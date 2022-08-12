Understanding reactive microservices with JHipster

Join us on August 24th at 1pm EDT as we walk through how to use JHipster to create a reactive microservices architecture with Spring Boot, Spring Cloud; and run it all in Kubernetes.

In this Meetup, you will learn about:

The importance of reactive microservices

How to generate microservices application with JHipster

Generating microfrontends with JHipster

Deploying microservices into Kubernetes cluster