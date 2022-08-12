Understanding reactive microservices with JHipster

Join us on August 24th at 1pm EDT as we walk through how to use JHipster to create a reactive microservices architecture with Spring Boot, Spring Cloud; and run it all in Kubernetes.

In this Meetup, you will learn about:

  • The importance of reactive microservices
  • How to generate microservices application with JHipster
  • Generating microfrontends with JHipster
  • Deploying microservices into Kubernetes cluster

YOUR HOST:

Sendil Kumar
Sendil Kumar Nellaiyapen is an engineering manager building web payments at Uber. He is passionate about the web and cloud technologies.

Sign up for the meetup:

August 24th at 1pm EDT

Recording to be sent afterwards