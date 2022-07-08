Using GraphQL in Next.js apps

Join us on July 13th at 2pm EDT to learn how you can use GraphQL in your Next.js apps. GraphQL remains the most flexible query language for APIs, while Next.js is one of the most popular React frameworks — combing these two technologies offers an exciting experience in web development.
In this meetup, you’ll learn:
- How Next.js works and why it’s the choice framework for server-side rendering
- How to integrate a GraphQL API with a Next.js app
- Caching and state management with Apollo GraphQL
YOUR HOST:
Ebenezer Don
Ebenezer Don is a full-stack software engineer with a passion for building meaningful products that ease the lives of users.
Ebenezer Don is a full-stack software engineer with a passion for building meaningful products that ease the lives of users.
Sign up for the meetup:
July 13th | 2p.m. EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards