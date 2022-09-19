Using Playwright for end-to-end testing

Join us on October 5th at 2 p.m. EDT and learn how you can use Playwright for end-to-end testing for your frontend projects.
In this meetup, you’ll learn:
- How Playwright works
- End-to-end testing for your projects
- How to use the reporting functions
YOUR HOST:
Andrew Evans
Andrew Evans is a Front End Developer at AWS, and has over 10 years of industry experience. His areas of interest include frontend frameworks like Angular and DevOps, and he’s worked with AWS, Google, Azure, and several other platforms and systems.
Sign up for the meetup:
October 5th | 2 p.m EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards