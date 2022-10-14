What you need to know about modern JavaScript build tools

Join Shedrack Akintayo on November 16th at 3 p.m. EDT and learn how you can improve the performance of your applications by reducing the size of JavaScript being injected into the browser. Several build tools have existed over the years, and getting to grips with them is crucial for developers. In this Meetup, you’ll learn about:

  • What build tools are
  • Build tools we have used in the past
  • Modern build tools
  • How build tools are used to improve performance of JavaScript applications

YOUR HOST:

Shedrack Akintayo
Shedrack Akintayo is a software engineer from Lagos, Nigeria, who has a love for community building, open-source, and creating content and tech for the Next Billion Users.

