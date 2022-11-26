Testing applications using Vitest

Join Ben Holmes on December 8th at 12 p.m. ET and learn all about how you can use Vitest to effectively test your Vite applications. In this webinar, you will learn how Vitest can:
- Bring testing APIs you’re already familiar with
- Turn a leaning tower of Jest config into a single Vite plugin
- Give near-instant development feedback with the power of ES modules
YOUR HOST:
Ben Holmes
Ben Holmes is an open source maintainer, teacher, and whiteboardist building the next web framework at Astro.build 🚀
December 8th | 12 p.m ET
Recording to be sent afterwards