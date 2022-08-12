Understanding reactive microservices with JHipster

Join us on August 24th at 1pm EDT as we walk through how to use JHipster to create a reactive microservices architecture with Spring Boot, Spring Cloud; and run it all in Kubernetes.
In this Meetup, you will learn about:
- The importance of reactive microservices
- How to generate microservices application with JHipster
- Generating microfrontends with JHipster
- Deploying microservices into Kubernetes cluster
YOUR HOST:
Sendil Kumar
Sendil Kumar Nellaiyapen is an engineering manager building web payments at Uber. He is passionate about the web and cloud technologies.
