are available (explore the Backstage.io plugins page)



“Live code” walkthrough of how to add a popular plugin to Backstage (code written in advance, copy and paste from off-screen editor)



Load up Backstage and view the newly added plugin