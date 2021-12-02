LogRocket meetup: Deep dive on backstage.io

Join us on Dec 22nd at 7 p.m. EDT for a deep dive on backstage.io, an open platform for building developer portals developed by Spotify. Together we’re going to look at:

  • What is Backstage? Why would you want to use it?
  • Live demo
  • Deep dive into the plugin system (likely Backstage’s most powerful feature):
    • What types of plugins are available (explore the Backstage.io plugins page)
    • “Live code” walkthrough of how to add a popular plugin to Backstage (code written in advance, copy and paste from off-screen editor)
    • Load up Backstage and view the newly added plugin

YOUR HOST:

Brian De Souza
Brian is a software developer and technology enthusiast with an insatiable hunger for learning and exploring. Brian believes in sharing knowledge and promoting a collaborative team environment.

Sign up for the backstage.io meetup:

Dec 22nd | 7p.m. EDT

Recording to be sent afterwards