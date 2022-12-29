Understanding useState in React

Join Andrew Evans on January 16th at 12 p.m. ET and learn all about useState in React: what it does, how to use it, and how to manage it in your projects. In this Meetup, you’ll get a clear walkthrough on:
- How to use useState in your projects
- Updating state using hooks
- Managing state variables
- Best practices when using useState
YOUR HOST:
Andrew Evans
Andrew Evans is a Front End Developer at AWS, and has over 10 years of industry experience. His areas of interest include frontend frameworks like Angular and DevOps, and he’s worked with AWS, Google, Azure, and several other platforms and systems.
Andrew Evans is a Front End Developer at AWS, and has over 10 years of industry experience. His areas of interest include frontend frameworks like Angular and DevOps, and he’s worked with AWS, Google, Azure, and several other platforms and systems.
Sign up for the meetup:
January 16th | 12 p.m. ET
Recording to be sent afterwards