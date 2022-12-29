Understanding API data-fetching methods in React

Join John Reilly on January 31st at 12 p.m. ET as he covers React data-fetching methods and how to handle application state while fetching data. In this Meetup, you’ll learn about:
- Fetching data from a React app API
- Best practices when using hooks and libraries
- Accessibility fundamentals that apply to all frameworks
YOUR HOST:
John Reilly
John Reilly is a contributor to ts-loader and fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin and a general TS fanatic.
Sign up for the meetup:
January 31st | 12 p.m. ET
Recording to be sent afterwards